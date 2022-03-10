Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • Dates: Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
  • Defending Champs: Queens women (6x) & Queens men (6x) – (Results)
  • Live Stream
  • Live Results
  • Psych Sheet – Women
  • SwimSwam Fan Guide – Women
  • Thursday night finals heat sheets

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Indy and Nova S’eastern, locked in a battle for second place, both had strong mornings on Day 2, as did Colorado Mesa, projected to finish in the top-5 teams on Saturday.

Queens University of Charlotte did about as expected on Thursday morning, which is to say that they put nine swimmers in finals. With a dominant performance on Day 1 and had no major missteps on Day 2, the Royals are well on their way to the seven-peat they are eying.

Day 2 Ups / Downs

Team Day 2 Individual Events – Up Day 2 Individual Events – Down Day 2 Relays – Up Day 2 Relays – Down
Indianapolis 5 2 1 0
Colorado Mesa 3 3 0 1
Nova Southeastern 3 1 1 0
Queens (NC) 3 6 1 0
West Florida 3 0 0 1
Simon Fraser 2 1 1 0
Azusa Pacific 1 2 0 0
Delta State 1 1 0 1
Drury 1 3 1 0
Grand Valley 1 0 0 0
Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 0 0
Lindenwood 1 1 0 1
Lynn 1 0 0 1
McKendree 1 0 0 0
Rollins 1 0 0 0
Saint Leo 1 1 0 1
St. Cloud State 1 0 0 0
West Chester 1 2 1 0
Wingate 1 0 0 0
Carson-Newman 0 2 1 0
Wayne State 0 2 0 0
Clarion 0 1 0 0
Florida Tech 0 1 0 0
Gannon 0 1 0 0
Northern Michigan 0 1 0 0
Saginaw Valley 0 1 0 0
MSU Mankato 0 0 1 0
Tampa 0 0 0 1
Florida Southern 0 0 0 1

100 Fly

Team Up Down Total
Queens (NC) 1 2 3
Delta State 1 1 2
Nova Southeastern 1 1 2
Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 1
Lynn 1 0 1
Saint Leo 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
West Florida 1 0 1
Drury 0 2 2
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Simon Fraser 0 1 1

400 IM

Team Up Down Total
Indianapolis 2 1 3
Nova Southeastern 2 0 2
Drury 1 1 2
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 0 2 2
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Florida Tech 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
Saint Leo 0 1 1

200 Free

Team Up Down Total
Queens (NC) 2 2 4
Colorado Mesa 1 1 2
Azusa Pacific 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Rollins 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
West Chester 0 2 2
Gannon 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1

3-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total
Indianapolis 2 1 3
West Florida 2 0 2
Colorado Mesa 1 2 3
Grand Valley 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
St. Cloud State 1 0 1
Azusa Pacific 0 2 2
Clarion 0 1 1
Saginaw Valley 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1

400 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
MSU Mankato 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Florida Southern 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Lynn 0 1 1
Saint Leo 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
West Florida 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Queens (NC) 157 106 128 138 529
Nova Southeastern 129 93 118 91 431
Indianapolis 126 114 81 126 447
Drury 111 59 120 79 369
Carson-Newman 53 35 17 25 130
Wingate 52 13 20 52 137
Lindenwood 47 33 43 33 156
Tampa 44 18 57 33 152
West Chester 43 60 50 52 205
Northern Michigan 40 3 18 14 75
MSU Mankato 39 22 16 16 93
West Florida 38 46 9 44 137
Delta State 38 29 14 6 87
Simon Fraser 27 60 24 29 140
Colorado Mesa 24 63 88 96 271
Lynn 21 29 24 17 91
McKendree 18 12 0 35 65
Augustana 15 0 6 13 34
Wayne State 14 13 17 44 88
Florida Tech 14 6 1 0 21
Florida Southern 7 6 12 11 36
CS Mines 5 0 0 14 19
Henderson State 5 0 0 11 16
Indiana Univ of PA 3 14 17 2 36
St. Cloud State 2 20 5 17 44
Missouri St. Louis 2 0 13 0 15
Grand Valley 0 16 6 43 65
Azusa Pacific 0 19 0 10 29
Rollins 0 15 14 0 29
Saint Leo 0 16 0 8 24
Clarion 0 4 0 11 15
Cal State East Bay 0 0 0 6 6
Oklahoma Christian 0 0 6 0 6
University of Mary 0 0 0 6 6
Saginaw Valley 0 5 0 0 5
Sioux Falls 0 0 0 3 3
Gannon 0 1 0 0 1

 

0
