Let’s skip the small talk. 2021 1500 Olympic Champions Bobby Finke and Katie Ledecky went head-to-head during a threshold practice which concluded with 15×100 best average. This is what it looked like:
15×100 Best Average
- [email protected]:30
- [email protected]:20
- [email protected]:10
- [email protected]:00
- [email protected]:25
- [email protected]:15
- [email protected]:05
- [email protected]:00
- [email protected]:20
- [email protected]:10
- [email protected]:00
Bobby Finke‘s Times: 51, 52, 51, 52, 52, 52.4, 52.0, 51.9, 52.5, 52.4, 52.2, 51.7, 51.8, 52.2, 51.6
Katie Ledecky‘s Times: 53, 53, 53, 53, 53, 53.1, 52.9, 52.8, 53.2, 52.9, 53.0, 52.2, 52.2, 52.8, 52.4
This is SCY, correct? (Can’t watch video)
Correct
Curious if Ledecky would be able to get him on any of the hundreds if they were to do this set long course
Which lane was CAELEB in? What times did he hold for his 30 x 100s?
LOL Caeleb was already finished with his practice at this point
I assume you mean “cords”, but I hope I’m wrong!
(after Coleman’s edit, my post no longer makes sense)
Just absurdly impressive
Sweet jesus thse are some fast times on Ledecky’s part. Little underwhelming for Finke, but I guess he can hold those speeds for a mile straight.
Looks like a great workout
Florida doing it right
Ledecky seems even more ridiculous in training than when racing
Averaging roughly +1 compared to the male Olympic champion in both distance events..
Right like if she held that pace for a 1650 it would be roughly a 14:35 if I did the math right. Which is just ridiculous
Would be a insane time too
Yea this is just nuts. Roughly 14:35, yes. And added up, she was 13 seconds behind finke. What!?