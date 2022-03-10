2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Queens continued to outperform their seedings, adding another 46 points to their projected score with a number of big swims on Thursday morning. The Royals placed 7 swimmers in A finals and 3 in B finals, leaving little room for those who would seek to dethrone them. Drury and McKendree also outscored expectations, and Indy was up a bit, too. That should continue to make things interesting in the battle for second place, where Drury and Indy are running neck-and-neck.
Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …