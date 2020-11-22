2020 ISL Grand Final: Dressel, King, Gastaldello Win MVP Honors (Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League
- Saturday, November 21: 2:00PM-4:00PM CET (8 AM-10 AM U.S. Eastern, 10 PM-12 AM Japan)
- Sunday, November 22: 6:00PM-8:00PM CET (12 PM-2 PM U.S. Eastern, 2 AM-4 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: Energy Standard / Cali Condors / London Roar / LA Current
Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.
For the final time this season, Caeleb Dressel of Cali Condors outscored everyone on the pool deck and walked away with the top MVP bonus. Dressel racked up a whopping 96 points, made all the more impressive by the fact that he did not advance past the first round of the skins race. But where he won, he won big, earning a total of 39 Jackpot points over the two-day meet. Individually, he touched first in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 IM (with a 30-point Jackpot steal) and he contributed to three Cali relays. That, together with his fifth-place finish in round 1 of the breaststroke skins, gave him a total of 96 points which translated into an MVP bonus of $20,000. Dressel pocketed $55,400 for his work in the ISL Grand Final.
|Caeleb Dressel
|Points Scored
|Men’s 100 Fly
|15
|Men’s 50 Free
|19
|Men’s 4×100 Free
|3.5
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|3
|Men’s 100 Free
|10
|Men’s 100 IM
|30
|Men’s 50 Fly
|10
|Mixed 4×100 Free
|3.5
|Men’s 50 Breast Skins
|4
|Total MVP Points
|96*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Lilly King of Cali Condors proved once again what a poised and steady competitor she has been, having won her handful of events day in and day out throughout the season. She emerged victorious in the 50, 100, and 200 breast, with a total of 22 Jackpot points, and pulled off her 5th skins win of the season. (She also won all 15 rounds of those skins races.) She also contributed to the winning women’s medley relay. All told, King scored 71 points to snag the second-place bonus of $12,000.
|Lilly King
|Points Scored
|Women’s 200 Breast
|15
|Women’s 50 Breast
|19
|Women’s 4×100 Medley
|4.5
|Women’s 100 Breast
|15
|Women’s 50 Breast Skins
|35
|Total MVP Points
|71*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Beryl Gastaldello of LA Current was the third-place point scorer of the Grand Final. She swam in six individual events, winning three of them: 100 free, 100 fly, and 100 IM. She also contributed to the runner-up women’s freestyle relay. For her efforts, Gastaldello scored 44.5 points to earn the third-place MVP bonus of $8,000.
|Beryl Gastaldello
|Points Scored
|Women’s 100 Fly
|10
|Women’s 4×100 Free
|3.5
|Women’s 50 Free
|3
|Women’s 50 Back
|5
|Women’s 100 Free
|9
|Women’s 100 IM
|9
|Women’s 50 Fly
|5
|Total MVP Points
|44.5*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Looking at the Grand Final from a race earnings perspective, without bonuses and without Jackpot steals, 18 swimmers had a 5-figure weekend:
- KING Lilly – CAC – 36000
- DRESSEL Caeleb – CAC – 28000
- PEATY Adam – LON – 26000
- SHYMANOVICH Ilya – ENS – 20800
- SJOSTROM Sarah – ENS – 18400
- GASTALDELLO Beryl – LAC – 17600
- HAUGHEY Siobhan – ENS – 16000
- le CLOS Chad – ENS – 15200
- FLICKINGER Hali – CAC – 14400
- SMOLIGA Olivia – CAC – 14000
- MANAUDOU Florent – ENS – 13600
- MURPHY Ryan – LAC – 12800
- RYLOV Evgeny – ENS – 12400
- SCOTT Duncan – LON – 11600
- HANNIS Molly – CAC – 11200 / PICKREM Sydney – LON – 11200
- –
- SHIELDS Tom – LAC – 10800
- KOLESNIKOV Kliment – ENS – 10400
With all bonuses added in, the earnings chart looks like this:
Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Grand Final – sorted by earnings:
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Invid
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Team Bonus
|Total
|Stolen
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|96
|26400
|4000
|0
|20000
|5000
|55400
|2400
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|71
|14400
|2400
|19200
|12000
|5000
|53000
|0
|PEATY Adam
|LON
|38
|8000
|400
|17600
|0
|2000
|28000
|0
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|44.5
|16000
|1600
|0
|8000
|1000
|26600
|0
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|39.5
|8800
