Week 6 Upsets Result in Week 7 Water Polo Rankings Swaps

The four Top 25 upsets on Week 6 resulted in the involved parties switching spots in the rankings on Week 7.

#3 Cal and #4 UCLA faced off for the second straight week and in a reversal of last week’s results and rankings, the Bruins regained the #3 position in the poll. After suffering a 7-6 overtime loss last week, UCLA came out on top 9-7 at home to kick off MPSF play.

Then-#7 Michigan bested #6 Pacific 11-5 at the Wolverine Invitational, to mark the Wolverines’ second win in three tries against the Tigers in 2019. Michigan took over the #6 spot with Pacific right behind at #7. The Wolverines went 4-0 on the weekend, also topping #13 Fresno State (20-8), #14 UC San Diego (10-5) and #15 Long Beach State (16-9).

#18 Princeton took advantage of a 7-6 overtime win over #15 Harvard, to seize the Crimson’s ranking. The victory was one of two overtime decisions for the Tigers, which also edged out #24 Cal Baptist 11-10 in extra time, and fell to #11 UC Davis 9-8.

Harvard, which also lost 11-10 to #11 UC Davis at its home tournament, dropped into a tie for #17 with Long Beach State.

#23 Cal State Northridge pulled off an 11-10 upset of host #20 Indiana on the final day of the Indiana Classic. As a result, the Matadors, which went 3-1 on the weekend including an 11-10 loss to #15 Wagner, moved up to #20.

The Hoosiers (4-10 on the season including an 11-2 Saturday loss to #15 Wagner) fell to #25 behind Marist, San Diego State, Cal Baptist and Bucknell.

In other moves, Long Beach State dropped from a tie for #15 to a tie for #17. Cal Baptist moved up one spot to #23 after tying for #24 last week.