Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: UVA’s Morgan Hill & The Value of .01

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Virginia junior Morgan Hill didn’t have to be the fastest by much – in fact, in one race, she didn’t have to be the fastest at all – to win two ACC titles. She just had to get her hand on the wall first.

The sprinter is proving to be one of the NCAA’s best pure racers: showing up at key moments and showing a brilliant ability to get to the wall before her competition.

Hill won ACC titles in the 50 free and 100 fly this month, winning both by .01 seconds. The 50 free title was stellar – though NC State’s Ky-Lee Perry rattled a meet record with a 21.59 in prelims, it was Hill who won the head-to-head showdown, going 21.68 to Perry’s 21.69. The next day, Hill went 51.01 in the 100 fly, touching out Louisville’s Grace Oglesby by another hundredth.

Hill also led off the winning 800 free relay (1:43.27), finished second in the 100 free (47.46) and swam legs of UVA’s 200 free, 400 free and 400 medley relays.

About Ultra Swim

Ultra Swim is the shampoo made for swimmers. It gently removes harmful chlorine, and prevents damaged hair. So swim all you want, without sacrificing your hair.

Like Ultra Swim on Facebook

See all Ultra Swim Products here

Buy Ultra Swim at these locations

Ultra Swim is a SwimSwam partner.