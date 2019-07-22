Hannah Bach Swims 3rd-Fastest US 18&U 50 BR to Close Cleveland Sectionals

2019 Speedo Champions Series- Cleveland

July 18-21, 2019

Cleveland State University-Busbey Natatorium

Cleveland, OH

Meet Info

Meet Mobile: 2019LE Speedo Sectionals at Cleveland State

The Cleveland Sectionals have come to a close, with the final day of the meet recording 3 new meet records. Throughout the weekend, 10 sectional records have been taken down.

Before diving into the record-breaking frenzy, 18-year-old Hannah Bach highlighted the evening as she swam her way to rank 3rd among all 18&U US swimmers in the 50 breast. The Cleveland Swim Institute swimmer won the event with a time of 32.03, which is also the 17th-fastest time in the nation. Ohio State’s Hanna Gresser was runner-up with a 32.23, which puts her at #21 in the country this year too. Club Wolverine’s Erin Szara finished third in the event with a 32.57.

Into the records, Ohio State’s Hudson McDaniel crushed the former 50 breast meet record of 29.27 in prelims with a 28.09. That time puts McDaniel at #14 in the US this year. McDaniel went on to win the event with a 28.23, head of Buckeye teammates Jason Mathews (28.64) and Evan McFadden (28.67).

Another Ohio State Buckeye, Canadian Ruslan Gaziev, swam to a 3rd individual meet victory in the 100 free to sweep the 50/100/200 free events. Gaziev’s winning time of 50.26 just nipped the 50.35 meet record. Finishing behind Gaziev was Oly Swimming’s Rudy Aguilar-Fernandez (51.71) and Buckeye teammate Paul Delakis (51.76).

The tenth and final record set in Cleveland was in the women’s 400 medley relay by the Ohio State Buckeyes. The quartet of Rebekah Bradley, Hanna Gresser, Katie Trace, and Taylor Petrak rewrote the 4:13.52 meet record with a 4:12.93.

More Day 4 Winners:

Adding the final scores, the Ohio State Buckeyes swept all three team titles while Club Wolverine swept all three runner-up positions.

Final Team Scores:

Top 3 Men

Ohio State Swim Club- 1049 points Club Wolverine- 591 points Bearcat Aquatics- 460.50 points

Top 3 Women

Ohio State Swim Club- 1039.50 points Club Wolverine- 997.50 points Hudson Explorer Aquatic Team- 258 points

Top 3 Combined