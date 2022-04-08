Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matt Sates Clocks 1:46.15 Monster 200 Free Personal Best

2022 SOUTH AFRICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS (RSA)

  • Wednesday, April 6th – Monday, April 11th
  • Newton Park Swimming Pool, Gqeberha, South Africa
  • LCM (50m)
  • World Championships/Commonwealth Games Qualifier
  • Psychs
  • Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”
  • Livestream

Day 2 of the 2022 South African Championships brought about a historic performance in the men’s 200m freestyle, courtesy of 18-year-old Matt Sates.

Following up on his 4o0m free victory from night 1, 18-year-old Sates produced a huge lifetime best in the 200m free, stopping the clock in a mighty 1:46.15.

Opening in 51.82 and closing in 54.33, Georgia Bulldog Sates pulled down a huge career-quickest, beating the 1:47.09 he established for the top seed this morning. Entering these championships, Sates had only been as fast as 1:48.08 from April of 2020.

As such, in the span of a year, Sates jas dropped nearly 2 seconds from his LCM 200 free to now check-in as the #3 performer ever from South Africa.

Visiting British swimmer Max Litchfield also got on the board with a silver in the men’s 200m free in 1:49.49 after having notched a 400m IM victory in 4:21.76. Litchfield is already pre-qualified for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships via his Olympic final appearance.

John26
36 minutes ago

“Monster” used a bit loosely for my liking

John
38 minutes ago

Monster swim, WC should be fast!

Who are the other SA swimmers on the all-time list? I imagine Le Clos and Nythling maybe?

Barry
Reply to  John
30 seconds ago

le Clos (1:45.20) and Jean Basson (1:45.67). Then Myles Brown (1:46.47) and Ryk Neethling (1:46.63).

