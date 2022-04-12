Olympian Abbey Weitzeil Respects Aussie Sprinters And Wants to Learn From Them

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

4-time Olympic medalist, 2-time Olympian, and Team Speedo Athlete Abbey Weitzeil dives deep in this SwimSwam podcast. She loves being a pro and loves competing against Team USA’s top rival, the Australians. Abbey respects them. She thinks there’s a lot we could learn from the Aussie sprint crew, and a training camp Down Under is, in fact, on Abbey’s bucket-list.

I forgot this, but Abbey turned pro before the pandemic hit–not an ideal time to launch a pro career. However, it forced her to think differently and develop habits outside of the swimming pool. At her core, Abbey’s a creative person. So, she started refurbishing furniture. She selects a piece, does the work, and flips them for a profit. If you’re curious, follow her IG account here dedicated entirely to refurbishing furniture.

Pro training at Cal? It’s an ideal elite swimming hub. While her taper times may not sync with the college team, she can jump in with the guys or other Cal pros to get her work done.

Maggie MacNeil transferring to Cal? Abbey knew long before all of us. She’s knows Maggie, but not very well. Abbey’s looking forward to training with the Canadian swim star and fellow Speedo Athlete.

ISL? I shared with Abbey that SwimSwam’s interviewing the new ISL CEO and Commission soon, but she didn’t have any questions to share for them. She subtly hinted that making athlete payments would be a good idea, but she didn’t elaborate when I pushed the topic on a follow up question. It sounded like Abbey likes the ISL, and wants to see them become successful. We’ll catch up with her on that topic in 2023.

Abbey’s 100% Team Speedo. So, what’s in her Speedo bag? Abbey’s favorite go-to gear was tough question to answer, but she settled on her pink and white Cal cap and her Speed Socket goggles. On the Speedo topic, Abbey’s loved the partnership, and she’s especially proud of her role in the MakeWaves campaign. She was a part of the “body positive” messaging that was splashed massively across LA skyscrapers. Abbey’s build an impressive career, and with Speedo it appears she’ll be following through to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

