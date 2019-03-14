2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Queens will have an entrant in all the A finals, except diving, on Thursday. Lindenwood and Drury each qualified 3 for A finals, while Drury also earned 2 berths for their relays. West Chester (+28), Carson-Newman (+21), Wingate (+19), Findlay (+14), Nova Southeastern (+14), and Simon Fraser (+14) all had better mornings than their seedings would have indicated, while West Florida (-48), NMU (-44), Delta State (-37), Lindenwood (-13), and Drury (-12) had misses.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 2

Team 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 1 Mtr 400 Medley Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relays Up/Down Queens (NC) 1/0 1/0 2/1 1/1 0/0 1/0 4/2 2/0 Lindenwood 0/1 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/1 0/0 3/2 0/1 Drury 1/0 2/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 3/1 2/0 West Chester 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 2/2 1/0 Tampa 1/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 1/0 2/1 2/0 UC San Diego 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 1/0 2/1 2/0 Grand Valley 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/1 2/1 0/1 Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 2/1 0/1 Nova Southeastern 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 2/0 1/1 Wayne State 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 1/1 Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 Western State Colorado 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 Indianapolis 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/1 1/1 Oklahoma Baptist 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 Azusa Pacific 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Northern State 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Delta State 0/0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/4 0/1 Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/3 0/1 Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1 St. Cloud State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/2 0/1 Carson-Newman 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 Indiana Univ of PA 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 West Florida 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Alaska Fairbanks 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 CS Mines 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Florida Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Lynn 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Sioux Falls 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 Wingate 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 Findlay 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 McKendree 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 16/16

Projected Standings

(Includes 1650 free from psych sheet; does not yet include 155 points for 3m diving)