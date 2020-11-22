2020 ISL Grand Final: Dressel, King, Gastaldello Win MVP Honors (Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

For the final time this season, Caeleb Dressel of Cali Condors outscored everyone on the pool deck and walked away with the top MVP bonus. Dressel racked up a whopping 96 points, made all the more impressive by the fact that he did not advance past the first round of the skins race. But where he won, he won big, earning a total of 39 Jackpot points over the two-day meet. Individually, he touched first in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 IM (with a 30-point Jackpot steal) and he contributed to three Cali relays. That, together with his fifth-place finish in round 1 of the breaststroke skins, gave him a total of 96 points which translated into an MVP bonus of $20,000. Dressel pocketed $55,400 for his work in the ISL Grand Final.

Caeleb Dressel Points Scored Men’s 100 Fly 15 Men’s 50 Free 19 Men’s 4×100 Free 3.5 Men’s 4×100 Medley 3 Men’s 100 Free 10 Men’s 100 IM 30 Men’s 50 Fly 10 Mixed 4×100 Free 3.5 Men’s 50 Breast Skins 4 Total MVP Points 96*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Lilly King of Cali Condors proved once again what a poised and steady competitor she has been, having won her handful of events day in and day out throughout the season. She emerged victorious in the 50, 100, and 200 breast, with a total of 22 Jackpot points, and pulled off her 5th skins win of the season. (She also won all 15 rounds of those skins races.) She also contributed to the winning women’s medley relay. All told, King scored 71 points to snag the second-place bonus of $12,000.

Lilly King Points Scored Women’s 200 Breast 15 Women’s 50 Breast 19 Women’s 4×100 Medley 4.5 Women’s 100 Breast 15 Women’s 50 Breast Skins 35 Total MVP Points 71*

Beryl Gastaldello of LA Current was the third-place point scorer of the Grand Final. She swam in six individual events, winning three of them: 100 free, 100 fly, and 100 IM. She also contributed to the runner-up women’s freestyle relay. For her efforts, Gastaldello scored 44.5 points to earn the third-place MVP bonus of $8,000.

Beryl Gastaldello Points Scored Women’s 100 Fly 10 Women’s 4×100 Free 3.5 Women’s 50 Free 3 Women’s 50 Back 5 Women’s 100 Free 9 Women’s 100 IM 9 Women’s 50 Fly 5 Total MVP Points 44.5*

Looking at the Grand Final from a race earnings perspective, without bonuses and without Jackpot steals, 18 swimmers had a 5-figure weekend:

KING Lilly – CAC – 36000 DRESSEL Caeleb – CAC – 28000 PEATY Adam – LON – 26000 SHYMANOVICH Ilya – ENS – 20800 SJOSTROM Sarah – ENS – 18400 GASTALDELLO Beryl – LAC – 17600 HAUGHEY Siobhan – ENS – 16000 le CLOS Chad – ENS – 15200 FLICKINGER Hali – CAC – 14400 SMOLIGA Olivia – CAC – 14000 MANAUDOU Florent – ENS – 13600 MURPHY Ryan – LAC – 12800 RYLOV Evgeny – ENS – 12400 SCOTT Duncan – LON – 11600 HANNIS Molly – CAC – 11200 / PICKREM Sydney – LON – 11200 – SHIELDS Tom – LAC – 10800 KOLESNIKOV Kliment – ENS – 10400

With all bonuses added in, the earnings chart looks like this:

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Grand Final – sorted by earnings: