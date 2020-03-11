Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Zone D: Texas Women Add 5th NCAA Diver on Day 3

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2020 NCAA ZONE DIVING

  • Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 13
  • Zone C: Thursday, March 12 – Saturday, March 14
  • Host schools, with live result links:
    • Zone A: West Virginia University (Results)
    • Zone B: University of Georgia (Results)
    • Zone C: University of Kentucky (Results)
    • Zone D: Southern Methodist University (Results)
    • Zone E: University of Utah (Results)
  • Revisit our NCAA selection primer

Women:

The Texas women qualified a fifth diver for NCAAs in Janie Boyle, who was third on platform in the final day of the Zone D meet.

Texas already has Alison Gibson (1m/3m), Paola Pineda (1m/3m/Pl), Jordan Skilken (3m/Pl), and Morgan Menninger (1m/3m) into the meet. Unlike the Texas men, the women can bring all five divers without going over the NCAA roster limit.

Wisconsin is another program with a small-but-talented swimming roster who got a diving boost today. Tereza Vithoulkas won the platform event to earn an NCAA invite, her first. Runner-up Alyssa Clairmont of Texas A&M was another new qualifier, as were Missouri’s duo of Madison Huitt and Savana Trueb.

Men:

We’ll update when we have results of the men’s platform event.

Current Qualifiers

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

Goldmedalgal

Texas has the same amount of divers as swimmers going to NCAA

