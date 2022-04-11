Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE INSTITUTE, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

Let’s skip the small talk. 2021 1500 Olympic Champions Bobby Finke and Katie Ledecky went head-to-head during a threshold practice which concluded with 15×100 best average. This is what it looked like:

15×100 Best Average

Bobby Finke‘s Times: 51, 52, 51, 52, 52, 52.4, 52.0, 51.9, 52.5, 52.4, 52.2, 51.7, 51.8, 52.2, 51.6

Katie Ledecky‘s Times: 53, 53, 53, 53, 53, 53.1, 52.9, 52.8, 53.2, 52.9, 53.0, 52.2, 52.2, 52.8, 52.4