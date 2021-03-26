Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 90

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

Cal built a lead over Texas after the first full day of competition yesterday, and today is the biggest day for individual events, with five race prelims set for this morning. Based on the psych sheets, this is Cal’s weakest of the three prelims/finals days of this meet, so we’ll keep an extra close eye on ups/downs here.

Something we’ve noticed this season is the sheer depth in the men’s breaststrokes nationally, which aligns with the talent on the women’s side in that same discipline. Minnesota’s Max McHugh will test the 50-second barrier this morning in the 100 breast, but the field is coming; Florida’s Dillon Hillis split a 50.27 on the medley relay, while Texas’s Caspar Corbeau split a 50.36 and Cal’s Reece Whitley a 50.58.

Shaine Casas will lead the 100 back prelims, and he fired off a 44.47 last night leading off the A&M medley relay, while Cal’s Ryan Hoffer blasted a 43.80 fly leg and could take that top seed in the 100 fly individually for the A-final.

Major battles will form in the 200 free between names like Florida’s Kieran Smith and Texas’s Drew Kibler, while the 400 IM will see Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez and Texas’s Carson Foster face-off in a Cal v. Texas battle, with several others hoping to drop down and challenge.

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

400 IM – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
  • American Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
  • Meet Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
  • 2019 Champion: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 3:36.41
  • 2020 Top Performer: Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:36.60

Top 8 

  1. Carson Foster (Texas) – 3:37.79
  2. Sean Grieshop (Cal) – 3:38.68
  3. Bobby Finke (Florida) – 3:39.58
  4. Jake Foster (Texas) – 3:39.69
  5. Braden Vines (Texas) – 3:40.18
  6. David Schlicht (Arizona) – 3:40.21
  7. Ian Grum (Georgia) – 3:40.64
  8. David Johnston (Texas) – 3:40.80

Carson Foster dominated the last heat, swimming to a 3:37.79 to lead the prelims. In that heat, David Schlicht of Arizona was 3:40.21 to get into the A-final, as did Texas freshman David Johnston (3:40.80). Johnston dropped three seconds, and in a tight team race, that was a massive swim, as he would’ve barely made the B-final if he held his exact seed time.

Texas’s Jake Foster scored the fourth heat, posting a 3:39.69, though that would’ve eclipse what Grieshop and Finke did in the heat prior. Hugo Gonzalez of Cal missed his time by almost five seconds, going 3:41.91.

Cal’s Sean Grieshop reeled in Texas’s Braden Vines in the third heat, coming home in a 50-high to win the heat at 3:38.68. Florida’s Bobby Finke moved up to take second at 3:39.58, splitting a 50-mid to close it out ahead of Vines’ 3:40.18.

Michigan’s Will Roberts decimated the field in heat one, clocking a lifetime best 3:44.05 to drop over a second from his old best done in 2019. He was just ahead of heat two winner Sean Conway, a UVA sophomore, who hit a lifetime best 3:44.29 to win that heat.

Texas got four men into this A-final, while Gonzalez’s big miss is a serious loss for Cal, as he was expected to vie for the title but will now score no more than nine points in the B-final.

100 FLY – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
  • Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (Indiana), 44.37
  • 2020 Top Performer: Maxime Rooney (Texas)/Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 44.83

Top 8

  1. Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 44.24
  2. Antani Ivanov (Virginia Tech) – 44.54
  3. Camden Murphy (Georgia) – 44.69
  4. Nicolas Albiero (Louisville) – 44.82
  5. Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 44.85
  6. Eric Friese (Florida) – 44.98
  7. Danny Kovac (Mizzou) – 45.00
  8. Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 45.10

Danny Kovac took the final heat at 45.00, after six swimmers had already broken 45 seconds in earlier heats. Virginia Tech freshman and top seed Youssef Ramadan added over a second in the final heat, before ultimately being called for a false start and DQing.

Virginia Tech’s Antani Ivanov was the top finisher in heat five, posting a 44.54.

Ryan Hoffer of Cal shot to the wall at 44.24 in heat four, a big swim, and an expected one after his 43.80 fly leg on the medley relay last night.

