Gianluca Urlando Breaks Carson Foster’s 200 Free NAG Record (VIDEO)

COLLEGE STATION SECTIONALS

February 28th-March 3rd, 2019

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

LCM (50m)

16-year old US National Teamer Gianluca Urlando has broken the 15-16 US National Age Group Record in the 200 long course meter freestyle on a relay leadoff.

Swimming on the opening night of the College Station Sectionals, Urlando led off DART’s 800 free relay with a 1:47.73. That takes almost 8-tenths of a second off the old record of 1:48.57 that was set just a year ago by another high school phenom: Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio.

Urlando won 4 events at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, including the 100 fly and 200 fly, and also placed 3rd in the 200 fly at last summer’s US Nationals. His previous best time in the 200 free was a 1:49.51 that he did in January of this year. He swam the 200 free on a relay leadoff at Jr. Pan Pacs last summer, and was 1:50.08 there.

Last 3 National Age Group Record Holders, 15-16 Boys’ 200 LCM Freestyle

What’s most stunning about the splits is that Urlando, who’s best known as a 200 stroke swimmer, was actually out faster to the 100 than was Caeleb Dressel, the best American sprinter of his generation. Foster just a week ago broke the National High School Record in the 200 yard free.

Urlando’s time would have ranked him 15th among all Americans of any age in the event last season.

Urlando turns 17 on March 16th, and is coached by Billy Doughty with the DARTs team in California. He’s verbally committed to swim at Georgia in the fall of 2020.

Courtesy: The Real Splash Brothers