2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two will feature finals of the women’s 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, and 3-meter diving, and the timed finals of the 400 medley relay.

West Chester’s Ann Carozza broke the NCAA Division II record for the 100 fly in prelims with 52.06 and will swim in the middle lane against, among other, defending champion Lucia Martelli of Delta State. 200 IM national champion Marizel Van Jaarsveld of Indy clocked the top time of the morning in the 400 IM (4:18.55). Queens’ Monica Gumina leads the 200 free qualifiers by almost 2 seconds with 1:47.00.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 52.06 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Meet Record: 52.06 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

2021 Champion: Lucia Martelli, Delta State – 53.03

Podium:

Luna Mertins, Lynn – 52.19 Ann Carozza, West Chester – 52.27 Cece Mayer, Queens (NC) – 53.40 Celina Marquez, Nova S’eastern – 53.81 Ester Rizzetto, West Florida – 54.15 Lucia Martelli, Delta State – 54.27 Paige Mikesell, IUP – 54.28 Isabelle Sering, Saint Leo – 54.60

Luna Mertins of Lynn pulled off the upset of newly-minted national record-holder Ann Carozza from West Chester, dropping six-tenths from her morning swim to grab the gold in 52.19. Carozza was just a tick off her record-breaking time from this morning with 52.27. Mertins was quick off the block and got out to an early lead, turning in 24.3 at the 50. Carozza was .4 behind and while she came back .35 faster than Mertins, she fell short of the top step of the podium by .08. It was only the fourth national title in history for Lynn.

Cece Mayer of Queens came in third with 53.40, just touching out Celina Marquez of Nova S’eastern (53.81).

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 4:08.56 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:08.56 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

2021 Champion: Bec Cross, Drury – 4:14.19

Podium:

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:44.44 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 1:45.27 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2015)

2021 Champion: Paige Mikesell, IUP – 1:48.36

Podium:

Monica Gumina, Queens (NC) – 1:46.76 Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC) – 1:48.12 Krystal Caylor, Indy – 1:48.84 Tori Meklensek, Simon Fraser – 1:49.32 Kelsea Wright, Colorado Mesa – 1:49.92 Montana White, Azusa Pacific – 1:50.08 Kate Agger, Wingate – 1:50.17 Beatriz Olivieri, SR Rollins – 1:50.37

Women’s 3-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015)

Meet Record: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015)

2021 Champion: Graycn Segard, Grand Valley – 487.15

Podium:

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 3:35.70 – Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 3:35.70 – Queens (NC)

2021 Champion: Queens (NC) – 3:38.00

Podium: