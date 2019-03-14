2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Prelims

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:30.05 3/15/2018 Queens (NC) (L Marshall, K Dobson, W Dollmayer, M Prayson)

Meet: 1:30.05 3/15/2018 Queens (NC) (L Marshall, K Dobson, W Dollmayer, M Prayson)

Finals Qualifiers:

Queens (NC) – 1:31.05 TAMPA – 1:31.99 UCSD – 1:32.29 Carson-Newman – 1:32.66 Oklahoma Baptist – 1:32.81 Indy – 1:32.87 Drury – 1:33.01 Nova S’eastern – 1:33.34 Wayne State – 1:33.52 Wingate – 1:33.80 Cloud St. – 1:34.13 NMU – 1:34.43 Lindenwood – 1:34.45 Sioux Falls – 1:34.49 McKendree – 1:34.76 West Florida – 1:35.00

Queens led the way in qualifying heats of the women’s 200 free relay with junior Polina Lapshina (22.57), senior Kyrie Dobson (22.80), sophomore Wanda Dollmayer (22.89), and senior Shelly Prayson (22.79). Tampa’s Megan Waddell, Hana Van Loock, Molly O’Hara, and Elizaveta Bazarova (1:31.99) qualified second. UC San Diego (Alexis Hargadon, Gracie Murphy, Amanda Rios, and Ciara Franke) bettered their seed time by .02 to earn the third spot in finals.

Other drops came from Carson-Newman (-.69), Oklahoma Baptist (-.23), Indy (-.27), NSU (-.22), and Wingate (-.41).

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII: 4:08.56 3/10/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Meet: 4:08.56 3/10/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Finals Qualifiers:

Hannah Kastigar, Northern State – 4:15.06 Tori Sopp, Drury – 4:18.22 Rebecca Cross, Drury – 4:20.21 Aleksandra Maslova, Nova S’eastern – 4:21.56 Jana Hellenschmidt, Lindenwood – 4:21.62 Francesca Bains, Queens (NC) – 4:21.63 Marize Van Jaarsveld, Oklahoma Baptist – 4:23.00 Emily Marginean, Wayne State – 4:23.21 Sarah Hughes, Lynn – 4:23.62 Erin Sutton, Lindenwood – 4:23.67 Megan Burns, West Chester – 4:24.12 Courtney Sherwood, TAMPA – 4:24.46 Caroline Jouisse, Delta State – 4:24.80 Cecilie Jensen, Carson-Newman – 4:24.89 Chelsea Borrowdale, Delta State – 4:25.15 Samantha Laurich, Grand Valley – 4:25.58

Junior Charlotte Knippenberg of Wingate took 1.2 seconds off her seed time to win heat 1 in 4:28.91. She finished 23rd overall. Delta State senior Caroline Jouisse had a fantastic finish to come from behind and win heat 2 with 4:24.80, a 2.35-second improvement over her entry time. Just behind her was Cecilie Jensen of Carson-Newman, whose 4:24.89 was 1.76 seconds better than her seed time. Both swimmers made the B final.

Nova Southeastern freshman Aleksandra Maslova used her strong breaststroke leg to take control of heat 3; she won with 4:21.56. Touching second was Jana Hellenschmidt of Lindenwood (4:21.62), whose freestyle leg almost took her past Maslova.

Heat 4 was a display of Drury IM excellence. Freshman Tori Sopp led the whole way, but her classmate Rebecca Cross had strong back and free legs. She traded positions several times for 2nd place in the heat with Lynn senior Sarah Hughes. In the end, Sopp won the heat in 4:18.22; Cross went 4:20.21.

Northern State senior Hannah Kastigar held onto her top seeding in this event by winning the final heat in 4:15.06, a good third of a pool-length ahead of the field. Queens sophomore Francesca Bains touched second in 4:21.63. Coming to the wall in quick success after Bains were Oklahoma Baptist sophomore Marize Van Jaarsveld (4:23.00) and Wayne State senior Emily Marginean (4:23.21).

