Tennessee Coach Matt Kredich Receives Contract Extension Through 2025-2026

University of Tennessee head coach Matt Kredich has received a two-year extension to his contract. The deal, which previously would have expired on April 30, 2024, will now run through at least April 30, 2026.

“I can’t say enough positive things about the state of Tennessee swimming & diving under Matt’s leadership,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said. “Two SEC championships in the last three years speak volumes to what he’s built. Matt has cemented the Lady Vols as a perennial top-10 program in the country, and the men’s program is showing impressive progress as he and his staff have added some truly world-class talent to that roster. I look forward to watching both programs continue to excel at the highest levels.”

Kredich’s base pay for the extra two seasons will be $217,000, which matches the pay he receives for the 2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024 seasons. His original contract paid $207,000 for the 2019-2020 season and $212,000 for the 2020-2021 season, though he received a reduction during the 2020-2021 season as part of the school’s financial COVID mitigation efforts.

Updated Separation Payment Terms:

If Tennessee terminates the agreement without clause, they will pay Kredich:

June 1, 2019-April 30, 2023 – $400,000

May 1, 2023-April 30, 2025 – $200,000

May 1, 2025-April 30, 20216 – remaining base pay owed

If Kredich terminates the agreement without cause, he owes the school (within 45 days of the termination date):

June 1, 2019-April 30, 2023 – $200,000

May 1, 2023-April 30, 2025 – $100,000

May 1, 2025-April 30, 20216 – $0

Contract Incentives:

Kredich’s contract incentives have not changed in the new version of the contract.

NCAA Achievement – Kredich can receive one of these amounts per contract year:

Top 5 Finish at NCAAs (men’s team) – 12% of base pay

Top 5 Finish at NCAAs (women’s team) – 12% of base pay

Top 10 Finish at NCAAs (men’s team) – 8.33% of base pay

Top 10 Finish at NCAAs (women’s team) – 8.33% of base pay

Top 15 Finish at NCAAs (men’s team) – 6% of base pay

Top 15 Finish at NCAAs (women’s team) – 6% of base pay

Six athletes competing at the NCAA Championships – 4% of base pay

Six athletes competing at the NCAA Championships – 4% of base pay

Championship Payments – Kredich can receive all of these bonuses in one contract

Men’s SEC Championship – 4% of base pay

Women’s SEC Championshp – 4% of base pay

Men’s NCAA title – 4% of base pay

Women’s NCAA title – 4% of base pay

Coach of the Year Achievements – Kredich can receive all of these bonuses in one contract year:

SEC Coach of the Year – 4% of base pay

National Coach of the Year – CSCAA or SwimSwam – $5,000

Kredich’s bonuses earned in 2021-2022 season:

Best NCAA finish – women, top 10 – 12% of base pay ($26,040)

SEC Women’s Title – 4% of base pay ($8,680)

Total Bonuses So Far – $26,040 (Plus a potential additional $8,680 as SEC Coach of the Year after his women’s team won the conference title)

Kredich is in his 17th season at the University of Tennessee, starting his career as the women’s head coach before taking over both programs for the last decade. His women’s team has won SEC Championships twice: in 2020 and 2022.

The Tennessee women finished 10th at the 2022 NCAA Championships, while the men finished 18th.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have been coaching at Tennessee for 17 years, to work with all of the outstanding people – athletes, coaches and staff – that have helped build this culture and this program, and I’m thrilled at the prospect of being here for at least another five years,” Kredich said. “The support that our past and current administration has given to Tennessee swimming and diving has been essential to our growing success, and the support shown by Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White, Chancellor Donde Plowman and President Randy Boyd going forward is exactly what we need to continue to build a culture that relentlessly pursues and competes for championships at every level. It truly is great to be a Tennessee Vol.”