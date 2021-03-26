NU’s Kevin Houseman Out of the Rest of NCAAs; Mizzou’s Patton Into 100 Breast

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

We’re still waiting for full heat sheets, but Northwestern’s Kevin Houseman has scratched out of tonight’s 100 breast final. Tomorrow’s prelims heat sheet reveals that Houseman has also scratched the 200 breast, indicating that he was out of the rest of the meet, which Northwestern’s staff has confirmed. According to the Northwestern head coach Kate Robinson, Houseman was pulled from the rest of the meet

…due to a medical condition that is not Covid related. Kevin is a resilient young man and quite the fighter. We appreciate the concern and are making sure Kevin’s health remains priority. Thanks and Go ‘Cats!!

Houseman finished 9th in this morning’s preliminaries, matching his seed time of 51.75, and missing the A-final by only 0.03s.

Houseman’s scratch led to a reseeding of the B-final, and Ohio State’s Jason Mathews will swim in lane four tonight while Missouri’s Ben Patton, who finished 17th this morning, will now swim in the B-final in lane 8.This will be the sophomore Patton’s first NCAA finals appearance after he finished 21st in the 200 IM yesterday.

Northwestern has yet to score at this meet, while Missouri went into tonight in 12th, with 42 points, and Patton unexpectedly swimming tonight will give them another 1-9 points, depending on where he finishes.