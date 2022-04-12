2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 9th – April 13th
- Riccione, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
Italian Record holders Piero Codia and Margherita Panziera return to contest their signature events: the 100 fly and 100 backstroke, respectively.
Sprint specialist Silvia di Pietro scared her National Record in the 50 freestyle, while the men’s 200 freestyle was stacked with 9 men under 1:49 in the 200 freestyle.
Ilaria Cusinato and Alessia Polieri will battle in the women’s 200 fly, though both women will need to be significantly faster than their prelims times in order to secure a trip to Budapest for the World Championships in June. A similar situation is coming together in the men’s 200 breaststroke where Luca Pizzini and Alessandro Fusco are locked in a dead-heat going into finals, though both men have significant time to drop from prelims to finals to guarantee a spot on Italy’s World Championship team.
Men’s 100 Butterfly
- Italian Record: 50.64, Piero Codia, 08/09/2019, Glasgow
- World Championships Cut: 51.10
- European Junior Cut: 53.8
Women’s 100 Backstroke
- Italian Record: 58.92, Margherita Panziera, 04/04/2019, Riccione
- World Championships Cut: 59.50
- European Junior Cut: 1:02.3
Men’s 200 Backstroke
- Italian Record: 1:56.29, Matteo Restivo, 08/08/2018, Glasgow
- World Championships Cut: 1:56.30
- European Junior Cut: 2:00.5
Women’s 200 Butterfly
- Italian Record: 2:06.50, Caterina Giacchetti, 05/26/2009, Pescara
- World Championships Cut: 2:07.50
- European Junior Cut: 2:12.8
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
- Italian Record: 2:08.50, Loris Facci, 07/30/2009, Rome
- World Championships Cut: 2:08.50
- European Junior Cut: 2:14.7
Women’s 50 Freestyle
- Italian Record: 24.84, Silvia di Pietro, 08/24/2014, Berlin
- World Championships Cut: 24.60
- European Junior Cut: 25.8
Men’s 200 Freestyle
- Italian Record: 1:45.67, Filippo Megli, 07/23/2019, Gwangju
- World Championships Cut: 1:46.0
- European Junior Cut: 1:50.0
Women’s 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay
- Italian Record: 7:46.57, Spagnolo, Filippi, Carpanese, Pellegrini, 07/30/2009, Rome