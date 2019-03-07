Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Week 6 Upsets Result in Week 7 Water Polo Rankings Swaps

The four Top 25 upsets on Week 6 resulted in the involved parties switching spots in the rankings on Week 7.

#3 Cal and #4 UCLA faced off for the second straight week and in a reversal of last week’s results and rankings, the Bruins regained the #3 position in the poll. After suffering a 7-6 overtime loss last week, UCLA came out on top 9-7 at home to kick off MPSF play.

Then-#7 Michigan bested #6 Pacific 11-5 at the Wolverine Invitational, to mark the Wolverines’ second win in three tries against the Tigers in 2019. Michigan took over the #6 spot with Pacific right behind at #7. The Wolverines went 4-0 on the weekend, also topping #13 Fresno State (20-8), #14 UC San Diego (10-5) and #15 Long Beach State (16-9).

#18 Princeton took advantage of a 7-6 overtime win over #15 Harvard, to seize the Crimson’s ranking. The victory was one of two overtime decisions for the Tigers, which also edged out #24 Cal Baptist 11-10 in extra time, and fell to #11 UC Davis 9-8.

Harvard, which also lost 11-10 to #11 UC Davis at its home tournament, dropped into a tie for #17 with Long Beach State.

#23 Cal State Northridge pulled off an 11-10 upset of host #20 Indiana on the final day of the Indiana Classic. As a result, the Matadors, which went 3-1 on the weekend including an 11-10 loss to #15 Wagner, moved up to #20.

The Hoosiers (4-10 on the season including an 11-2 Saturday loss to #15 Wagner) fell to #25 behind Marist, San Diego State, Cal Baptist and Bucknell.

In other moves, Long Beach State dropped from a tie for #15 to a tie for #17. Cal Baptist moved up one spot to #23 after tying for #24 last week.

Rank Team Points Last Week
1 USC 100 1
2 Stanford 96 2
3 UCLA 92 4
4 Cal 88 3
5 Hawaii 84 5
6 Michigan 80 7
7 Pacific 75 6
8 UC Irvine 72 8
9 Arizona State 69 9
10 UC Santa Barbara 64 10
11 UC Davis 60 11
12 Loyola Marymount 54 12
13 Fresno State 50 13
14 UC San Diego 45 14
15 Princeton 41 18
16 Wagner 40 T15
T17 Long Beach State 36 T15
T17 Harvard 36 T15
19 San Jose State 30 19
20 Cal State Northridge 21 23
21 Marist 20 21
22 San Diego State 17 22
23 Cal Baptist 10 T24
24 Bucknell 8 T24
25 Indiana 7 20
RV Azusa Pacific 2 RV
RV Brown 2 RV

