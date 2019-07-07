2019 World University Games: Day 4 Prelims Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

Note: Due to time zone differences, prelims for this meet are in the middle of the night for most of the SwimSwam staff, and our European-based staff is occupied with the European Junior Championships. We’ll recap the preliminary sessions once our writers are up in the morning, so keep an eye out for something around 7am EDT. In the meantime, readers who are awake can feel free to leave comments about the action. Just keep in mind that some comments may get stuck in moderation throughout the night.

As we reach hit roughly the halfway point in the swimming portion of the World University Games, we’re now seeing event champions from this week getting ready to add to their accolades. In the 200 breast, top-seeded Kanako Watanabe will be looking to defend her title against the #2 seed, Tatjana Schoenmaker, who won the 100 breast yesterday. Men’s 200 free champion Zach Apple is the top seed in the 100 free, and based on his 47.7 split leading off the USA’s 4×100 free, he looks to be the heavy favorite here. Women’s 50 fly champ Tayla Lovemore will be seeding in heat 7 of the 100 fly two lanes over from top-seeded Charlotte Atkinson.

The men’s 800 free will the final individual contested this morning and will feature both 400m free champion Keisuke Yoshida and 1500m free champion Victor Johansson colliding in the middle of those differences. Finally, we’ll see the heats of the women’s 4×200 free relay where, barring DQs and scratches, all except two teams will advance to tonight’s final.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record – 2:19.11, Rikke Pedersen (DEN), 2013

Meet Record – 2:22.32, Rio Kaneto (JPN), 2009

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009

Meet Record – 47.62, Zach Apple (USA), 2013

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Meet Record – 57.63, Katerine Savard (CAN), 2013

Men’s 800 Free – Prelims

World Record – 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009

Meet Record – 7:45.76, Gregori Paltrinieri (ITA), 2017

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay – Prelims