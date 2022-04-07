Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 British Swimming Championships Day 3 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 3

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After this evening’s finals session here in Sheffield, we’ll already be halfway through the 2022 British Swimming Championships the meet which represents the Trials for both World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

As a refresher, some names have been pre-selected to compete at the World Championships by virtue of their performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They are as follows:

Additionally, James GuyAnna Hopkin and Matt Richards will all earn a spot at Worlds due to the fact that they swam on in a relay final that won a medal in Tokyo.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE FINAL

  • British Record – 14:45.95, David Davies 2004
  • World Championships Qualifying Time – 14:56.54

Podium:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE FINAL

  • British Record – 23.96, Fran Halsall 2014
  • World Championships Qualifying Time – 24.35

Podium:

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

  • British Record – 4:09.62, Max Litchfield 2017
  • World Championships Qualifying Time – 24.35

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

  • British Record – 2:04.83, Ellen Gandy 2009
  • World Championships Qualifying Time – 2:07.91

Podium:

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

  • British Record – 47.87, Duncan Scott 2019/2021
  • World Championships Qualifying Time – 48.15

Podium:

 

 

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmerfromjapananduk
5 seconds ago

DJ with a 14:58

0
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott
37 minutes ago

As expected, Peaty is not on the startlist for the 200 Breast tomorrow.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Scuncan Dott
1
0
Reply
Ol' Longhorn
Reply to  Scuncan Dott
28 minutes ago

Didn’t want to pursue Project Mortal.

2
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!