2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two will feature finals of the men’s 100 fly, 400 IM, and 200 free, and the timed finals of the 400 medley relay.

Drury’s Dominik Karacic is top seed in the fly with 46.58 but he will be challenged by defending champion Tim Stollings of Findlay. Collyn Gagne of Simon Fraser clocked the fastest time in prelims of the 400 IM (3:48.14) by over 1.3 seconds. Co-defending champion Alex Kunert of Queens is seeking a two-peat in the 200 free, coming in with the top time of 1:35.17. He will be battling Drury’s Karol Ostrowski, with whom he tied for first place in this event last year.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Tim Stollings, Findlay – 45.57

Podium:

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 3:43.84 – Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC) (2015)

Meet Record: 3:43.84 – Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC) (2015)

2021 Champion: Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 3:45.84

Podium:

Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser – 3:42.49 Cedric Buessing, Indy – 3:48.40 Jarryd Baxter, Nova S’eastern – 3:48.49 Yannick Plasil, Queens (NC) – 3:50.14 Erikas Kapocius, NMU – 3:50.48 Keegan Hawkins, Grand Valley – 3:51.10 Mohamed Hegazy, Queens (NC) – 3:52.91 Andreas Marz, Queens (NC) – 3:55.95

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC) (2016)

2021 Champion: Karol Ostrowski, Drury / Alex Kunert, Queens – 1:33.29

Podium:

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 3:07.38 – Queens (NC) (2017)

Meet Record: 3:07.38 – Queens (NC) (2017)

2021 Champion: Drury – 3:08.66

Podium: