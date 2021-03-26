Spartans Aquatic Club Breaks 17-18 NAG Record in 400 Free Relay – 2:55.35

LIFE TIME CLUB MEET

March 26-28, 2021

Atlanta, GA

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile ‘2021 Lifetime Not Divisionals’

Tonight in Atlanta, the Spartans Aquatic Club 400 free relay broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record, touching in a 2:55.35 at the wall.

Their time tonight takes eight-tenths off of the old record, which was a 2:56.15 done in 2013 by SwimMAC Carolina.

Kamal Muhammad, 17, led off in 43.48, which obliterates his old best of 44.21. Muhammad is a Virginia commit. Below are the full splits:

SPLITS

Kamal Muhammad – 43.48

Peter Sacca – 43.74

John Beamon – 44.24

Colton McGrady – 43.89

This was a full team effort, with all four boys getting up and swimming faster than flat-start times, even with several tenths or so added for the flying start.

17-year-old John Beamon was way under what his lifetime best of 46.15 would suggest for a flying split (probably a 45-mid or 45-high), while Georgia commit and 18-year-old Peter Sacca also out-performed his lifetime best 45.25. 17-year-old Colton McGrady has been 45.42, so he, too, had a huge swim.

The old record had Michael Chadwick, Jack Manchester, Kyle Darmody and Matthew Josa.

Here are the old splits:

Josa 44.78

Manchester 43.99

Chadwick 44.20

Darmody 43.18

The 15-18 NAG record, meanwhile, is safe; Allegheny North has it at 2:53.81 from 2018.