2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Start List

SwimSwam Italia Coverage

LIVE RESULTS

Italian Record holders Piero Codia and Margherita Panziera return to contest their signature events: the 100 fly and 100 backstroke, respectively.

Sprint specialist Silvia di Pietro scared her National Record in the 50 freestyle, while the men’s 200 freestyle was stacked with 9 men under 1:49 in the 200 freestyle.

Ilaria Cusinato and Alessia Polieri will battle in the women’s 200 fly, though both women will need to be significantly faster than their prelims times in order to secure a trip to Budapest for the World Championships in June. A similar situation is coming together in the men’s 200 breaststroke where Luca Pizzini and Alessandro Fusco are locked in a dead-heat going into finals, though both men have significant time to drop from prelims to finals to guarantee a spot on Italy’s World Championship team.

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Italian Record : 50.64, Piero Codia , 08/09/2019, Glasgow

: 50.64, , 08/09/2019, Glasgow World Championships Cut: 51.10

European Junior Cut: 53.8

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Italian Record : 58.92, Margherita Panziera , 04/04/2019, Riccione

: 58.92, , 04/04/2019, Riccione World Championships Cut: 59.50

European Junior Cut: 1:02.3

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Italian Record : 1:56.29, Matteo Restivo , 08/08/2018, Glasgow

: 1:56.29, , 08/08/2018, Glasgow World Championships Cut: 1:56.30

European Junior Cut: 2:00.5

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Italian Record : 2:06.50, Caterina Giacchetti , 05/26/2009, Pescara

: 2:06.50, , 05/26/2009, Pescara World Championships Cut: 2:07.50

European Junior Cut: 2:12.8

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Italian Record : 2:08.50, Loris Facci , 07/30/2009, Rome

: 2:08.50, , 07/30/2009, Rome World Championships Cut: 2:08.50

European Junior Cut: 2:14.7

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Italian Record : 24.84, Silvia di Pietro , 08/24/2014, Berlin

: 24.84, , 08/24/2014, Berlin World Championships Cut: 24.60

European Junior Cut: 25.8

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Italian Record : 1:45.67, Filippo Megli , 07/23/2019, Gwangju

: 1:45.67, , 07/23/2019, Gwangju World Championships Cut: 1:46.0

European Junior Cut: 1:50.0

Women’s 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay