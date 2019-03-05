Two Top 10 Upsets Lead Week 6 Water Polo Action

With 21 of the CWPA Top 25 teams in action on Week 6 and 24 contests involving two ranked squads, just four ended in upsets, but two came among the top 10.
The upsets involved three of the host teams as tournaments were played in Indiana, California, Michigan, Massachusetts and Ohio. Just #7 Michigan was able to hold things down for the home sides as #15 Harvard and #20 Indiana were edged by one goal apiece.
In a result sure to shake up the Top 5 for the second straight week, #4 UCLA outlasted #3 Cal, just one week after the teams traded spots in the ranking after a Bears win in Irvine, California.
Upsets
- #7 Michigan def. #6 Pacific 11-5 to round out Day 1 action at the Wolverine Invitational. The host Wolverines paid back a 12-9 loss suffered in UC Irvine on Feb. 23 and moved to 2-1 on the year vs. the Tigers with help from a Julia Seller hat trick and six goals from off the bench.
- #18 Princeton def. #15 Harvard 7-6 in overtime at the Harvard Invitational on Saturday. Amy Castellano notched the game winner just 37 seconds into overtime to give the Tigers the victory, while Marissa Webb snagged three saves in the extra period to secure Princeton its first CWPA win of the season.
- #4 UCLA def. #3 Cal 9-7 in a reversal of last weekend’s third place result at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational (7-6 OT). This time, the Bruins opened MPSF play with the win after taking a 5-1 halftime lead and never looking back. Eight different players scored for UCLA, including a two-goal effort by Maddie Musselman.
- #23 Cal State Northridge def. #20 Indiana 11-10 on the final day of the Indiana Classic. The Matadors, which rallied from three goals down in the third period, were led by Katia Andon-Mateos‘ five goals and a hat trick by Sara Dempsey, including the game winner in the fourth period. Izzy Mandema and Hannah Falls-Hand turned in hat tricks for the Hoosiers, but it was not enough.
Extra Time
- Siena outlasted Fresno Pacific 9-8 in two overtimes on Friday at the Pomona Convergence Tournament. The first double-overtime contest for the Saints since 2013 saw both teams score in the final 27 seconds left of the fourth period to knot the score at 7. Diana Fernandez eventually netted the game winner with 40 seconds left in the second overtime period.
- #18 Princeton won its second match over a ranked foe on the weekend and second in extra time as Nicole Kresich put in the game winner with 1:14 left in overtime against #24 Cal Baptist on Sunday.
|Feb. 27
|4 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Occidental 21-6
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Occidental Recap
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Cal Tech 18-2
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|7 p.m.
|Redlands def. LaVerne 10-8
|Redlands Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|Feb. 28
|4 p.m.
|Siena def. Redlands 12-6
|Siena Recap
|Redlands Recap
|7 p.m.
|Redlands def. McKendree 7-5
|Redlands Recap
|McKendree Recap
|March 1.
|9 p.m.
|#2 Stanford def. Santa Clara 17-1
|Stanford Recap
|Santa Clara Recap
|Indiana Classic (Bloomington, Indiana)
|7 p.m.
|#20 Indiana def. Salem 14-9
|Indiana Recap
|Salem Recap
|Harvard Invitational (Cambridge, Mass.)
|7:30 p.m.
|#15 Harvard def. RV Brown 7-6
|Harvard Recap
|Brown Recap
|Pomona Convergence Tournament (at Pomona-Pitzer, CMS, LaVerne)
|1 p.m.
|RV Azusa Pacific def. VMI 7-4
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|VMI Recap
|1 p.m.
|Villanova def. Occidental 15-6
|Villanova Recap
|Occidental Recap
|1 p.m.
|Grove City def. Cal Tech 21-9
|Grove City Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|2:15 p.m.
|Sonoma State def. Chapman 11-4
|Sonoma State Recap
|Chapman Recap
|2:15 p.m.
|Cal State Monterey Bay def. Cal Lutheran 11-9
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|2:15 p.m.
|LaVerne def. McKendree 10-9
|LaVerne Recap
|McKendree Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|LaSalle def. Fresno Pacific 14-13
|LaSalle Recap
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|Whittier def. Siena 12-8
|Whittier Recap
|Siena Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|Concordia (CA) def. St. Francis Brooklyn 9-7
|Concordia Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4:45 p.m.
|Villanova def. Cal Tech 21-3
|Villanova Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|RV Azusa Pacific def. Pomona-Pitzer 12-10
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 14-5
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|6 p.m.
