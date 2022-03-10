Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Queens continued to outperform their seedings, adding another 46 points to their projected score with a number of big swims on Thursday morning. The Royals placed 7 swimmers in A finals and 3 in B finals, leaving little room for those who would seek to dethrone them. Drury and McKendree also outscored expectations, and Indy was up a bit, too. That should continue to make things interesting in the battle for second place, where Drury and Indy are running neck-and-neck.

Day 2 Ups / Downs

Team Day 2 Individual Events – Up Day 2 Individual Events – Down Day 2 Relays – Up Day 2 Relays – Down
Queens (NC) 7 3 1 0
McKendree 3 1 1 0
Drury 2 3 1 0
Nova Southeastern 2 2 0 1
Indianapolis 2 1 1 0
Findlay 2 0 1 0
Simon Fraser 1 1 0 0
Grand Valley 1 0 0 1
Lewis 1 0 0 0
Northern Michigan 1 0 0 0
Rollins 1 0 0 0
Wayne State 1 0 0 0
Lindenwood 0 2 1 0
Delta State 0 2 0 1
Missouri S&T 0 2 0 1
Wingate 0 2 0 1
Florida Southern 0 1 1 0
Florida Tech 0 1 0 0
Fresno Pacific 0 1 0 0
Oklahoma Christian 0 1 0 1
Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 0 0
Colorado Mesa 0 0 1 0
Carson-Newman 0 0 0 1
Emmanuel 0 0 0 1

100 Fly

Team Up Down Total
Findlay 2 0 2
Drury 1 1 2
Indianapolis 1 1 2
McKendree 1 1 2
Queens (NC) 1 1 2
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Wayne State 1 0 1
Delta State 0 2 2
Florida Southern 0 1 1
Florida Tech 0 1 1

400 IM

Team Up Down Total
Queens (NC) 3 1 4
Nova Southeastern 1 1 2
Grand Valley 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Northern Michigan 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
Missouri S&T 0 2 2
Drury 0 1 1
Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

200 Free

Team Up Down Total
Queens (NC) 3 1 4
McKendree 2 0 2
Drury 1 1 2
Lewis 1 0 1
Rollins 1 0 1
Fresno Pacific 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Nova Southeastern 0 1 1
Oklahoma Christian 0 1 1
Simon Fraser 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

400 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Findlay 1 0 1
Florida Southern 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Emmanuel 0 1 1
Grand Valley 0 1 1
Missouri S&T 0 1 1
Nova Southeastern 0 1 1
Oklahoma Christian 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Queens (NC) 181 143 126 139 589
Indianapolis 154 71 138 77 440
Drury 138 81 144 118 481
McKendree 79 75 79 83 316
Colorado Mesa 74 22 117 36 249
Findlay 71 57 22 28 178
Lindenwood 70 41 23 47 181
Wingate 67 17 31 35 150
Wayne State 48 11 0 10 69
Florida Southern 45 35 76 75 231
Nova Southeastern 44 54 54 70 222
Carson-Newman 34 4 10 28 76
Grand Valley 31 17 70 45 163
Delta State 31 28 30 20 109
Oklahoma Christian 30 19 45 33 127
Henderson State 28 0 5 15 48
Rollins 25 12 28 0 65
Missouri S&T 24 17 10 4 55
St. Cloud State 22 0 0 14 36
Simon Fraser 17 27 0 0 44
Northern Michigan 13 14 3 29 59
Clarion 4 0 14 0 18
Southern Connecticut 2 0 1 0 3
Texas-Permian Basin 1 0 5 0 6
Lynn 1 0 1 0 2
Lewis 0 16 0 2 18
Saint Leo 0 0 17 0 17
Emmanuel 0 2 7 7 16
Tampa 0 0 14 2 16
Missouri St. Louis 0 0 0 13 13
Florida Tech 0 6 6 0 12
CS Mines 0 0 9 0 9
Lenoir-Rhyne 0 4 0 0 4
Fresno Pacific 0 2 0 0 2

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!