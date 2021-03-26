2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Cal built a lead over Texas after the first full day of competition yesterday, and today is the biggest day for individual events, with five race prelims set for this morning. Based on the psych sheets, this is Cal’s weakest of the three prelims/finals days of this meet, so we’ll keep an extra close eye on ups/downs here.
Something we’ve noticed this season is the sheer depth in the men’s breaststrokes nationally, which aligns with the talent on the women’s side in that same discipline. Minnesota’s Max McHugh will test the 50-second barrier this morning in the 100 breast, but the field is coming; Florida’s Dillon Hillis split a 50.27 on the medley relay, while Texas’s Caspar Corbeau split a 50.36 and Cal’s Reece Whitley a 50.58.
Shaine Casas will lead the 100 back prelims, and he fired off a 44.47 last night leading off the A&M medley relay, while Cal’s Ryan Hoffer blasted a 43.80 fly leg and could take that top seed in the 100 fly individually for the A-final.
Major battles will form in the 200 free between names like Florida’s Kieran Smith and Texas’s Drew Kibler, while the 400 IM will see Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez and Texas’s Carson Foster face-off in a Cal v. Texas battle, with several others hoping to drop down and challenge.
400 IM – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- American Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- Meet Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- 2019 Champion: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 3:36.41
- 2020 Top Performer: Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:36.60
Top 8
- Carson Foster (Texas) – 3:37.79
- Sean Grieshop (Cal) – 3:38.68
- Bobby Finke (Florida) – 3:39.58
- Jake Foster (Texas) – 3:39.69
- Braden Vines (Texas) – 3:40.18
- David Schlicht (Arizona) – 3:40.21
- Ian Grum (Georgia) – 3:40.64
- David Johnston (Texas) – 3:40.80
Carson Foster dominated the last heat, swimming to a 3:37.79 to lead the prelims. In that heat, David Schlicht of Arizona was 3:40.21 to get into the A-final, as did Texas freshman David Johnston (3:40.80). Johnston dropped three seconds, and in a tight team race, that was a massive swim, as he would’ve barely made the B-final if he held his exact seed time.
Texas’s Jake Foster scored the fourth heat, posting a 3:39.69, though that would’ve eclipse what Grieshop and Finke did in the heat prior. Hugo Gonzalez of Cal missed his time by almost five seconds, going 3:41.91.
Cal’s Sean Grieshop reeled in Texas’s Braden Vines in the third heat, coming home in a 50-high to win the heat at 3:38.68. Florida’s Bobby Finke moved up to take second at 3:39.58, splitting a 50-mid to close it out ahead of Vines’ 3:40.18.
Michigan’s Will Roberts decimated the field in heat one, clocking a lifetime best 3:44.05 to drop over a second from his old best done in 2019. He was just ahead of heat two winner Sean Conway, a UVA sophomore, who hit a lifetime best 3:44.29 to win that heat.
Texas got four men into this A-final, while Gonzalez’s big miss is a serious loss for Cal, as he was expected to vie for the title but will now score no more than nine points in the B-final.
100 FLY – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (Indiana), 44.37
- 2020 Top Performer: Maxime Rooney (Texas)/Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 44.83
Top 8
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 44.24
- Antani Ivanov (Virginia Tech) – 44.54
- Camden Murphy (Georgia) – 44.69
- Nicolas Albiero (Louisville) – 44.82
- Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 44.85
- Eric Friese (Florida) – 44.98
- Danny Kovac (Mizzou) – 45.00
- Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 45.10
Danny Kovac took the final heat at 45.00, after six swimmers had already broken 45 seconds in earlier heats. Virginia Tech freshman and top seed Youssef Ramadan added over a second in the final heat, before ultimately being called for a false start and DQing.
Virginia Tech’s Antani Ivanov was the top finisher in heat five, posting a 44.54.
Ryan Hoffer of Cal shot to the wall at 44.24 in heat four, a big swim, and an expected one after his 43.80 fly leg on the medley relay last night.
Georgia got two up into this A-final, the only team to do so. Camden Murphy was 44.69 and Luca Urlando 45.10.
Noah Henderson of NC State had a strong heat two swim, winning it in a 45.83.
200 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- American Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- U.S. Open Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- Meet Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar, Cal – 1:30.14
- 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:30.11
100 BREAST – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- American Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- U.S. Open Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- Meet Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- 2019 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.85
- 2020 Top Performer: Max McHugh, Minnesota – 50.67
100 BACK – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- 2019 Champion: Dean Farris, Harvard – 43.66
- 2020 Top Performer: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.04
CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER 400 MEDLEY RELAY)
- Cal 230
- Texas 203
- Florida 161
- Georgia 116
- Texas A&M 88
- NC State 87
- Indiana 84
- Louisville 64
- Michigan 63
- Virginia 56
- Arizona 51
- Stanford/Mizzou 42
- (tie)
- Virginia Tech 39
- Alabama 38
- Ohio State/Purdue 28
- (tie)
- LSU 23
- Miami 19
- Florida State 18.5
- Georgia Tech 14
- Pittsburgh 12
- Kentucky/Notre Dame 9
- (tie)
- Penn State 8
- Tennessee 6
- Wisconsin 5
- UNC 4
- Utah 2.5
I hope Rowdy can once again weigh in on each swimmer’s chance of success today based on their class year.
I got paper and pencil. Ready to take notes how many seniors on each team and each heat. Better not be more than one per relay. and two per heat TOPS. I am so excited about that. Swimming itself is not important.
The way he talks about swimming, if I didn’t know who he was I wouldn’t be surprised if he had never swam a day in his life.
I heard him on an interview say that he commentates like he’s explaining swimming to an uncle who never has watched swimming before and that makes a lot of sense.
I get why the TV broadcast isn’t talking directly to us, the biggest swimming fans in the world, but even on those terms I think he’s not succeeding.
And it’s not like most people watching NCAA swimming aren’t swimmers lol. Let’s be honest here.
lol this is also a good point. The Olympics it makes sense to dumb it down like crazy, less so these meets.
Then you’d explain anything at all about the sport besides “getting under the wave”. He doesn’t give any information that’s not on the heat sheet in front of him
Or who is the weakest link on each team.
that’s rowdy for ya
Or telling us why a person/relay isn’t going to win a full 100 before the race is over.
He’s breathing to the right side, can’t see anyone else!
I want someone to tell him in an interview that they swim with their eyes closed, couldn’t see anyone at any point.
Texas takes lead today and tomorrow Windle on platform and 400 free relay close the deal. Hook’em.
It’s my favorite event today! Let’s go 4 IMers!!!!!