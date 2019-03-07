2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9 (Diving Feb. 27-March 2)

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (1x) (results)

The 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships kick off tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Tonight’s session is a quick one with just 2 events: the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. All diving was contested last week during the women’s meet, so we already have some points on the board. ASU is in the lead, followed by Stanford, while the defending champion Cal Bears are in 5th after diving.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY:

Pac-12 Record: USC, 2018, 1:21.22

Championship Record: Cal, 2017, 1:22.31

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.56

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY:

Pac-12 Record: USC, 2015, 6:11.64

Championship Record: Cal, 2017, 6:12.07

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:18.46