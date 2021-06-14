2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Psych Sheets
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets
Wave 2 of the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials continued last night with many epic battles for the first (pool) spots on the US Olympic team, and SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser was on deck to capture it all. Here’s some of the top shots from the dramatic session: