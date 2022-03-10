2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Indy and Nova S’eastern, locked in a battle for second place, both had strong mornings on Day 2, as did Colorado Mesa, projected to finish in the top-5 teams on Saturday.

Queens University of Charlotte did about as expected on Thursday morning, which is to say that they put nine swimmers in finals. With a dominant performance on Day 1 and had no major missteps on Day 2, the Royals are well on their way to the seven-peat they are eying.

Day 2 Ups / Downs

Team Day 2 Individual Events – Up Day 2 Individual Events – Down Day 2 Relays – Up Day 2 Relays – Down Indianapolis 5 2 1 0 Colorado Mesa 3 3 0 1 Nova Southeastern 3 1 1 0 Queens (NC) 3 6 1 0 West Florida 3 0 0 1 Simon Fraser 2 1 1 0 Azusa Pacific 1 2 0 0 Delta State 1 1 0 1 Drury 1 3 1 0 Grand Valley 1 0 0 0 Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 0 0 Lindenwood 1 1 0 1 Lynn 1 0 0 1 McKendree 1 0 0 0 Rollins 1 0 0 0 Saint Leo 1 1 0 1 St. Cloud State 1 0 0 0 West Chester 1 2 1 0 Wingate 1 0 0 0 Carson-Newman 0 2 1 0 Wayne State 0 2 0 0 Clarion 0 1 0 0 Florida Tech 0 1 0 0 Gannon 0 1 0 0 Northern Michigan 0 1 0 0 Saginaw Valley 0 1 0 0 MSU Mankato 0 0 1 0 Tampa 0 0 0 1 Florida Southern 0 0 0 1

100 Fly

Team Up Down Total Queens (NC) 1 2 3 Delta State 1 1 2 Nova Southeastern 1 1 2 Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 1 Lynn 1 0 1 Saint Leo 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 West Florida 1 0 1 Drury 0 2 2 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Simon Fraser 0 1 1

400 IM

Team Up Down Total Indianapolis 2 1 3 Nova Southeastern 2 0 2 Drury 1 1 2 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 0 2 2 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Florida Tech 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Saint Leo 0 1 1

200 Free

Team Up Down Total Queens (NC) 2 2 4 Colorado Mesa 1 1 2 Azusa Pacific 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Rollins 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 West Chester 0 2 2 Gannon 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

3-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total Indianapolis 2 1 3 West Florida 2 0 2 Colorado Mesa 1 2 3 Grand Valley 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 St. Cloud State 1 0 1 Azusa Pacific 0 2 2 Clarion 0 1 1 Saginaw Valley 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

400 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 MSU Mankato 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Lynn 0 1 1 Saint Leo 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 West Florida 0 1 1

Projected Standings