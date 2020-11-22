Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL Grand Final: Dressel, King, Gastaldello Win MVP Honors (Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

For the final time this season, Caeleb Dressel of Cali Condors outscored everyone on the pool deck and walked away with the top MVP bonus. Dressel racked up a whopping 96 points, made all the more impressive by the fact that he did not advance past the first round of the skins race. But where he won, he won big, earning a total of 39 Jackpot points over the two-day meet. Individually, he touched first in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 IM (with a 30-point Jackpot steal) and he contributed to three Cali relays. That, together with his fifth-place finish in round 1 of the breaststroke skins, gave him a total of 96 points which translated into an MVP bonus of $20,000. Dressel pocketed $55,400 for his work in the ISL Grand Final.

Caeleb Dressel Points Scored
Men’s 100 Fly 15
Men’s 50 Free 19
Men’s 4×100 Free 3.5
Men’s 4×100 Medley 3
Men’s 100 Free 10
Men’s 100 IM 30
Men’s 50 Fly 10
Mixed 4×100 Free 3.5
Men’s 50 Breast Skins 4
Total MVP Points 96*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Lilly King of Cali Condors proved once again what a poised and steady competitor she has been, having won her handful of events day in and day out throughout the season. She emerged victorious in the 50, 100, and 200 breast, with a total of 22 Jackpot points, and pulled off her 5th skins win of the season. (She also won all 15 rounds of those skins races.) She also contributed to the winning women’s medley relay. All told, King scored 71 points to snag the second-place bonus of $12,000.

Lilly King Points Scored
Women’s 200 Breast 15
Women’s 50 Breast 19
Women’s 4×100 Medley 4.5
Women’s 100 Breast 15
Women’s 50 Breast Skins 35
Total MVP Points 71*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Beryl Gastaldello of LA Current was the third-place point scorer of the Grand Final. She swam in six individual events, winning three of them: 100 free, 100 fly, and 100 IM. She also contributed to the runner-up women’s freestyle relay. For her efforts, Gastaldello scored 44.5 points to earn the third-place MVP bonus of $8,000.

Beryl Gastaldello Points Scored
Women’s 100 Fly 10
Women’s 4×100 Free 3.5
Women’s 50 Free 3
Women’s 50 Back 5
Women’s 100 Free 9
Women’s 100 IM 9
Women’s 50 Fly 5
Total MVP Points 44.5*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Looking at the Grand Final from a race earnings perspective, without bonuses and without Jackpot steals, 18 swimmers had a 5-figure weekend:

  1. KING Lilly – CAC – 36000
  2. DRESSEL Caeleb – CAC – 28000
  3. PEATY Adam – LON – 26000
  4. SHYMANOVICH Ilya – ENS – 20800
  5. SJOSTROM Sarah – ENS – 18400
  6. GASTALDELLO Beryl – LAC – 17600
  7. HAUGHEY Siobhan – ENS – 16000
  8. le CLOS Chad – ENS – 15200
  9. FLICKINGER Hali – CAC – 14400
  10. SMOLIGA Olivia – CAC – 14000
  11. MANAUDOU Florent – ENS – 13600
  12. MURPHY Ryan – LAC – 12800
  13. RYLOV Evgeny – ENS – 12400
  14. SCOTT Duncan – LON – 11600
  15. HANNIS Molly – CAC – 11200 / PICKREM Sydney – LON – 11200
  17. SHIELDS Tom – LAC – 10800
  18. KOLESNIKOV Kliment – ENS – 10400

With all bonuses added in, the earnings chart looks like this:

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Grand Final – sorted by earnings:

