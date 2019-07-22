2019 World Championships: Norway’s Tomoe Hvas Scratches 200 Fly on Day 3

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Day 3 prelims in Gwangju will consist of eight heats of men’s 50 breaststroke, seven heats of women’s 200 freestyle, five heats of men’s 200 butterfly, and four heats of men’s 800 freestyle. The top 30 swimmers compete in the circle-seeded heats of the 50 breast, 200 free and 200 fly, while the top 20 make up the circle-seeded heats of the 800 free.

Norway’s Tomoe Hvas, who just turned 19, scratched out of heats of the men’s 200 fly on Tuesday morning. Hvas had a busy week scheduled: he was entered in the 50/100 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM. He competed in heats of the 50 fly on Sunday, finishing 18th with 23.67, and the 100 back on Monday. There he touched 34th with 55.42. Hvas is the Norwegian national record-holder in the 50/100/200 fly and 200 IM in long-course meters, and in the 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM in short-course meters. Hvas is still scheduled to compete in the 50 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He won the gold medal in the 200m IM at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Denmark’s Signe Bro pulled out of the 200 freestyle heats. She was seeded 23rd with 1:58.64. She is still on the start-list of the 100 freestyle where she is entered with the 18th-fastest time (54.01).

Croatia’s Marin Mogić, who was entered in both the 800 free and 1500 free, is no longer on the start-lists of either event. Mogić is the Croatian national record-holder in the 400/800 LCM freestyles. He was seeded 16th in the 800 and 20th in the 1500 at Gwangju.

Tuesday’s preliminary session begins at 10:00 AM local time and is expected to conclude at around 12:45 PM.