|2400
|9600
|0
|3000
|23800
|0
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|42
|12800
|5600
|0
|0
|3000
|21400
|0
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|38
|14400
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|19400
|0
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|35
|11200
|4800
|0
|0
|3000
|19000
|0
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|38.5
|9600
|4400
|0
|0
|5000
|19000
|0
|le CLOS Chad
|ENS
|35
|9600
|5600
|0
|0
|3000
|18200
|0
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|28
|6400
|7200
|0
|0
|3000
|16600
|0
|HANNIS Molly
|CAC
|27.5
|3200
|0
|8000
|0
|5000
|16200
|0
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|33
|7600
|4800
|0
|0
|3000
|15400
|0
|FINK Nic
|CAC
|27.5
|6400
|800
|2400
|0
|5000
|14600
|0
|DAHLIA Kelsi
|CAC
|23.5
|6400
|2400
|0
|0
|5000
|13800
|0
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|36.5
|11200
|1600
|0
|0
|1000
|13800
|0
|SCOTT Duncan
|LON
|27.5
|11200
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|13600
|0
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|ENS
|24
|4800
|5600
|0
|0
|3000
|13400
|0
|PICKREM Sydney
|LON
|33
|11200
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|13200
|0
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|29
|8000
|2800
|0
|0
|1000
|11800
|0
|PRIGODA Kirill
|LON
|26
|5600
|0
|4000
|0
|2000
|11600
|0
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|27.5
|6400
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|11400
|0
|HARVEY Mary-Sophie
|ENS
|27
|8000
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|11000
|0
|PILATO Benedetta
|ENS
|20
|3200
|800
|4000
|0
|3000
|11000
|0
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|22
|4800
|1600
|2400
|0
|2000
|10800
|0
|HEEMSKERK Femke
|ENS
|27.5
|4000
|3600
|0
|0
|3000
|10600
|0
|RESS Justin
|CAC
|20
|1600
|4000
|0
|0
|5000
|10600
|0
|STEWART Coleman
|CAC
|16
|4800
|800
|0
|0
|5000
|10600
|0
|SELISKAR Andrew
|LAC
|23.5
|8800
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|9800
|0
|HAAS Townley
|CAC
|13
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|9800
|0
|BROWN Erika
|CAC
|17.5
|0
|4400
|0
|0
|5000
|9400
|0
|ANDERSON Freya
|LON
|25.5
|4800
|2400
|0
|0
|2000
|9200
|0
|CIESLAK Marcin
|CAC
|17
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|9000
|0
|SEEBOHM Emily
|ENS
|18
|4800
|800
|0
|0
|3000
|8600
|0
|DEAN Tom
|LON
|16
|6400
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|8400
|0
|SMALL Meghan
|CAC
|8
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|8200
|0
|RAPSYS Danas
|ENS
|13
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|7800
|0
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|15.5
|4000
|1600
|0
|0
|2000
|7600
|0
|SCHMITT Allison
|CAC
|11.5
|1600
|400
|0
|0
|5000
|7000
|0
|BANIC Madeline
|ENS
|12
|3200
|800
|0
|0
|3000
|7000
|0
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|12.5
|3200
|400
|0
|0
|3000
|6600
|0
|KAWECKI Radoslaw
|CAC
|9
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|6600
|0
|MAJCHRZAK Kacper
|CAC
|8.5
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|5000
|6600
|0
|JACKSON Tate
|CAC
|5
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|5000
|6600
|0
|ANDERSON Haley
|CAC
|6
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|6600
|0
|WANG Eddie
|CAC
|6
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|6600
|0
|BLUME Pernille
|ENS
|9
|0
|3200
|0
|0
|3000
|6200
|0
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|20
|3200
|2000
|0
|0
|1000
|6200
|0
|LAZOR Annie
|LON
|15
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|6000
|0
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|LON
|13
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|6000
|0
|HINDS Natalie
|CAC
|6.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|5000
|5400
|0
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|16.5
|800
|2400
|0
|0
|2000
|5200
|0
|SZARANEK Mark
|CAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|5000
|0
|CORDES Kevin
|CAC
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|5000
|0
|BURCHILL Veronica
|CAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|5000
|0
|DRESSEL Sherridon
|CAC
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|5000
|0
|NEAL Lia
|CAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|5000
|0
|BENTZ Gunnar
|CAC