Georgia got two up into this A-final, the only team to do so. Camden Murphy was 44.69 and Luca Urlando 45.10.

Noah Henderson of NC State had a strong heat two swim, winning it in a 45.83.

200 FREE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
  • American Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
  • U.S. Open Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
  • Meet Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
  • 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar, Cal – 1:30.14
  • 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:30.11

 

100 BREAST – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
  • American Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
  • U.S. Open Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
  • Meet Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
  • 2019 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.85
  • 2020 Top Performer: Max McHughMinnesota – 50.67

 

100 BACK – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
  • American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
  • U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
  • Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
  • 2019 Champion: Dean Farris, Harvard – 43.66
  • 2020 Top Performer: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.04

 

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER 400 MEDLEY RELAY)

  1. Cal 230
  2. Texas 203
  3. Florida 161
  4. Georgia 116
  5. Texas A&M 88
  6. NC State 87
  7. Indiana 84
  8. Louisville 64
  9. Michigan 63
  10. Virginia 56
  11. Arizona 51
  12. Stanford/Mizzou 42
  13. (tie)
  14. Virginia Tech 39
  15. Alabama 38
  16. Ohio State/Purdue 28
  17. (tie)
  18. LSU 23
  19. Miami 19
  20. Florida State 18.5
  21. Georgia Tech 14
  22. Pittsburgh 12
  23. Kentucky/Notre Dame 9
  24. (tie)
  25. Penn State 8
  26. Tennessee 6
  27. Wisconsin 5
  28. UNC 4
  29. Utah 2.5

In This Story

90
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
90 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT
1 hour ago

I hope Rowdy can once again weigh in on each swimmer’s chance of success today based on their class year.

30
0
Reply
PsychoDad
Reply to  200 SIDESTROKE B CUT
1 hour ago

I got paper and pencil. Ready to take notes how many seniors on each team and each heat. Better not be more than one per relay. and two per heat TOPS. I am so excited about that. Swimming itself is not important.

9
0
Reply
Tranquil
Reply to  200 SIDESTROKE B CUT
55 minutes ago

The way he talks about swimming, if I didn’t know who he was I wouldn’t be surprised if he had never swam a day in his life.

13
0
Reply
ACC
Reply to  Tranquil
53 minutes ago

I heard him on an interview say that he commentates like he’s explaining swimming to an uncle who never has watched swimming before and that makes a lot of sense.

6
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  ACC
35 minutes ago

I get why the TV broadcast isn’t talking directly to us, the biggest swimming fans in the world, but even on those terms I think he’s not succeeding.

2
0
Reply
Mr Piano
Reply to  Steve Nolan
23 minutes ago

And it’s not like most people watching NCAA swimming aren’t swimmers lol. Let’s be honest here.

3
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Mr Piano
14 minutes ago

lol this is also a good point. The Olympics it makes sense to dumb it down like crazy, less so these meets.

0
0
Reply
Reid
Reply to  ACC
11 minutes ago

Then you’d explain anything at all about the sport besides “getting under the wave”. He doesn’t give any information that’s not on the heat sheet in front of him

1
0
Reply
Huh
Reply to  200 SIDESTROKE B CUT
51 minutes ago

Or who is the weakest link on each team.

3
0
Reply
swimmerswammer
Reply to  200 SIDESTROKE B CUT
44 minutes ago

that’s rowdy for ya

Last edited 42 minutes ago by swimmerswammer
0
0
Reply
Scoobysnak
Reply to  200 SIDESTROKE B CUT
43 minutes ago

Or telling us why a person/relay isn’t going to win a full 100 before the race is over.

2
0
Reply
Coach Chackett
Reply to  200 SIDESTROKE B CUT
38 minutes ago

He’s breathing to the right side, can’t see anyone else!

4
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Coach Chackett
29 minutes ago

I want someone to tell him in an interview that they swim with their eyes closed, couldn’t see anyone at any point.

1
0
Reply
PsychoDad
1 hour ago

Texas takes lead today and tomorrow Windle on platform and 400 free relay close the deal. Hook’em.

8
-2
Reply
N P
1 hour ago

It’s my favorite event today! Let’s go 4 IMers!!!!!

4
0
Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!