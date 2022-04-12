Scott Thacker Named Head Coach at VMI

Virginia Military Institute, a Division I school in Lexington, Virginia, has named Scott Thacker as their new head coach. Thacker comes to VMI after serving as the head coach at Division III Roanoke College for the past five years.

“I am humbled and honored to serve in the role of head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving at VMI,” said Thacker in VMI’s press release. “I want to thank Deputy Athletic Director Lenny Brown and the entire search committee for welcoming me into the VMI Athletics community. VMI’s legacy of offering superb academic and athletic student experiences and commitment to developing world-class leaders is a tradition I am thrilled to be able to contribute to in leading the VMI swimming and diving teams. I look forward to being on post and meeting the team, alumni, and support staff who have laid the foundation for the future of VMI swimming and diving.”

Thacker was the first head coach in Roanoke College history, starting the program in the fall of 2017. During his tenure, the Maroons were 66-15 in dual meets and had 85 All-Conference selections, 44 conference champions and broke 4 ODAC conference records and won the 2021 ODAC team title. Roanoke’s first-ever NCAA qualifier and Division III All American also swam under Thacker. For his efforts, Thacker was named the ODAC men’s coach of the year in both 2019 and 2021.

Prior to joining Roanoke College, Thacker cut his teeth as a club coach in Virginia. Immediately before starting the Roanoke program, Thacker was the Director of Competitive Swimming for the Shenandoah Marlins in Waynesboro. He also had stops with the Lynchburg YMCA and the Greater Richmond YMCA.

A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, Thacker competed collegiately at Florida State, where he qualified for NCAAs in 2009 and the 2012 Olympic Trials as a breaststroker. He also was a member of multiple school record-setting medley relays and was the 2010 ACC champion in the 100 breast during his time as a Seminole.

Thacker replaces Andrew Bretscher, who stepped down from the program prior to the start of the 2021-22 season to pursue other professional opportunities. The program was led by Tim Timmes, the school’s diving coach, this past season.

Thacker will be joining the Keydets at an exciting time, as VMI recently broke ground on a brand new, $44 million 50 meter pool and aquatic complex. The facility is expected to be completed later this year.