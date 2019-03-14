2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Queens made up for their championship final miss in the 400 IM with 3 A-finalists in the 200 free, bringing their Thursday up/down total to 4/3 in individual events. The Royals also managed to avoid DQing any relays, a fate which plagued several of its competitors on Day 2. UC San Diego and Simon Fraser both earned 3 A-final berths, with UCSD also adding 2 B-final qualifiers.

Florida Institute of Technology outperformed their psych seedings by 44 points, thanks to qualifying both their relays for A finals and a strong prelims performance from Victor Rocha Furtado in the 100 fly. Delta State outperformed across the board; they gained 29 points with better-than-expected relay performances, as well as swims from Matye Rezashki in the 400 IM and Giulio Brugnoni and Federico Bracco in the 100 fly. UIndy improved their prospects by 23 points with their two relays. And Wayne State outperformed expectations by 12 points in the 200 free relay, 400 IM (Joao Ribeiro) and 100 fly (Rasmus Olsen and Dima Drobnych).

Tampa (-65), McKendree (-38), Missouri S&T (-25), and Florida Southern (-19) suffered difficult mornings.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 2

200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 400 Medley Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down Queens (NC) 1/0 0/2 1/1 3/0 1/0 4/3 2/0 UC San Diego 0/1 1/0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3/2 0/1 Simon Fraser 0/0 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 3/0 0/1 Delta State 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/0 1/0 2/1 2/0 Grand Valley 1/0 1/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 2/1 2/0 Nova Southeastern 0/1 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 2/1 1/1 Wayne State 1/0 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 1/2 2/0 Lindenwood 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 1/2 1/1 Florida Southern 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/2 Florida Tech 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 McKendree 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/1 Missouri S&T 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/1 Drury 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 Emmanuel 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Tampa 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/2 Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1 Indianapolis 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 2/0 Carson-Newman 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Wingate 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 Concordia Irvine 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Gannon 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Northern Michigan 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Truman State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Fresno Pacific 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Henderson State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 16/16

Projected Standings

(Includes 1650 free from psych sheet; does not yet include 155 points for 1m diving)