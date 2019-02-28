2019 Pac-12 (W) Championships: Day 2’s A/B/C Finalists

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video TBD
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Day 1 Prelims Recap
After Cal claimed both of the relay victories on day 1, the 2x defending champions Stanford rebounded nicely to claim the most finals swims for Thursday night with 17. Cal will have 13 finals swims followed by USC (12), Arizona State (10), and Arizona (10).
Additionally, Stanford led all teams with 8 A-finalists, including 4 in the 500 free with a 1-2 punch from sophomore Lauren Pitzer (4:36.18) and senior Ella Eastin (4:36.28). Cal followed closely with 7 A-finalists, including 4 in the 50 free led by junior Abbey Weitzeil (21.36) and senior Amy Bilquist (21.77).
Day 2 Prelims Scores (if seeds hold)
1. Stanford: 343.0
2. California: 225.0
3. USC: 164.0
4. Arizona State: 148.0
5. Arizona: 114.0
6. UCLA: 65.0
7. Utah: 24.0
8. Washington State: 3.0
Day 2 A/B/C Finals, by Event:
|500 FREE
|200 IM
|50 FREE
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Stanford
|4
|3
|1
|Stanford
|3
|2
|0
|Stanford
|1
|2
|1
|California
|1
|0
|2
|California
|3
|1
|2
|California
|3
|0
|1
|USC
|0
|2
|2
|USC
|2
|1
|0
|USC
|1
|2
|2
|Arizona State
|2
|2
|1
|Arizona State
|0
|1
|2
|Arizona State
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|Arizona
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|1
|2
|3
|UCLA
|0
|1
|0
|UCLA
|0
|1
|2
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|1
|1
|Utah
|0
|1
|0
Day 2 A/B/C Finals, Total:
|TOTALS
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Total
|Stanford
|8
|7
|2
|17
|California
|7
|1
|5
|13
|USC
|3
|5
|4
|12
|Arizona State
|3
|4
|3
|10
|Arizona
|2
|3
|5
|10
|UCLA
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Utah
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Washington State
|0
|0
|1
|1
Unrelated, but just realized Dean is swimming the 200 free and 100 back Friday less than 20 minutes away from my house. Seriously thinking about building a bomb shelter tonight in order to protect myself from the explosion that is going to take place in that pool tomorrow.