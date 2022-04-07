2022 British Swimming Championships Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th
- Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition
- British Swimming 2022 Budapest Selection Policy
- Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation
- SwimSwam Preview
- Draft Entries
- Live Results
- Livestream
After this evening’s finals session here in Sheffield, we’ll already be halfway through the 2022 British Swimming Championships the meet which represents the Trials for both World Championships and Commonwealth Games.
As a refresher, some names have been pre-selected to compete at the World Championships by virtue of their performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They are as follows:
- Kathleen Dawson – womens’ 100 back
- Tom Dean – men’s 200 free
- Luke Greenbank – men’s 200 back
- Daniel Jervis – men’s 1500 free
- Max Litchfield – men’s 400 IM
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100 breast
- Ben Proud – men’s 50 free
- Molly Renshaw – women’s 200 breast
- Duncan Scott – men’s 200 free & 200 IM
- James Wilby – men’s 100 & 200 breast
- Abbie Wood – women’s 200 IM
Additionally, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards will all earn a spot at Worlds due to the fact that they swam on in a relay final that won a medal in Tokyo.
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE FINAL
- British Record – 14:45.95, David Davies 2004
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 14:56.54
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE FINAL
- British Record – 23.96, Fran Halsall 2014
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 24.35
MEN’S 400 IM FINAL
- British Record – 4:09.62, Max Litchfield 2017
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 24.35
WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL
- British Record – 2:04.83, Ellen Gandy 2009
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 2:07.91
MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL
- British Record – 47.87, Duncan Scott 2019/2021
- World Championships Qualifying Time – 48.15
DJ with a 14:58
As expected, Peaty is not on the startlist for the 200 Breast tomorrow.
Didn’t want to pursue Project Mortal.