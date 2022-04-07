Ruslan Skomoroshko Blasts 48.96 in 100 Free at Belarusian Open Championships

2022 Belarusian Open Swimming Championships

The second finals session of the Belarusian Open Swimming Championships kicked off in Belarus Wednesday.

Belarusian athletes are barred from competing at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships because of the country’s role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so this meet is not a qualifying meet for that event.

After day two, Minsk has nearly doubled their points from day one while the Brest region has chipped away at the Gomel region’s lead over them – reducing it from 35 points to 17 points.

Team Scores After Day 2 (By Region):

Minsk – 1014 Gomel region – 805 Brest region – 788 Minsk region – 646 Vitebsk region – 602 Grodno region – 593 Mogilev region – 350

Alina Zmushko followed up her national-record-setting win in the 100 breast on day one with a victory in the 200 breast. She touched the wall with a time of 2:27.12, more than 6 seconds ahead of the field.

She came within 3 seconds of her own National record from the Russian Championships in 2021.

While there were no National records set on day two, Ruslan Skomoroshko came the closest in the men’s 100 free semifinal where he won the race with a time of 48.96, .06 off Yauhen Tsurkin’s National record from 2015. This was a lifetime best time for Skamaroshka whose previous best time was 49.52 from 2019.

Minsk’s 4×100 medley men’s team of Ivan Buevich, Dmitry Pavlovets, Grigory Pekarsy, and Alexander Frolov won with a time of 3:41.61. Notably absent from this race was breaststroke national record holder Ilya Shymanovich who was part of the 2017 World Championships relay that set the national record of 3:33.63.

The Brest region’s team of Anastasia Shkurdai, Eva Androsyuk, Alesya Ignatovich, and Ekaterina Repeka won the women’s 4×200 free relay with a time of 8:30.76. This is a much older National record for Belarus, set at 8:21.70 during the 1996 Olympic Games.

Other Day 2 winners: