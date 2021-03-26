Caeleb Dressel And Ryan Lochte Battle in 400 IM Prelims at ISCA Cup

2021 ISCA INTERNATIONAL SENIOR CUP

March 23 – 27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

Meet information

Psych sheet

Life Results on Meet Mobile

Two days after their 200 IM showdown, Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel both swam this morning in the prelims of the men’s 400 IM on the 4th day of the 2021 ISCA International Senior Cup. Ryan Lochte posted the top time in the field with a 3:40.42 swim.

His best time in yards is a 3:37.88 from the 2007 US National Championships.

Dressel on the other hand was a 3:44.15 in the event and has no other swims in the short course yards version of the event on record. The third fastest in the field this morning was Grant Sanders with a 3:47.61.

In the women’s event, Lydia Palmer earned the top seed heading into finals with a 4:21.16 while Nicole Frank Rodriguez and Ilektra Lebl set themselves up for a nice battle tonight as they posted times 4:21.20 and 4:21.30, respectively.

2017 and 2019 NCAA Champion in the 100 fly Farida Osman swam the quickest 100 fly in the prelims with a 51.32 to trail her national title-winning time of 50.05 from 2017. Cal grad Osman already has two golds to her name at this meet after winning the 50 fly and 50 free earlier this week.

Sherridon Dressel was a second and a half behind Osman in the prelims with a 52.78 prelim swim, earning herself a second seed into tonight’s final and Flora Molnar followed with a 53.26 for third.

In the women’s 50 backstroke, Celina Marquez was just over her best time in the event of 25.01 with a 25.24 to lead the field. Behind her, a 5-women strong group also got under 26 with Madelyn Moore (25.28), Adaline Bullock (25.47), Yulduz Kuchkarova (25.79), Michal Liberman (25.99), and Justine Murdock (25.99) filled out the top 6.

Kaikea Crews took top seed in the men’s event with a 22.34 as Miles Simon (22.64), Aaron Seymor (22.73), Samuel Parker (22.84), and Sidney Williams (22.89) all also got under 23 seconds.

In the final event of the morning, Reka Gyorgy claimed the top seed in the women’s 200 freestyle with a 1:47.40 while Caeleb Dressel was the fastest man in the event with a 1:34.59.