Name Team Points Invid Relay Skins MVP Team Bonus Total Stolen
DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 96 26400 4000 0 20000 5000 55400 2400
KING Lilly CAC 71 14400 2400 19200 12000 5000 53000 0
PEATY Adam LON 38 8000 400 17600 0 2000 28000 0
GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 44.5 16000 1600 0 8000 1000 26600 0
SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 39.5 8800 2400 9600 0 3000 23800 0
SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 42 12800 5600 0 0 3000 21400 0
FLICKINGER Hali CAC 38 14400 0 0 0 5000 19400 0
HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 35 11200 4800 0 0 3000 19000 0
SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 38.5 9600 4400 0 0 5000 19000 0
le CLOS Chad ENS 35 9600 5600 0 0 3000 18200 0
MANAUDOU Florent ENS 28 6400 7200 0 0 3000 16600 0
HANNIS Molly CAC 27.5 3200 0 8000 0 5000 16200 0
RYLOV Evgeny ENS 33 7600 4800 0 0 3000 15400 0
FINK Nic CAC 27.5 6400 800 2400 0 5000 14600 0
DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 23.5 6400 2400 0 0 5000 13800 0
MURPHY Ryan LAC 36.5 11200 1600 0 0 1000 13800 0
SCOTT Duncan LON 27.5 11200 400 0 0 2000 13600 0
KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 24 4800 5600 0 0 3000 13400 0
PICKREM Sydney LON 33 11200 0 0 0 2000 13200 0
SHIELDS Tom LAC 29 8000 2800 0 0 1000 11800 0
PRIGODA Kirill LON 26 5600 0 4000 0 2000 11600 0
NELSON Beata CAC 27.5 6400 0 0 0 5000 11400 0
HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 27 8000 0 0 0 3000 11000 0
PILATO Benedetta ENS 20 3200 800 4000 0 3000 11000 0
ATKINSON Alia LON 22 4800 1600 2400 0 2000 10800 0
HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 27.5 4000 3600 0 0 3000 10600 0
RESS Justin CAC 20 1600 4000 0 0 5000 10600 0
STEWART Coleman CAC 16 4800 800 0 0 5000 10600 0
SELISKAR Andrew LAC 23.5 8800 0 0 0 1000 9800 0
HAAS Townley CAC 13 4800 0 0 0 5000 9800 0
BROWN Erika CAC 17.5 0 4400 0 0 5000 9400 0
ANDERSON Freya LON 25.5 4800 2400 0 0 2000 9200 0
CIESLAK Marcin CAC 17 4000 0 0 0 5000 9000 0
SEEBOHM Emily ENS 18 4800 800 0 0 3000 8600 0
DEAN Tom LON 16 6400 0 0 0 2000 8400 0
SMALL Meghan CAC 8 3200 0 0 0 5000 8200 0
RAPSYS Danas ENS 13 4800 0 0 0 3000 7800 0
TOUSSAINT Kira LON 15.5 4000 1600 0 0 2000 7600 0
SCHMITT Allison CAC 11.5 1600 400 0 0 5000 7000 0
BANIC Madeline ENS 12 3200 800 0 0 3000 7000 0
SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 12.5 3200 400 0 0 3000 6600 0
KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 9 1600 0 0 0 5000 6600 0
MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 8.5 0 1600 0 0 5000 6600 0
JACKSON Tate CAC 5 0 1600 0 0 5000 6600 0
ANDERSON Haley CAC 6 1600 0 0 0 5000 6600 0
WANG Eddie CAC 6 1600 0 0 0 5000 6600 0
BLUME Pernille ENS 9 0 3200 0 0 3000 6200 0
WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 20 3200 2000 0 0 1000 6200 0
LAZOR Annie LON 15 4000 0 0 0 2000 6000 0
VAZAIOS Andreas LON 13 4000 0 0 0 2000 6000 0
HINDS Natalie CAC 6.5 0 400 0 0 5000 5400 0
WATTEL Marie LON 16.5 800 2400 0 0 2000 5200 0
SZARANEK Mark CAC 3 0 0 0 0 5000 5000 0
CORDES Kevin CAC 8.5 0 0 0 0 5000 5000 0
BURCHILL Veronica CAC 0 0 0 0 0 5000 5000 0
DRESSEL Sherridon CAC 8 0 0 0 0 5000 5000 0
NEAL Lia CAC 0 0 0 0 0 5000 5000 0
BENTZ Gunnar CAC 11.5 0 0 0 0 5000 5000 0
BAQLAH Khader CAC 2 0 0 0 0 5000 5000 0
GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 10 1600 1600 0 0 1000 4200 0
ROONEY Maxime LAC 13 0 2800 0 0 1000 3800 0
