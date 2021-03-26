Louisville’s Nick Albiero Ties ACC Record with 44.32 100 Fly

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Louisville senior Nick Albiero set a Louisville school record, and tied the ACC record, with his 44.32 performance in the 100 fly tonight on Day 3 of the 2021 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Albiero’s mark tied Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan‘s time from last month’s ACC Championships, which took down the previous ACC record of 44.46, set by NC State’s Coleman Stewart at the 2019 NCAAs. Ramadan had the fastest time in the country coming into this week, but was disqualified in this morning’s prelims for a false start.

Tonight’s time also ties Albiero with Ramadan and Marius Kusch as the 6th-fastest performers in history. Ryan Hoffer, who won the 100 fly tonight with a time of 44.25, moved into the #5 spot with his 44.24 this morning.

Fastest 100 Yard Butterfliers in History:

Albiero came out of high school with a best time of 46.29, and has steadily chipped away at that mark, having now lowered it by nearly two seconds over the last four years while swimming for his father, Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero. He finished 9th in this event in 2019, and did not swim it in 2018.

The younger Albiero will also be swimming in the A-final of the 100 back later this session, after putting up the 4th-fastest time of the morning with his 44.85, tying his seed time. He’s also likely to swim on Louisville’s 200 medley relay, and especially with how sharp Albiero is looking today, the Cardinals could be in the mix for a victory in that event.

He should be very much in the running for a title in the 200 fly, where he’s seeded 2nd with a 1:39.08, but has a lifetime best of 1:38.65.