2019 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 2 Finals Live

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)

There was one really good swim in prelims on day 2 of the 2019 Big 12 Championship worth writing home about: Alex Zettle‘s 4:14 in the 500 free. But all of the big names are in the big finals, so tonight we might see a little more from the Longhorns (though relay results and day 1 interviews indicate that both the men’s and women’s teams will be short of their bests here, by-and-large.

Texas’ Townley Haas got his B cut in the 500 free in prelims, which is all he really needed with an invite pretty-well locked up already. But, right now he’d be a low seed at NCAAs with just a 4:17 on his resume for the season.

It would be a good sign for the Longhorn women, meanwhile, if either freshman Grace Arolia or Julia Cook were able to dip under 22 seconds in the 50 free with what they say is no relief from heavy training. The same goes for Tate Jackson in the 50 free.

