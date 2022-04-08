2022 Canadian Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Tonight’s finals session will include the 50 fly, 100 breast, 200 free, and para 500 fly and 100 free.

The women’s 200 free is perhaps the most anticipated events of these Trials, as Canada has produced a significant amount of depth in the race in recent years. 15-year-old Summer McIntosh led prelims with a 1:57.61. If we’re picking favorites, I would probably go with McIntosh tonight, especially after her 4:01 Canadian Record 400 free on Tuesday night.

That’s not to say McIntosh won’t be pushed, however, as both Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck are in this field, and both women have been 1:54 before. Ruck holds the Canadian Record at 1:54.44.

Another event to keep an eye on is the women’s 100 breast, where Rachel Nicol led this morning. For the most part, swimmers were off their personal bests in prelims this morning, so we could see outside lanes taking charge of the race.

After strong performances in the men’s 200 free this morning, Ruslan Gaziev and Finlay Knox will be looking to improve their times in order to get down to the FINA ‘A’ cut.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY PARA – FINALS:

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS:

World Record – 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom, 2014

Canadian Record – 25.62, Penny Oleksiak , 2017

, 2017 FINA ‘A’ Standard – 26.32

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS:

World Record – 22.27, Andriy Govorov,2018

Canadian Record – 23.30, Santo Condorelli, 2015

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 23.63

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS:

World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King, 2017

Canadian Record – 1:05.74, Annamay Pierse, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:07.43

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS:

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty, 2019

Canadian Record – 59.85, Scott Dickens, 2012

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 59.75

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS:

World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pelligrini, 2009

Canadian Record – 1:54.44, Taylor Ruck , 2018

, 2018 FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:58.66

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS:

World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann, 2009

Canadian Record – 1:46.40, Brent Hayden, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:47.06

WOMEN’S 100 FREE PARA – FINALS

MEN’S 100 FREE PARA – FINALS: