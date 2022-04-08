Matt Sates Clocks 1:46.15 Monster 200 Free Personal Best

2022 SOUTH AFRICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS (RSA)

Wednesday, April 6th – Monday, April 11th

Newton Park Swimming Pool, Gqeberha, South Africa

LCM (50m)

World Championships/Commonwealth Games Qualifier

Psychs

Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”

Livestream

Day 2 of the 2022 South African Championships brought about a historic performance in the men’s 200m freestyle, courtesy of 18-year-old Matt Sates.

Following up on his 4o0m free victory from night 1, 18-year-old Sates produced a huge lifetime best in the 200m free, stopping the clock in a mighty 1:46.15.

Opening in 51.82 and closing in 54.33, Georgia Bulldog Sates pulled down a huge career-quickest, beating the 1:47.09 he established for the top seed this morning. Entering these championships, Sates had only been as fast as 1:48.08 from April of 2020.

As such, in the span of a year, Sates jas dropped nearly 2 seconds from his LCM 200 free to now check-in as the #3 performer ever from South Africa.

Visiting British swimmer Max Litchfield also got on the board with a silver in the men’s 200m free in 1:49.49 after having notched a 400m IM victory in 4:21.76. Litchfield is already pre-qualified for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships via his Olympic final appearance.