|#8 UC Irvine def. Chapman 18-0
|UC Irvine Recap
|Chapman Recap
|6 p.m.
|VMI def. Occidental 13-6
|VMI Recap
|Occidental Recap
|6 p.m.
|LaVerne def. Grove City 16-9
|LaVerne Recap
|Grove City Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|Concordia (CA) def. LaSalle 15-3
|Concordia Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. McKendree 15-4
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|McKendree Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|Cal State Monterey Bay def. Whittier 15-11
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|Whittier Recap
|8:30 p.m.
|Siena def. Fresno Pacific 9-8 2OT
|Siena Recap
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|8:30 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. St. Francis Brooklyn 13-4
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|9:45 p.m.
|#8 UC Irvine def. Pomona-Pitzer 18-3
|UC Irvine Recap
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|9:45 p.m.
|Sonoma State def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6-5
|Sonoma State Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|March 2.
|3 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State def. Santa Clara 11-7
|San Jose State Recap
|Santa Clara Recap
|Indiana Classic (Bloomington, Indiana)
|10 a.m.
|#20 Indiana def. Mercyhurst 13-7
|Indiana Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|11:20 a.m.
|#15 Wagner def. #23 Cal State Northridge 11-10
|Wagner Recap
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|12:40 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay def. Salem 12-7
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|Salem Recap
|3:20 p.m.
|Salem def. Mercyhurst 11-5
|Salem Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|4:40 p.m.
|#23 Cal State Northridge def. Cal State East Bay 11-9
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|6 p.m.
|#15 Wagner def. #20 Indiana 11-2
|Wagner Recap
|Indiana Recap
|Wolverine Invitational (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
|9 a.m.
|#13 Fresno State def. Saint Francis (PA) 17-7
|Fresno State Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|10:15 a.m.
|#7 Michigan def. #14 UC San Diego 10-5
|Michigan Recap
|UC San Diego Recap
|11:30 a.m.
|#15 Long Beach State def. #21 Marist 10-9
|Long Beach State Recap
|Marist Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|#6 Pacific def. Saint Francis (PA) 21-2
|Pacific Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|#13 Fresno State def. #15 Long Beach State 14-11
|Fresno State Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|6 p.m.
|#14 UC San Diego def. #21 Marist 9-8
|UC San Diego Recap
|Marist Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|#7 Michigan def. #6 Pacific 11-5
|Michigan Recap
|Pacific Recap
|Pomona Convergence Tournament (at Pomona-Pitzer, CMS, LaVerne)
|Noon
|Siena def. Occidental 15-5
|Siena Recap
|Occidental Recap
|Noon
|Sonoma State def. LaSalle 10-9
|Sonoma State Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|Noon
|Cal State Monterey Bay def. Cal Tech 28-6
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific def. St. Francis Brooklyn 12-11
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|Chapman def. Grove City 12-9
|Chapman Recap
|Grove City Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. VMI 12-6
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|VMI Recap
|2:30 p.m.
|Villanova def. LaVerne 12-8
|Villanova Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|2:30 p.m.
|Whittier def. McKendree 13-7
|Whittier Recap
|McKendree Recap
|2:30 p.m.
|#10 UC Santa Barbara def. RV Azusa Pacific 15-6
|UC Santa Barbara Recap
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|3:45 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Redlands 12-7
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Redlands Recap
|3:45 p.m.
|Cal State Monterey Bay def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10-8
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|3:45 p.m.
|Concordia (CA) def. Penn State Behrend 17-2
|Concordia Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|5 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. Sonoma State 15-6
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Sonoma State Recap
|5 p.m.
|Occidental def. Grove City 9-6
|Occidental Recap
|Grove City Recap
|5 p.m.
|Siena def. Cal Tech 18-6
|Siena Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|6:15 p.m.
|Whittier def. St. Francis Brooklyn 12-8
|Whittier Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|6:15 p.m.
|Chapman def. LaSalle 15-11
|Chapman Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|6:15 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific def. Villanova 15-14
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|Villanova Recap
|7:30 p.m.
|Redlands def. Penn State Behrend 15-1
|Redlands Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|7:30 p.m.
|Concordia (CA) def. McKendree 18-15
|Concordia Recap
|McKendree Recap
|7:30 p.m.
|VMI def. LaVerne 16-10
|VMI Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|8:45 p.m.
|#10 UC Santa Barbara def. Pomona-Pitzer 12-9
|UC Santa Barbara Recap
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|8:45 p.m.
