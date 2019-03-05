Two Top 10 Upsets Lead Week 6 Water Polo Action

With 21 of the CWPA Top 25 teams in action on Week 6 and 24 contests involving two ranked squads, just four ended in upsets, but two came among the top 10.

The upsets involved three of the host teams as tournaments were played in Indiana, California, Michigan, Massachusetts and Ohio. Just #7 Michigan was able to hold things down for the home sides as #15 Harvard and #20 Indiana were edged by one goal apiece.

In a result sure to shake up the Top 5 for the second straight week, #4 UCLA outlasted #3 Cal, just one week after the teams traded spots in the ranking after a Bears win in Irvine, California.

Upsets

#7 Michigan def. #6 Pacific 11-5 to round out Day 1 action at the Wolverine Invitational. The host Wolverines paid back a 12-9 loss suffered in UC Irvine on Feb. 23 and moved to 2-1 on the year vs. the Tigers with help from a Julia Seller hat trick and six goals from off the bench.

#18 Princeton def. #15 Harvard 7-6 in overtime at the Harvard Invitational on Saturday. Amy Castellano notched the game winner just 37 seconds into overtime to give the Tigers the victory, while Marissa Webb snagged three saves in the extra period to secure Princeton its first CWPA win of the season.

#4 UCLA def. #3 Cal 9-7 in a reversal of last weekend's third place result at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational (7-6 OT). This time, the Bruins opened MPSF play with the win after taking a 5-1 halftime lead and never looking back. Eight different players scored for UCLA, including a two-goal effort by Maddie Musselman.

#23 Cal State Northridge def. #20 Indiana 11-10 on the final day of the Indiana Classic. The Matadors, which rallied from three goals down in the third period, were led by Katia Andon-Mateos' five goals and a hat trick by Sara Dempsey, including the game winner in the fourth period. Izzy Mandema and Hannah Falls-Hand turned in hat tricks for the Hoosiers, but it was not enough.

Extra Time