|11.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|5000
|0
|BAQLAH Khader
|CAC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5000
|5000
|0
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|10
|1600
|1600
|0
|0
|1000
|4200
|0
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|13
|0
|2800
|0
|0
|1000
|3800
|0
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|ENS
|12
|800
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3800
|0
|LITCHFIELD Max
|ENS
|13
|800
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3800
|0
|GUIDO Guilherme
|LON
|11
|1200
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|3600
|0
|DELOOF Ali
|LAC
|17
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|3400
|0
|LARSON Breeja
|ENS
|4
|0
|400
|0
|0
|3000
|3400
|0
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|12
|1600
|800
|0
|0
|1000
|3400
|0
|SILVA FRANCA Felipe
|LAC
|10.5
|800
|1600
|0
|0
|1000
|3400
|0
|DAVIES Georgia
|ENS
|5.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|3000
|3400
|0
|KUSCH Marius
|LON
|14.5
|800
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|3200
|0
|ZIRK Kregor
|ENS
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|0
|GUNES Viktoriya
|ENS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|0
|STUPIN Max
|ENS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|0
|MUREZ Andi
|LAC
|10.5
|0
|2000
|0
|0
|1000
|3000
|0
|HOPE Lucy
|ENS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|0
|ZHILKIN Andrey
|ENS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|0
|LIMA Felipe
|ENS
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|0
|PROUD Ben
|ENS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|0
|BILIS Simonas
|ENS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|0
|GREVERS Matt
|ENS
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|0
|GREENBANK Luke
|LON
|6
|800
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2800
|0
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|12
|0
|800
|0
|0
|2000
|2800
|0
|HOPKIN Anna
|LON
|6
|0
|800
|0
|0
|2000
|2800
|0
|HIBBOTT Holly
|LON
|5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2800
|0
|WILLMOTT Aimee
|LON
|9
|800
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2800
|0
|LICON Will
|LAC
|8.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|2600
|0
|CARTER Dylan
|LAC
|8
|800
|800
|0
|0
|1000
|2600
|0
|LANZA Vini
|LON
|7.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|2400
|0
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|LON
|13
|0
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|2400
|0
|GUY James
|LON
|4.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|2400
|0
|McLAY Scott
|LON
|2.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|2400
|0
|LARGE Emily
|LON
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|DAWSON Kathleen
|LON
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|WEST Harriet
|LON
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie
|LON
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|CLOGG Elliot
|LON
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1800
|0
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|7.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1800
|0
|TETZLOFF Aly
|LAC
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|9.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|HEIDTMANN Jacob
|LAC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|LAC
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|SMITH Kierra
|LAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|PRENOT Josh
|LAC
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|STEWART Kendyl
|LAC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|RASMUS Claire
|LAC
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|McLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|FERREIRA Marco
|LAC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|SARGENT Makayla
|LAC
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
Bolles School Sharks alum easily out earned the Texas men and Stanford women alumni combined…
Congratulations, you just won 36,000 ISLBucks (3 pairs of goggles and a set of fins)
What’s the ratio of Stanley Nickels to ISL bucks?
Are the swimmers actually getting their money yet? Also the pay system aint right if dressel breaks multiple WRs and is almost out done by the girl who only swims breaststroke