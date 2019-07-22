MacNeil Shocks Sjostrom, Becomes #2 Performer Of All-Time In 100 Fly

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After qualifying second for the final in a massive best time of 56.52, Canadian Maggie MacNeil was set to go up against one of the sport’s most dominating figures in the women’s 100 fly final in Sarah Sjostrom.

After turning fifth at the 50m wall in 26.77, MacNeil stormed home in 29.06 to run down Sjostrom and win in 55.83.

That time gives the 19-year-old a new Commonwealth Record, Americas Record, Canadian Record, and makes her the second-fastest performer of all-time. She joins Sjostrom and American Dana Vollmer in the elusive sub-56 club.

The Commonwealth Record was held by Emma McKeon, who went 56.18 at the 2017 World Championships, the Americas Record previously belonged to Vollmer at 55.98, while the Canadian mark was owned by Penny Oleksiak who won Olympic silver behind Sjostrom in 2016 in a time of 56.46.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Fly

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 55.48 – 2016 Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 55.83 – 2019 Dana Vollmer (USA), 55.98 – 2012 Liu Zige (CHN), 56.07 – 2009 Rikako Ikee (JPN), 56.08 – 2018

MacNeil’s swim also checks in as the eighth-fastest performance of all-time with Sjostrom holding the top-7. Her back 50 split is actually faster than Sjostrom has ever closed in, as the Swede’s best showing on the second 50 was a 29.12 during her World Championship winning swim back at the 2009 Championships in Rome.

Coming into the competition,the rising sophomore at Michigan held a best time of 57.04 from the Canadian Trials in April. Prior to that meet, her best was 58.38 from the Junior Pan Pacs last summer.

This is her second medal of the competition after winning bronze on Canada’s 400 free relay on night one.

After leading at the halfway mark, Sjostrom faded, coming home in 30.26, and finished in 56.22. McKeon picked up the bronze in 56.61.