JAKABOS Zsuzsanna ENS 12 800 0 0 0 3000 3800 0
LITCHFIELD Max ENS 13 800 0 0 0 3000 3800 0
GUIDO Guilherme LON 11 1200 400 0 0 2000 3600 0
DELOOF Ali LAC 17 2400 0 0 0 1000 3400 0
LARSON Breeja ENS 4 0 400 0 0 3000 3400 0
GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 12 1600 800 0 0 1000 3400 0
SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC 10.5 800 1600 0 0 1000 3400 0
DAVIES Georgia ENS 5.5 0 400 0 0 3000 3400 0
KUSCH Marius LON 14.5 800 400 0 0 2000 3200 0
ZIRK Kregor ENS 7 0 0 0 0 3000 3000 0
GUNES Viktoriya ENS 0 0 0 0 0 3000 3000 0
STUPIN Max ENS 3 0 0 0 0 3000 3000 0
MUREZ Andi LAC 10.5 0 2000 0 0 1000 3000 0
HOPE Lucy ENS 2 0 0 0 0 3000 3000 0
ZHILKIN Andrey ENS 4 0 0 0 0 3000 3000 0
LIMA Felipe ENS 8.5 0 0 0 0 3000 3000 0
PROUD Ben ENS 2 0 0 0 0 3000 3000 0
BILIS Simonas ENS 3 0 0 0 0 3000 3000 0
GREVERS Matt ENS 5 0 0 0 0 3000 3000 0
GREENBANK Luke LON 6 800 0 0 0 2000 2800 0
KAMENEVA Maria LON 12 0 800 0 0 2000 2800 0
HOPKIN Anna LON 6 0 800 0 0 2000 2800 0
HIBBOTT Holly LON 5 800 0 0 0 2000 2800 0
WILLMOTT Aimee LON 9 800 0 0 0 2000 2800 0
LICON Will LAC 8.5 1600 0 0 0 1000 2600 0
CARTER Dylan LAC 8 800 800 0 0 1000 2600 0
LANZA Vini LON 7.5 0 400 0 0 2000 2400 0
VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail LON 13 0 400 0 0 2000 2400 0
GUY James LON 4.5 0 400 0 0 2000 2400 0
McLAY Scott LON 2.5 0 400 0 0 2000 2400 0
LARGE Emily LON 3 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0
DAWSON Kathleen LON 6 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0
DIENER Christian LON 10 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0
WEST Harriet LON 1 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0
O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie LON 6 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0
CLOGG Elliot LON 1 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0
HVAS Tomoe LAC 5 800 0 0 0 1000 1800 0
SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 7.5 800 0 0 0 1000 1800 0
TETZLOFF Aly LAC 6.5 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
GASSON Helena LAC 9.5 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
HEIDTMANN Jacob LAC 4 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 6 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
SMITH Kierra LAC 0 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
PRENOT Josh LAC 2.5 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
STEWART Kendyl LAC 4 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
RASMUS Claire LAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
McLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 3.5 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
FERREIRA Marco LAC 2 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 3 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0
SARGENT Makayla LAC -1 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0

 

Willswim
28 minutes ago

Bolles School Sharks alum easily out earned the Texas men and Stanford women alumni combined…

2
-3
Reply
flygirl21
26 minutes ago

Congratulations, you just won 36,000 ISLBucks (3 pairs of goggles and a set of fins)

5
0
Reply
Joe
Reply to  flygirl21
12 minutes ago

What’s the ratio of Stanley Nickels to ISL bucks?

0
0
Reply
Swammerstein
16 minutes ago

Are the swimmers actually getting their money yet? Also the pay system aint right if dressel breaks multiple WRs and is almost out done by the girl who only swims breaststroke

4
-1
Reply