|RV Azusa Pacific def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 8-3
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|Harvard Invitational (Cambridge, Mass.)
|9:15 a.m.
|#24 Bucknell def. Iona 8-4
|Bucknell Recap
|Iona Recap
|10:30 a.m.
|#18 Princeton def. #15 Harvard 7-6 OT
|Princeton Recap
|Harvard Recap
|11:45 a.m.
|#11 UC Davis def. RV Brown 12-8
|UC Davis Recap
|Brown Recap
|2:15 p.m.
|#15 Harvard def. #24 Cal Baptist 14-13
|Harvard Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|#24 Bucknell def. Gannon 15-6
|Bucknell Recap
|Gannon Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|#11 UC Davis def. #18 Princeton 9-8
|UC Davis Recap
|Princeton Recap
|6 p.m.
|#24 Cal Baptist def. RV Brown 10-8
|Cal Baptist Recap
|Brown Recap
|CWPA West Regional Conference Tournament (Springfield, Ohio)
|11 a.m.
|Carthage def. Wittenberg 7-4
|Carthage Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|12:15 p.m.
|Macalester def. Austin College 11-7
|Macalester Recap
|Austin Recap
|2:30 p.m.
|Monmouth def. Carthage 15-6
|Monmouth Recap
|Carthage Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|Austin def. Wittenberg 9-6
|Austin Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|6 p.m.
|Macalester def. Monmouth 13-10
|Macalester Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|March 3.
|2 p.m.
|Chapman def. McKendree 8-5
|Chapman Recap
|McKendree Recap
|3 p.m.
|#4 UCLA def. #3 Cal 9-7
|UCLA Recap
|Cal Recap
|Wolverine Invitational (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
|7:30 a.m.
|#14 UC San Diego def. Saint Francis (PA) 14-6
|UC San Diego Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|8:45 a.m.
|#7 Michigan def. #13 Fresno State 20-8
|Michigan Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|10 a.m.
|#6 Pacific def. #21 Marist 12-7
|Pacific Recap
|Marist Recap
|11:15 a.m.
|#15 Long Beach State def. Saint Francis (PA) 17-4
|Long Beach State Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|#13 Fresno State def. #21 Marist 14-6
|Fresno State Recap
|Marist Recap
|2:45 p.m.
|#6 Pacific def. #14 UC San Diego 9-8
|Pacific Recap
|UC San Diego Recap
|4 p.m.
|#7 Michigan def. #15 Long Beach State 16-9
|Michigan Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|Harvard Invitational (Cambridge, Mass.)
|9:15 a.m.
|#11 UC Davis def. #15 Harvard 11-10
|UC Davis Recap
|Harvard Recap
|10:30 a.m.
|#18 Princeton def. #24 Cal Baptist 11-10 OT
|Princeton Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|11:45 a.m.
|RV Brown def. Gannon 11-5
|Brown Recap
|Gannon Recap
|1 p.m.
|#11 UC Davis def. Iona 14-4
|UC Davis Recap
|Iona Recap
|2:15 p.m.
|#15 Harvard def. #24 Bucknell 8-6
|Harvard Recap
|Bucknell Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|#24 Cal Baptist def. Gannon 13-8
|Cal Baptist Recap
|Gannon Recap
|CWPA West Regional Conference Tournament (Springfield, Ohio)
|8 a.m.
|Austin College def. Carthage 15-3
|Austin Recap
|Carthage Recap
|8 a.m.
|Monmouth def. Austin College 14-12
|Monmouth Recap
|Austin Recap
|9:15 a.m.
|Macalester def. Wittenberg 15-4
|Macalester Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|1:45 p.m.
|Macalester def. Carthage 11-2
|Macalester Recap
|Carthage Recap
|3 p.m.
|Monmouth def. Wittenberg 16-13
|Monmouth Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|Indiana Classic (Bloomington, Indiana)
|8 a.m.
|#20 Indiana def. Cal State East Bay 8-6
|Indiana Recap
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|9:20 a.m.
|#23 Cal State Northridge def. Salem 13-7
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|Salem Recap
|10:40 a.m.
|#15 Wagner def. Mercyhurst 21-4
|Wagner Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|12:30 p.m.
|#23 Cal State Northridge def. #20 Indiana 11-10
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|Indiana Recap
|1:50 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay def. Mercyhurst 13-9
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|3:10 p.m.
|#15 Wagner def. Salem 20-3
|Wagner Recap
|Salem Recap
