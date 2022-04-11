Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Ledecky + Finke Go Head-to-Head in 15×100 Best Average

Comments: 14

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE INSTITUTE, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

Let’s skip the small talk. 2021 1500 Olympic Champions Bobby Finke and Katie Ledecky went head-to-head during a threshold practice which concluded with 15×100 best average. This is what it looked like:

15×100 Best Average

Bobby Finke‘s Times: 51, 52, 51, 52, 52, 52.4, 52.0, 51.9, 52.5, 52.4, 52.2, 51.7, 51.8, 52.2, 51.6

Katie Ledecky‘s Times: 53, 53, 53, 53, 53, 53.1, 52.9, 52.8, 53.2, 52.9, 53.0, 52.2, 52.2, 52.8, 52.4

14
Lalchi11
14 minutes ago

This is SCY, correct? (Can’t watch video)

VFL
Reply to  Lalchi11
6 minutes ago

Correct

Chad
Reply to  VFL
6 seconds ago

Curious if Ledecky would be able to get him on any of the hundreds if they were to do this set long course

Walter Sobchak
32 minutes ago

Which lane was CAELEB in? What times did he hold for his 30 x 100s?

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
27 minutes ago

LOL Caeleb was already finished with his practice at this point

Andy Hardt
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
23 minutes ago

I assume you mean “cords”, but I hope I’m wrong!

(after Coleman’s edit, my post no longer makes sense)

Coach
36 minutes ago

Just absurdly impressive

yaboi
42 minutes ago

Sweet jesus thse are some fast times on Ledecky’s part. Little underwhelming for Finke, but I guess he can hold those speeds for a mile straight.

Kelly Mingo
51 minutes ago

Looks like a great workout

boop
52 minutes ago

Florida doing it right

Swammer
59 minutes ago

Ledecky seems even more ridiculous in training than when racing
Averaging roughly +1 compared to the male Olympic champion in both distance events..

Wanna Sprite?
Reply to  Swammer
56 minutes ago

Right like if she held that pace for a 1650 it would be roughly a 14:35 if I did the math right. Which is just ridiculous

Kelly Mingo
Reply to  Wanna Sprite?
52 minutes ago

Would be a insane time too

Penguin
Reply to  Wanna Sprite?
25 minutes ago

Yea this is just nuts. Roughly 14:35, yes. And added up, she was 13 seconds behind finke. What!?