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII: 52.33 3/9/2017 Theresa Michalak, West Florida

Meet: 52.33 3/9/2017 Theresa Michalak, West Florida

Finals Qualifiers:

Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) – 52.48 Bailee Nunn, Drury – 53.11 Georgia DaCruz, Queens (NC) – 53.96 Kaleigh Sharkey, Simon Fraser – 54.20 Randi Yarnell, WSCU – 54.29 Ann Carozza, West Chester – 54.41 Elodie Poo-Cheong, Azusa Pacific – 54.57 Jessie Gibson, Simon Fraser – 54.61 Oda Bygdnes, Alaska Fairbanks – 54.66 Celeste Turner, Delta State – 54.67 Lucia Martelli, Delta State – 54.72 Ester Rizzetto, West Florida – 54.95 Rachel Helm, NMU – 55.19 Rachel Massaro, Queens (NC) – 55.32 Danielle Jefferies, Colorado Mesa / Daphne Williams, Mines – 55.38 –

Nova Southeastern senior Caroline Oster claimed the first heat victory in the 100 fly with 55.96. Queens sophomore Rachel Massaro went 55.32 to win the next heat, dropping .30 from her seed time. Queens junior Georgia DaCruz clocked a 53.96 to win the first circle-seeded heat over Azusa Pacific senior Elodie Poo-Cheong (54.57) and Delta State sophomore Lucia Martelli (54.72).

Junior Polina Lapshina of Queens took .09 off her entry time to win heat 5 with the fastest time of the morning, 52.48. Behind her were Western State Colorado senior Randi Yarnell (54.29), West Chester freshman Ann Carozza (54.41), and Alaska Fairbanks sophomore Oda Bygdnes (54.66). Carozza improved her seed time by .40 and Bygdnes dropped .45 from hers; they finished 6th and 9th overall.

Defending champion Bailee Nunn of Drury took the final heat with 53.11 for the second-fastest time of the morning heats. About a second behind her were Simon Fraser sophomore Kaleigh Sharkey (54.20) and junior Jessie Gibson (54.61), as well as Delta State freshman Celeste Turner (54.67). Gibson improved her time by .52 to secure the last spot in the A final.

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:44.44 2/10/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Meet: 1:45.27 3/12/2015 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Finals Qualifiers:

Lewis sophomore Stephanie Palczynski kicked off the 200 free heats with a 1.97 drop from her entry time to go 1:50.39. That landed her the first alternate spot for tonight’s final. Heat 2 was a close race, with Wingate junior Leticia Odorici (1:51.18) just touching out freshmen Beatriz Olivieri of Rollins (1:51.39) and Brittney Miles of UC San Diego (1:51.62). All three improved on their seed times.

Tampa sophomore Maureen Moore dropped 1.55 seconds from her entry time to win heat 3 in 1:49.67. In second place was UCSD senior Reagan Eickert, whose 1:50.31 was an .86 improvement and gave her a spot in the B final.

West Chester senior Randi Yarnell made her second A final of the day with a 1:48.88 win of heat 4. Yarnell ended up qualifying 5th for both the 100 fly and the 200 free. Grand Valley junior Melina Goebel placed 2nd in the heat with 1:49.67, tying Moore for 7th place overall. Indy sophomore Krystal Caylor touched 3rd with 1:50.08 (-.04).

Queens senior Josephina Lorda led for most of heat 5 but UCSD sophomore Ciara Franke came home a half-second faster over the last 50 yards to out-touch the Royal, 1:47.99 to 1:48.24. Franke bettered her entry time by 2.10 seconds. Queens sophomore Lexie Baker, who had gone out with Lorda, faded to 3rd in the heat with 1:49.70. Indiana University of Pennsylvania senior Nicole Smith came in just behind with 1:50.23.

