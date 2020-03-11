2020 Zone D: Texas Women Add 5th NCAA Diver on Day 3

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.
2020 NCAA ZONE DIVING
- Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 13
- Zone C: Thursday, March 12 – Saturday, March 14
- Host schools, with live result links:
Women:
The Texas women qualified a fifth diver for NCAAs in Janie Boyle, who was third on platform in the final day of the Zone D meet.
Texas already has Alison Gibson (1m/3m), Paola Pineda (1m/3m/Pl), Jordan Skilken (3m/Pl), and Morgan Menninger (1m/3m) into the meet. Unlike the Texas men, the women can bring all five divers without going over the NCAA roster limit.
Wisconsin is another program with a small-but-talented swimming roster who got a diving boost today. Tereza Vithoulkas won the platform event to earn an NCAA invite, her first. Runner-up Alyssa Clairmont of Texas A&M was another new qualifier, as were Missouri’s duo of Madison Huitt and Savana Trueb.
Men:
Current Qualifiers
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.
