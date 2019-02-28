2019 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)
The 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, as well as the men’s diving events, are underway this weekend in Federal Way, Washington. This morning’s opening prelims session features the 500 freestyle, 200IM, and 50 freestyle.
Women’s 500 freestyle
- Pac-12 record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- Championship record: 4:25.15, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:36.30
Women’s 200 IM
- Pac-12 record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin, 2018
- Championship record: 1:52.26, Katinka Hosszu, 2012
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:54.31
Women’s 50 freestyle
- Pac-12 record: 21.17, Simone Manuel, 2017
- Championship record: 21.20, Simone Manuel, 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.74
