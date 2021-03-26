Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Spartans Aquatic Club Breaks 17-18 NAG Record in 400 Free Relay – 2:55.35

Comments: 3

LIFE TIME CLUB MEET

  • March 26-28, 2021
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Short course yards (SCY)
  • Results on Meet Mobile ‘2021 Lifetime Not Divisionals’

Tonight in Atlanta, the Spartans Aquatic Club 400 free relay broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record, touching in a 2:55.35 at the wall.

Their time tonight takes eight-tenths off of the old record, which was a 2:56.15 done in 2013 by SwimMAC Carolina.

Kamal Muhammad, 17, led off in 43.48, which obliterates his old best of 44.21. Muhammad is a Virginia commit. Below are the full splits:

SPLITS

  • Kamal Muhammad – 43.48
  • Peter Sacca – 43.74
  • John Beamon – 44.24
  • Colton McGrady – 43.89

This was a full team effort, with all four boys getting up and swimming faster than flat-start times, even with several tenths or so added for the flying start.

17-year-old John Beamon was way under what his lifetime best of 46.15 would suggest for a flying split (probably a 45-mid or 45-high), while Georgia commit and 18-year-old Peter Sacca also out-performed his lifetime best 45.25. 17-year-old Colton McGrady has been 45.42, so he, too, had a huge swim.

The old record had Michael ChadwickJack ManchesterKyle Darmody and Matthew Josa.

Here are the old splits:

  • Josa 44.78
  • Manchester 43.99
  • Chadwick 44.20
  • Darmody 43.18

The 15-18 NAG record, meanwhile, is safe; Allegheny North has it at 2:53.81 from 2018.

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hswimmer
1 hour ago

Jeez

2
0
Reply
GrantJ
8 minutes ago

Fantastic swim fellas. Who is this John Beamon kid again? Watch out for his flat start 100…..

0
0
Reply
cold is a mentality
3 minutes ago

sheeshhhhhhh!!!

0
0
Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!