Ruslan Skomoroshko Blasts 48.96 in 100 Free at Belarusian Open Championships

2022 Belarusian Open Swimming Championships
- April 5-9, 2022
- Brest, Belarus
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
The second finals session of the Belarusian Open Swimming Championships kicked off in Belarus Wednesday.
Belarusian athletes are barred from competing at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships because of the country’s role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so this meet is not a qualifying meet for that event.
After day two, Minsk has nearly doubled their points from day one while the Brest region has chipped away at the Gomel region’s lead over them – reducing it from 35 points to 17 points.
Team Scores After Day 2 (By Region):
- Minsk – 1014
- Gomel region – 805
- Brest region – 788
- Minsk region – 646
- Vitebsk region – 602
- Grodno region – 593
- Mogilev region – 350
Alina Zmushko followed up her national-record-setting win in the 100 breast on day one with a victory in the 200 breast. She touched the wall with a time of 2:27.12, more than 6 seconds ahead of the field.
She came within 3 seconds of her own National record from the Russian Championships in 2021.
While there were no National records set on day two, Ruslan Skomoroshko came the closest in the men’s 100 free semifinal where he won the race with a time of 48.96, .06 off Yauhen Tsurkin’s National record from 2015. This was a lifetime best time for Skamaroshka whose previous best time was 49.52 from 2019.
Minsk’s 4×100 medley men’s team of Ivan Buevich, Dmitry Pavlovets, Grigory Pekarsy, and Alexander Frolov won with a time of 3:41.61. Notably absent from this race was breaststroke national record holder Ilya Shymanovich who was part of the 2017 World Championships relay that set the national record of 3:33.63.
The Brest region’s team of Anastasia Shkurdai, Eva Androsyuk, Alesya Ignatovich, and Ekaterina Repeka won the women’s 4×200 free relay with a time of 8:30.76. This is a much older National record for Belarus, set at 8:21.70 during the 1996 Olympic Games.
Other Day 2 winners:
- 2004-born Ivan Buevich blasted a lifetime best time to win the men’s 100 back with a time of 55.67, taking .08 off his previous best from February. He out touched 2nd place finisher Maxim Krepski by .07 and came within 2 seconds of the National record from the 2019 World Championships.
- Ivan Shamshurin won the men’s 200 fly with a time of 1:59.58 and nearly a 4 second lead over the field. He was 1.14 seconds off his own National record from 2021.
- Anastasia Koryakovskaya won the women’s 100 free with a time of 55.86, coming within .01 of her lifetime best time from 2020.
- Ivan Adamchuk touched the wall first in the men’s 200 IM with a time of 2:03.08, 3 seconds ahead of all other competitors. He shaved .13 off his lifetime best time from this meet in 2021.
- Konstantin Kurochkin won the men’s 1500 with a time of 15:44.30 and more than a 30-second lead but he was still 4 seconds off his lifetime best time from 2021.