Lewis Burras Soars To The Top Of The World Rankings With 47.88 100 Free

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

British Record – 47.87, Duncan Scott 2019/2021

2019/2021 World Championships Qualifying Time – 48.15

Podium:

GOLD – Lewis Burras, 47.88

SILVER – Tom Dean, 48.06

BRONZE – Jacob Whittle, 48.24

The men’s 100 free LCM world rankings were a warzone this morning. First, Great Britain’s Lewis Burras took the top time in the world with his 48.15 prelims swim at the British Swimming Championships. Then, Maxime Grousset beat out Burras’ mark twice when he swam a 48.09 and a 48.03 in the prelims and finals of French nationals respectively. But Burras came back in the finals of his own meet, and he became the first man to break 48 this year with his 47.88 that won the 100 free.

Burras’ swim is just 0.01 off of Duncan Scott‘s 47.87 British record, which makes him the second-fastest Brit in the 100 free. Since Scott is Scottish, Burras also became the fastest Englishman in the history of the event, breaking Jacob Whittle’s English record of 48.11.

In his race, Burras went out in a 22.68 and closed in 25.60 to take the win. Tom Dean, the reigining Olympic Gold medalist in the 200 free, finished second with a time of 48.06 that was also under Whittle’s old English record. Both Burras and Dean were under Great Britain’s worlds qualifying cut of 48.15, meaning that both men secured their spot on the worlds team in this event.

17-year-old Jacob Whittle, the former English record holder, took third with a 48.24. Whittle’s time is a British Age Group record for 17 year olds, taking down Duncan Scott‘s 49.19 from 2015. His best time is a 48.11 from the Tokyo Olympics, which currently stands as the 16 year old age group record.

British Men’s All-Time Top 100m Freestyle Performers: