2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Cal built a lead over Texas after the first full day of competition yesterday, and today is the biggest day for individual events, with five race prelims set for this morning. Based on the psych sheets, this is Cal’s weakest of the three prelims/finals days of this meet, so we’ll keep an extra close eye on ups/downs here.

Something we’ve noticed this season is the sheer depth in the men’s breaststrokes nationally, which aligns with the talent on the women’s side in that same discipline. Minnesota’s Max McHugh will test the 50-second barrier this morning in the 100 breast, but the field is coming; Florida’s Dillon Hillis split a 50.27 on the medley relay, while Texas’s Caspar Corbeau split a 50.36 and Cal’s Reece Whitley a 50.58.

Shaine Casas will lead the 100 back prelims, and he fired off a 44.47 last night leading off the A&M medley relay, while Cal’s Ryan Hoffer blasted a 43.80 fly leg and could take that top seed in the 100 fly individually for the A-final.

Major battles will form in the 200 free between names like Florida’s Kieran Smith and Texas’s Drew Kibler, while the 400 IM will see Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez and Texas’s Carson Foster face-off in a Cal v. Texas battle, with several others hoping to drop down and challenge.

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017

2019 Champion: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 3:36.41

2020 Top Performer: Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:36.60

Top 8

Carson Foster (Texas) – 3:37.79 Sean Grieshop (Cal) – 3:38.68 Bobby Finke (Florida) – 3:39.58 Jake Foster (Texas) – 3:39.69 Braden Vines (Texas) – 3:40.18 David Schlicht (Arizona) – 3:40.21 Ian Grum (Georgia) – 3:40.64 David Johnston (Texas) – 3:40.80

Carson Foster dominated the last heat, swimming to a 3:37.79 to lead the prelims. In that heat, David Schlicht of Arizona was 3:40.21 to get into the A-final, as did Texas freshman David Johnston (3:40.80). Johnston dropped three seconds, and in a tight team race, that was a massive swim, as he would’ve barely made the B-final if he held his exact seed time.

Texas’s Jake Foster scored the fourth heat, posting a 3:39.69, though that would’ve eclipse what Grieshop and Finke did in the heat prior. Hugo Gonzalez of Cal missed his time by almost five seconds, going 3:41.91.

Cal’s Sean Grieshop reeled in Texas’s Braden Vines in the third heat, coming home in a 50-high to win the heat at 3:38.68. Florida’s Bobby Finke moved up to take second at 3:39.58, splitting a 50-mid to close it out ahead of Vines’ 3:40.18.

Michigan’s Will Roberts decimated the field in heat one, clocking a lifetime best 3:44.05 to drop over a second from his old best done in 2019. He was just ahead of heat two winner Sean Conway, a UVA sophomore, who hit a lifetime best 3:44.29 to win that heat.

Texas got four men into this A-final, while Gonzalez’s big miss is a serious loss for Cal, as he was expected to vie for the title but will now score no more than nine points in the B-final.

100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018

2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (Indiana), 44.37

2020 Top Performer: Maxime Rooney (Texas)/Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 44.83

Top 8

Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 44.24 Antani Ivanov (Virginia Tech) – 44.54 Camden Murphy (Georgia) – 44.69 Nicolas Albiero (Louisville) – 44.82 Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 44.85 Eric Friese (Florida) – 44.98 Danny Kovac (Mizzou) – 45.00 Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 45.10

Danny Kovac took the final heat at 45.00, after six swimmers had already broken 45 seconds in earlier heats. Virginia Tech freshman and top seed Youssef Ramadan added over a second in the final heat, before ultimately being called for a false start and DQing.

Virginia Tech’s Antani Ivanov was the top finisher in heat five, posting a 44.54.

Ryan Hoffer of Cal shot to the wall at 44.24 in heat four, a big swim, and an expected one after his 43.80 fly leg on the medley relay last night.

Georgia got two up into this A-final, the only team to do so. Camden Murphy was 44.69 and Luca Urlando 45.10.

Noah Henderson of NC State had a strong heat two swim, winning it in a 45.83.

200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Dean Farris , Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15

, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar , Cal – 1:30.14

, Cal – 1:30.14 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:30.11

100 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69

2019 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.85

2020 Top Performer: Max McHugh, Minnesota – 50.67

100 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

2019 Champion: Dean Farris, Harvard – 43.66

2020 Top Performer: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.04

