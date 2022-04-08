2022 Canadian Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 5th-April 10th, 2022
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC
THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET
Tonight’s finals session will include the 50 fly, 100 breast, 200 free, and para 500 fly and 100 free.
The women’s 200 free is perhaps the most anticipated events of these Trials, as Canada has produced a significant amount of depth in the race in recent years. 15-year-old Summer McIntosh led prelims with a 1:57.61. If we’re picking favorites, I would probably go with McIntosh tonight, especially after her 4:01 Canadian Record 400 free on Tuesday night.
That’s not to say McIntosh won’t be pushed, however, as both Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck are in this field, and both women have been 1:54 before. Ruck holds the Canadian Record at 1:54.44.
Another event to keep an eye on is the women’s 100 breast, where Rachel Nicol led this morning. For the most part, swimmers were off their personal bests in prelims this morning, so we could see outside lanes taking charge of the race.
After strong performances in the men’s 200 free this morning, Ruslan Gaziev and Finlay Knox will be looking to improve their times in order to get down to the FINA ‘A’ cut.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY PARA – FINALS:
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS:
- World Record – 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom, 2014
- Canadian Record – 25.62, Penny Oleksiak, 2017
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 26.32
MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS:
- World Record – 22.27, Andriy Govorov,2018
- Canadian Record – 23.30, Santo Condorelli, 2015
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 23.63
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS:
- World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King, 2017
- Canadian Record – 1:05.74, Annamay Pierse, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:07.43
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS:
- World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty, 2019
- Canadian Record – 59.85, Scott Dickens, 2012
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 59.75
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS:
- World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pelligrini, 2009
- Canadian Record – 1:54.44, Taylor Ruck, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:58.66
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS:
- World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann, 2009
- Canadian Record – 1:46.40, Brent Hayden, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:47.06
WOMEN’S 100 FREE PARA – FINALS
MEN’S 100 FREE PARA – FINALS:
