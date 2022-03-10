2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Queens continued to outperform their seedings, adding another 46 points to their projected score with a number of big swims on Thursday morning. The Royals placed 7 swimmers in A finals and 3 in B finals, leaving little room for those who would seek to dethrone them. Drury and McKendree also outscored expectations, and Indy was up a bit, too. That should continue to make things interesting in the battle for second place, where Drury and Indy are running neck-and-neck.

Day 2 Ups / Downs

Team Day 2 Individual Events – Up Day 2 Individual Events – Down Day 2 Relays – Up Day 2 Relays – Down Queens (NC) 7 3 1 0 McKendree 3 1 1 0 Drury 2 3 1 0 Nova Southeastern 2 2 0 1 Indianapolis 2 1 1 0 Findlay 2 0 1 0 Simon Fraser 1 1 0 0 Grand Valley 1 0 0 1 Lewis 1 0 0 0 Northern Michigan 1 0 0 0 Rollins 1 0 0 0 Wayne State 1 0 0 0 Lindenwood 0 2 1 0 Delta State 0 2 0 1 Missouri S&T 0 2 0 1 Wingate 0 2 0 1 Florida Southern 0 1 1 0 Florida Tech 0 1 0 0 Fresno Pacific 0 1 0 0 Oklahoma Christian 0 1 0 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 0 0 Colorado Mesa 0 0 1 0 Carson-Newman 0 0 0 1 Emmanuel 0 0 0 1

100 Fly

Team Up Down Total Findlay 2 0 2 Drury 1 1 2 Indianapolis 1 1 2 McKendree 1 1 2 Queens (NC) 1 1 2 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Wayne State 1 0 1 Delta State 0 2 2 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Florida Tech 0 1 1

400 IM

Team Up Down Total Queens (NC) 3 1 4 Nova Southeastern 1 1 2 Grand Valley 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Northern Michigan 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 1 Missouri S&T 0 2 2 Drury 0 1 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

200 Free

Team Up Down Total Queens (NC) 3 1 4 McKendree 2 0 2 Drury 1 1 2 Lewis 1 0 1 Rollins 1 0 1 Fresno Pacific 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1 Oklahoma Christian 0 1 1 Simon Fraser 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

400 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Findlay 1 0 1 Florida Southern 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Emmanuel 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Missouri S&T 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1 Oklahoma Christian 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

Projected Standings