2019 W. NCAA Champs: Cal Racks Up Double Digit Finalists On Day 3

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) – 2018 results
Despite not claiming the top seed in a single event (individual or relay), Cal followed up their strong performance from Thursday night – which included victories in both relays and an individual win from Abbey Weitzeil in the 50 free – with a big morning on Friday. The Golden Bears showcased their depth and amassed 10 individual finals swims (8 A-finals, 2 B-finals) to maintain striking distance within Stanford. The Cardinal will have 8 individual swims on Friday night (5 A-finals, 3 B-finals), followed by Michigan with 6 individual swims (5 A-finals, 1 B-final).
After day 2 finals on Thursday night, Stanford led Cal 173.5 to 173. While this meet seems too close to call now, the favor still lands with Stanford, barring any unexpected errors, thanks in large part to diving points.
Day 3 – A/B Finalists*
*3-meter diving not included
|Individual
|Relays
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|200 Medley Relay
|California
|8/2
|1/0
|0/0
|2/1
|3/0
|1/0
|2/1
|1/0
|Stanford
|5/3
|1/0
|3/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1/0
|Michigan
|5/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|2/0
|1/1
|1/0
|1/0
|Virginia
|3/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Indiana
|2/2
|1/0
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Louisville
|2/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Auburn
|2/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|Florida
|2/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Tennessee
|1/3
|1/0
|0/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|Texas A&M
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|NC State
|1/2
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Minnesota
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Southern Cali
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Wisconsin
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|South Carolina
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Northwestern
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Florida State
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Eastern Michigan
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Kentucky
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Duke
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Arizona
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Missouri
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Texas
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0/1
|Georgia
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Arizona State
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Ohio State
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Virginia Tech
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Penn State
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Akron
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Notre Dame
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|San Diego State
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Alabama
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
Hooray for diving!