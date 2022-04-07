Shymanovich Wins 50 Breast, Comes Close to PB, in Belarus Day 3

2022 BELARUSIAN OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ilya Shymanovich won his specialty the 50 breaststroke on Thursday, day 3 of the Belarusian National Championships, giving him two individual wins and a relay victory so far this week.

First in the semifinals, Shymanovich swam 26.70, missing his own personal best and Belarusian Record of 26.46. Later in the session, he swam 26.84 – still enough to win the race by over a second, though slightly slower than we saw in semifinals (which has been a common pattern this week in the twice-in-one-session format at Belarusian Nationals).

The country’s other major star, Anastaia Shkurdai, also swam on Thursday. She led the field in the women’s 100 fly semifinals in 58.45. Already a major player in the ISL at only 19 years old, that time ranks her 12th in the world in the 201-2022 season. Her lifetime best is 56.95.

Anastasia Kuliashova qualified 2nd in 59.22.

Other Day 3 Winners:

18-year old Ivan Adamchuk won the men’s 200 back in 2:00.21, which is within a second of his lifetime best in the event.

won the women’s 200 free in 2:07.10. She’s only 16 years old. Another teenager, Alesya Akinchits , won the women’s 1500 free by a minute and 10 seconds in 16:48.63. That leaves her just 8 seconds away from the Belarusian Record that has stood since 1982. Her previous best time in the event was 17:05.81, so that Thursday swim marked a 17 seconds improvement. She is the Belarusian Junior Record holder in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles.

