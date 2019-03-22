Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAA Champs: Cal Racks Up Double Digit Finalists On Day 3

by Maclin Simpson

March 22nd, 2019 College, News

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite not claiming the top seed in a single event (individual or relay), Cal followed up their strong performance from Thursday night – which included victories in both relays and an individual win from Abbey Weitzeil in the 50 free – with a big morning on Friday. The Golden Bears showcased their depth and amassed 10 individual finals swims (8 A-finals, 2 B-finals) to maintain striking distance within Stanford. The Cardinal will have 8 individual swims on Friday night (5 A-finals, 3 B-finals), followed by Michigan with 6 individual swims (5 A-finals, 1 B-final).

After day 2 finals on Thursday night, Stanford led Cal 173.5 to 173. While this meet seems too close to call now, the favor still lands with Stanford, barring any unexpected errors, thanks in large part to diving points.

Day 3 – A/B Finalists*

*3-meter diving not included

Individual Relays 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 200 Medley Relay
California 8/2 1/0 0/0 2/1 3/0 1/0 2/1 1/0
Stanford 5/3 1/0 3/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1/0
Michigan 5/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 2/0 1/1 1/0 1/0
Virginia 3/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0
Indiana 2/2 1/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Louisville 2/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0
Auburn 2/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1
Florida 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Tennessee 1/3 1/0 0/2 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0
Texas A&M 1/3 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
NC State 1/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0
Minnesota 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/1
Southern Cali 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Wisconsin 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1
South Carolina 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Northwestern 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Florida State 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Eastern Michigan 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Kentucky 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Duke 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Arizona 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Missouri 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Texas 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/1
Georgia 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Arizona State 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Ohio State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Virginia Tech 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Penn State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Akron 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Notre Dame 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
San Diego State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Alabama 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0

Sccoach

Hooray for diving!

10 minutes ago

