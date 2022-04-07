2022 British Swimming Championships Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After this evening’s finals session here in Sheffield, we’ll already be halfway through the 2022 British Swimming Championships the meet which represents the Trials for both World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

As a refresher, some names have been pre-selected to compete at the World Championships by virtue of their performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They are as follows:

Additionally, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards will all earn a spot at Worlds due to the fact that they swam on in a relay final that won a medal in Tokyo.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE FINAL

British Record – 14:45.95, David Davies 2004

World Championships Qualifying Time – 14:56.54

Podium:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE FINAL

British Record – 23.96, Fran Halsall 2014

World Championships Qualifying Time – 24.35

Podium:

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

British Record – 4:09.62, Max Litchfield 2017

World Championships Qualifying Time – 24.35

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

British Record – 2:04.83, Ellen Gandy 2009

World Championships Qualifying Time – 2:07.91

Podium:

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

British Record – 47.87, Duncan Scott 2019/2021

2019/2021 World Championships Qualifying Time – 48.15

Podium: