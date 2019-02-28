Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pac-12 (W) Championships: Day 2’s A/B/C Finalists

by Maclin Simpson 1

February 28th, 2019 College, News, Pac-12

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After Cal claimed both of the relay victories on day 1, the 2x defending champions Stanford rebounded nicely to claim the most finals swims for Thursday night with 17. Cal will have 13 finals swims followed by USC (12), Arizona State (10), and Arizona (10).

Additionally, Stanford led all teams with 8 A-finalists, including 4 in the 500 free with a 1-2 punch from sophomore Lauren Pitzer (4:36.18) and senior Ella Eastin (4:36.28). Cal followed closely with 7 A-finalists, including 4 in the 50 free led by junior Abbey Weitzeil (21.36) and senior Amy Bilquist (21.77).

Day 2 Prelims Scores (if seeds hold)

1. Stanford: 343.0
2. California: 225.0
3. USC: 164.0
4. Arizona State: 148.0
5. Arizona: 114.0
6. UCLA: 65.0
7. Utah: 24.0
8. Washington State: 3.0

Day 2 A/B/C Finals, by Event:

500 FREE 200 IM 50 FREE
Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down
Stanford 4 3 1 Stanford 3 2 0 Stanford 1 2 1
California 1 0 2 California 3 1 2 California 3 0 1
USC 0 2 2 USC 2 1 0 USC 1 2 2
Arizona State 2 2 1 Arizona State 0 1 2 Arizona State 1 1 0
Arizona 1 0 1 Arizona 0 1 1 Arizona 1 2 3
UCLA 0 1 0 UCLA 0 1 2 UCLA 1 0 1
Utah 0 0 0 Utah 0 1 1 Utah 0 1 0

Day 2 A/B/C Finals, Total:

TOTALS
Team Up Mid Down Total
Stanford 8 7 2 17
California 7 1 5 13
USC 3 5 4 12
Arizona State 3 4 3 10
Arizona 2 3 5 10
UCLA 1 2 3 6
Utah 0 2 1 3
Washington State 0 0 1 1

1
Swimdude

Unrelated, but just realized Dean is swimming the 200 free and 100 back Friday less than 20 minutes away from my house. Seriously thinking about building a bomb shelter tonight in order to protect myself from the explosion that is going to take place in that pool tomorrow.

1 hour ago

