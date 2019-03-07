Week 6 Upsets Result in Week 7 Water Polo Rankings Swaps

The four Top 25 upsets on Week 6 resulted in the involved parties switching spots in the rankings on Week 7.
#3 Cal and #4 UCLA faced off for the second straight week and in a reversal of last week’s results and rankings, the Bruins regained the #3 position in the poll. After suffering a 7-6 overtime loss last week, UCLA came out on top 9-7 at home to kick off MPSF play.
Then-#7 Michigan bested #6 Pacific 11-5 at the Wolverine Invitational, to mark the Wolverines’ second win in three tries against the Tigers in 2019. Michigan took over the #6 spot with Pacific right behind at #7. The Wolverines went 4-0 on the weekend, also topping #13 Fresno State (20-8), #14 UC San Diego (10-5) and #15 Long Beach State (16-9).
#18 Princeton took advantage of a 7-6 overtime win over #15 Harvard, to seize the Crimson’s ranking. The victory was one of two overtime decisions for the Tigers, which also edged out #24 Cal Baptist 11-10 in extra time, and fell to #11 UC Davis 9-8.
Harvard, which also lost 11-10 to #11 UC Davis at its home tournament, dropped into a tie for #17 with Long Beach State.
#23 Cal State Northridge pulled off an 11-10 upset of host #20 Indiana on the final day of the Indiana Classic. As a result, the Matadors, which went 3-1 on the weekend including an 11-10 loss to #15 Wagner, moved up to #20.
The Hoosiers (4-10 on the season including an 11-2 Saturday loss to #15 Wagner) fell to #25 behind Marist, San Diego State, Cal Baptist and Bucknell.
In other moves, Long Beach State dropped from a tie for #15 to a tie for #17. Cal Baptist moved up one spot to #23 after tying for #24 last week.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|USC
|100
|1
|2
|Stanford
|96
|2
|3
|UCLA
|92
|4
|4
|Cal
|88
|3
|5
|Hawaii
|84
|5
|6
|Michigan
|80
|7
|7
|Pacific
|75
|6
|8
|UC Irvine
|72
|8
|9
|Arizona State
|69
|9
|10
|UC Santa Barbara
|64
|10
|11
|UC Davis
|60
|11
|12
|Loyola Marymount
|54
|12
|13
|Fresno State
|50
|13
|14
|UC San Diego
|45
|14
|15
|Princeton
|41
|18
|16
|Wagner
|40
|T15
|T17
|Long Beach State
|36
|T15
|T17
|Harvard
|36
|T15
|19
|San Jose State
|30
|19
|20
|Cal State Northridge
|21
|23
|21
|Marist
|20
|21
|22
|San Diego State
|17
|22
|23
|Cal Baptist
|10
|T24
|24
|Bucknell
|8
|T24
|25
|Indiana
|7
|20
|RV
|Azusa Pacific
|2
|RV
|RV
|Brown
|2
|RV
Leave a Reply