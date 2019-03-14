Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Queens will have an entrant in all the A finals, except diving, on Thursday. Lindenwood and Drury each qualified 3 for A finals, while Drury also earned 2 berths for their relays. West Chester (+28), Carson-Newman (+21), Wingate (+19), Findlay (+14), Nova Southeastern (+14), and Simon Fraser (+14) all had better mornings than their seedings would have indicated, while West Florida (-48), NMU (-44), Delta State (-37), Lindenwood (-13), and Drury (-12) had misses.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 2

Team 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 1 Mtr 400 Medley Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relays Up/Down
Queens (NC) 1/0 1/0 2/1 1/1 0/0 1/0 4/2 2/0
Lindenwood 0/1 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/1 0/0 3/2 0/1
Drury 1/0 2/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 3/1 2/0
West Chester 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 2/2 1/0
Tampa 1/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 1/0 2/1 2/0
UC San Diego 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 1/0 2/1 2/0
Grand Valley 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/1 2/1 0/1
Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 2/1 0/1
Nova Southeastern 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 2/0 1/1
Wayne State 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 1/1
Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Western State Colorado 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Indianapolis 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/1 1/1
Oklahoma Baptist 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 1/0
Azusa Pacific 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Northern State 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Delta State 0/0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/4 0/1
Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/3 0/1
Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1
St. Cloud State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/2 0/1
Carson-Newman 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0
Indiana Univ of PA 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
West Florida 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Alaska Fairbanks 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
CS Mines 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Florida Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Lynn 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Sioux Falls 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1
Wingate 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1
Findlay 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
McKendree 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 16/16

Projected Standings

(Includes 1650 free from psych sheet; does not yet include 155 points for 3m diving)

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Final Projected Standings
Queens (NC) 161 156 159 188 664
Drury 73 109 108 101 391
UC San Diego 47 98 49 38 232
Tampa 38 94.5 59 68 259
Nova Southeastern 52 70 57 42 221
Wayne State 31 64 25 13 133
West Chester 55 63 19 31 168
Lindenwood 19 55 69 42 185
Indianapolis 2 52 24 48 126
Simon Fraser 26 45 32 0 103
Grand Valley 38 44.5 12 44 139
Wingate 34 44 39 44 161
Oklahoma Baptist 38 43 18 32 131
Carson-Newman 5 33 0 12 50
Sioux Falls 10 30 30 6 76
Clarion 0 29 0 0 29
Western State Colorado 16 28 0 26 70
Delta State 45 25 48 17 135
Northern Michigan 20 25 18 45 108
St. Cloud State 12 23 0 31 66
Northern State 17 20 17 16 70
Colorado Mesa 0 18.5 14 1 34
Findlay 8 14 0 0 22
Azusa Pacific 0 12 0 0 12
Lynn 0 9 0 5 14
Alaska Fairbanks 0 9 0 0 9
West Florida 11 7 0 18 36
Florida Southern 0 6 21 6 33
Indiana Univ of PA 0 6 0 0 6
McKendree 0 4 8 4 16
Saginaw Valley 0 2 0 0 2
CS Mines 3 1.5 13 9 26
MSU Mankato 0 0 12 17 29
Fresno Pacific 0 0 14 13 27
Bellarmine 4 0 16 5 25
Truman State 0 0 15 2 17
Bridgeport 0 0 13 0 13
Rollins 0 0 9 0 9
Bloomsburg 4 0 1 0 5
LIU Post 0 0 2 3 5
Augustana 2 0 0 2 4
Cal State East Bay 4 0 0 0 4
Hillsdale 0 0 3 0 3
Saint Leo 0 0 0 1 1

 

