Indiana Trio Combines for 17 Goals to Lead Week 7 Standout Efforts

In a record setting 23-2 win over Wittenberg, three Indiana Hoosiers turned in three or more goals led by Tina Doherty and Hannah Falls-Hand, who posted six goals apiece. Carlie Crumbaugh put in five goals.

Here’s a rundown of who else made a name for themselves on Week 7, including top goal scorers and conference honorees.

#1 USC got six goals from Maud Megens in 22-8 win over #19 San Jose State on Friday. Bayley Weber added a hat trick for the Trojans, while Olga Descalzi Portell chipped in three scores for the visiting Spartans.

Elyse Lemay-Lavoie scored six goals for #5 Hawaii, but #4 Cal held on for a 10-9 win on Sunday, thanks in part to a four-goal onslaught by Emma Wright in the third quarter.

Bucknell’s Ally Furano put in six goals and added two steals in a 12-8 loss to #22 San Diego State. She also notched five goals in a 17-3 victory over Fresno Pacific and chipped in four in a 11-10 loss to RV Azusa Pacific.

Lemay-Lavoie and Femke Aan scored three goals apiece for #5 Hawaii as the Rainbow Wahine topped #11 UC Davis 13-9 on Saturday. Seven players scored for Hawaii in the match.

VMI’s McKenna Imset scored six times in each of the Keydets’ Sunday victories (13-6 over St. Francis Brooklyn and 14-13 over LaSalle). Sarah Dolitsky had a hat trick in each game. LaSalle’s Sarah Defuso matched Imset’s effort with six goals in the latter match.

Imset also posted a four-goal effort as the Keydets topped Siena 9-5 on Saturday, while Dolitsky added three scores. Siena’s Georgia Vargas scored three goals in the loss. Imset notched a hat trick in the team’s 13-5 loss to #21 Marist earlier in the day.

#2 Stanford saw three players register hat tricks in its 10-7 win over #9 Arizona State on Saturday. Aria Fischer, Makenzie Fischer and Ryann Neushul each scored three times for the Cardinal. Maud Koopman put in three goals for the Sun Devils.

Sierra Painter scored four goals, while Tyanna Supreme and Lili Urvari each notched hat tricks as #19 San Jose State bested Concordia (CA) 16-8. Olga Descalzi Portell put in three goals in the team’s 9-6 win over #23 Cal Baptist.

Cal Lutheran’s Lexi Rond notched a hat trick in an 11-4 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Wednesday.

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ Krystal Sung scored three times as eight different players scored in a 13-6 win over Cal Tech on Saturday.

Penn State Behrend’s Lauren Wood broke the school record for career goals, tallying her 159th on Sunday. With five scores in the Lions’ 17-13 loss to Washington & Jefferson, Wood bested Maryn Horn’s mark of 156.

Player of the Week

Big West

Kenzi Snyder, UC Santa Barbara – Registered 13 saves in the Gauchos’ 6-4 win over #8 UC Irvine; improved her record to 10-5 on the season between the pipes.

CWPA

Player of the Week: Ally Furano, Bucknell – Registered 16 goals and six assists at the Aztec Invitational; scored four goals and added three steals in a 11-10 loss to RV Azusa Pacific; put in six goals and added two steals in a 12-8 loss to #22 San Diego State; notched five goals in a 17-3 victory over Fresno Pacific; accounted for a goal and an assist in an 11-4 loss to #14 UC San Diego.

Defensive Player of the Week: Erin O’Neill, Saint Francis (PA) – Recorded 10 steals in six games; posted a game-high four steals in the Red Flash’s win over Fresno Pacific

Rookie of the Week: Lauren Larkin (Princeton) – Produced five points in the team’s 14-8 win over George Washington with three goals and two assists; the effort marked her fourth straight multi-goal performance.

GCC

Player of the Week: Milena Guzman Ortiz, Azusa Pacific – Notched five goals and seven steals in three games at the Aztec Invitational; scored three goals and added two steals in the Cougars’ 10-9 win over #22 San Diego State; added two goals and three steals in the team’s 11-10 win over #24 Bucknell.

MAAC

Player of the Week: McKenna Imset, VMI – Totalled 19 goals, nine drawn exclusions and a 61% shooting percentage as the Keydets went 3-1 in MAAC matches; added four steals and two blocks.

Defensive Player of the Week: Carsen Horvatich, Marist – Made 15 saves against LaSalle and VMI to move the Red Foxes to 2-0 in MAAC play with a save percentage of .600; held both opponents to just five goals.

MPSF

Player of the Week: Madison Tagg, Cal – Stopped two penalty shots among nine saves in the #4 Bears’ 10-9 win over #5 Hawaii on Sunday.

Newcomer of the Week: Bayley Weber, USC – Scored five goals in the Trojans’ wins over #8 UC Irvine (11-5) and #19 San Jose State (22-8); notched two goals on two shots against UCI and delivered a hat trick against SJSU; also added an assist vs. the Spartans.

SCIAC

Offensive Athlete of the Week: Mardell Ramirez, Cal Lutheran – Notched five goals in the team’s 16-5 win over Occidental, while adding two steals and a field block; posted two steals and a field block in an 11-4 victory over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

Defensive Athlete of the Week: Audrey Hattori, Chapman – Helped the Panthers to a 9-5 conference win over Occidental, notching three steals and an earned exclusion; tacked on two steals and five earned exclusions in an 8-7 loss to the Redlands; totaled three goals and an assist on the week.

WWPA

Player of the Week: Grace Pevehouse, UC San Diego – scored a team-best 10 goals at the Aztec Invitational; put in a career high five goals in an 11-4 win against #20 Cal State Northridge; scored two goals in the team’s 12-7 win over Azusa Pacific; added a hat trick in a 11-4 victory over #24 Bucknell to wrap up the weekend