2019 Pac-12 (W) Championships: Day 2’s A/B/C Finalists

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After Cal claimed both of the relay victories on day 1, the 2x defending champions Stanford rebounded nicely to claim the most finals swims for Thursday night with 17. Cal will have 13 finals swims followed by USC (12), Arizona State (10), and Arizona (10).

Additionally, Stanford led all teams with 8 A-finalists, including 4 in the 500 free with a 1-2 punch from sophomore Lauren Pitzer (4:36.18) and senior Ella Eastin (4:36.28). Cal followed closely with 7 A-finalists, including 4 in the 50 free led by junior Abbey Weitzeil (21.36) and senior Amy Bilquist (21.77).

Day 2 Prelims Scores (if seeds hold)

1. Stanford: 343.0

2. California: 225.0

3. USC: 164.0

4. Arizona State: 148.0

5. Arizona: 114.0

6. UCLA: 65.0

7. Utah: 24.0

8. Washington State: 3.0

Day 2 A/B/C Finals, by Event:

500 FREE 200 IM 50 FREE Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Stanford 4 3 1 Stanford 3 2 0 Stanford 1 2 1 California 1 0 2 California 3 1 2 California 3 0 1 USC 0 2 2 USC 2 1 0 USC 1 2 2 Arizona State 2 2 1 Arizona State 0 1 2 Arizona State 1 1 0 Arizona 1 0 1 Arizona 0 1 1 Arizona 1 2 3 UCLA 0 1 0 UCLA 0 1 2 UCLA 1 0 1 Utah 0 0 0 Utah 0 1 1 Utah 0 1 0

Day 2 A/B/C Finals, Total: