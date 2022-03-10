2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Indy and Nova S’eastern, locked in a battle for second place, both had strong mornings on Day 2, as did Colorado Mesa, projected to finish in the top-5 teams on Saturday.
Queens University of Charlotte did about as expected on Thursday morning, which is to say that they put nine swimmers in finals. With a dominant performance on Day 1 and had no major missteps on Day 2, the Royals are well on their way to the seven-peat they are eying.
