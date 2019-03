Former Italian national champion swimmer Stefano Iacobone has died at the age of 31. Iacobone was 31 years old.

Iacobone was involved in a car crash at 2:00 AM on a road between Arcene and Treviglio, Italy. His car ended up against a guardrail. Media reports say that the cause of the crash is suspected to be “a stroke of sleep,” in a rough translation of the original Italian. Iacobone died instantly.

He was a former Italian champion in the 100 butterfly. He had also at one point been an Italian record-holder as part of a mixed 4×100 relay in short course meters. His relay set that record in 2009.

SwimSwam Italia’s Giusy Casale covered this story in Italian this morning, and you can read it here.

The full Italian Swimming Federation press release is below, roughly translated to English:

The world of swimming mourns Stefano Iacobone, 31 years old.

He lost his life in a car accident last night on state highway 42 which leads to Castel Rozzone and Arcene, in Treviglio in the province of Bergamo.

The car skidded, ending up off the road.

In the violent impact against the guardrail, the butterflyer died tragically despite the arrival of the assistance of the Red Cross of Treviglio.

The Lombard swimmer athlete was still registered for the club Master Melzo Nuoto, swam for the MGM Lombardia Team and for Ispra Swimming, coached by the federal coach Stefano Morini.

He was the Italian champion in the 100 butterfly at the time of Ispra with whom he established in 2009 the Italian record of the 4 × 100 mixed in short tank, as well as blue on several occasions including the Europeans of Stettin

On an individual level, he held the 14th Italian time trial at 52 ″ 98 and the 34th in the 200 (2’00 ″ 20). While in 25 meters he had times of 52 “98 and 1’54” 87 (12th all time).

The most heartfelt condolences come to family and friends […] “