The last heat of 200 free was very tight. Tampa sophomore Hana Van Loock and Nova Southeastern sophomore Emma Sundstedt traded stroke for stroke thoughout, coming to the wall only 1/100 apart. Van Loock took 1.05 off her seed time to finish with 1:48.75, while Sundstedt improved her by .49 to go 1:48.76. Lindenwood senior Simone de Rijcke touched 3rd in the heat with 1:49.25. Simon Fraser senior Sara Whelan improved her seed time by .36 and clocked a 1:49.68, which missed the A final by .01.

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

NCAA DII: 3:37.80 3/10/2016 Wingate (Arkhipova, Weiss, Dumur, Petrenko)

Meet: 3:37.80 3/10/2016 Wingate (Arkhipova, Weiss, Dumur, Petrenko)

Finals Qualifiers:

Queens (NC) – 3:38.18 Drury – 3:41.36 UCSD – 3:42.00 Wingate – 3:43.03 TAMPA – 3:43.38 West Chester – 3:44.38 Sioux Falls – 3:44.75 Wayne State – 3:44.76 Nova S’eastern – 3:44.82 Findlay – 3:44.91 Grand Valley – 3:44.94 Simon Fraser – 3:45.51 Colorado Mesa – 3:45.96 Delta State – 3:46.17 Indy – 3:46.60 Indiana Univ of PA – 3:46.76

Indy dropped 1.07 and won the first heat of 400 medley relays in 3:46.60 over St. Cloud State and Bellarmine. UCSD (freshman Olivia Parks, sophomores Murphy and Lindsay Clark, and freshman Hargadon) improved their entry time by .37 to win heat 2 in 3:42.00.

Drury (freshman Laura Pareja, junior Nunn, freshman Sopp, and junior Caytee Wright) went 3:41.36 to beat a tightly-bunched West Chester (3:44.38, -1.61), Wayne State (3:44.76, -.30), and Findlay (3:44.91, -1.47) in heat 3.

Queens sophomore Vladyslava Maznytska (54.17), senior Prayson (1:00.45), DaCruz (53.51), and Dobson (50.05) put up a field-leading 3:38.18 to win the final heat of 400 medley relay. They were followed by Wingate (3:43.03, -.91) and Tampa (3:43.38). Oklahoma Baptist was DQd owing to a 15-meter violation.

Grand Valley State (-1.71), Colorado Mesa (-1.13), and Simon Fraser (-.02) also improved on their entry times in prelims.

Women’s 1 Meter Diving – Prelims

NCAA DII: 511.55 3/10/2011 Kayla Kelosky, Clarion

Meet: 511.55 3/10/2011 Kayla Kelosky, Clarion

Finals Qualifiers:

Mikayla Karasek, Grand Valley – 451.25 Cassandra Kury, Indy – 441.60 Nadia Mulder, West Chester – 441.40 Christina Sather, Clarion – 431.90 Emma Kehn, Clarion – 423.75 Amanda Hurchalla, Wayne State – 422.75 Katie Werkema, Lindenwood – 417.20 Brooke Abrantes, UCSD – 411.90 Brittany Dixon, Colorado Mesa – 408.95 Mary Grossman, NMU – 408.65 Beka Stone, St. Cloud St. – 393.80 Britin Thomsen, St. Cloud St. – 393.05 Angela Probstfeld, NMU – 392.25 Genesis Veliz, Oklahoma Baptist – 386.20 Elizabeth Caird, Saginaw Valley – 385.45 Ashley Holloway, Lindenwood – 382.90

2018 runner-up in 1-meter diving, Grand Valley junior Mikayla Karasek, scored 451.25 points to lead the field in prelims on Thursday. Defending champion Christina Sather of Clarion qualified 4th with 431.90.

Indy sophomore Cassandra Kury, West Chester junior Nadia Mulder, and UCSD senior Brooke Abrantes all return to the championship final this year after finishing 6th, 7th, and 5th a year ago. The new faces this year will be Clarion junior Emma Kehn, Wayne State sophomore Amanda Hurchalla, and Lindenwood freshman Katie Werkema.