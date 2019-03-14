2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Finals

NCAA DII: 1:30.05 3/15/2018 Queens (NC) (L Marshall, K Dobson, W Dollmayer, M Prayson)

Podium:

Queens (NC) – 1:30.19 TAMPA – 1:31.93 Oklahoma Baptist – 1:32.14 UCSD – 1:32.31 Carson-Newman – 1:32.46 Drury – 1:32.75 Indy – 1:33.21 Nova S’eastern – 1:33.32

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII: 4:08.56 3/10/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Podium:

Hannah Kastigar, Northern State – 4:11.15 Tori Sopp, Drury – 4:17.14 Rebecca Cross, Drury – 4:18.26 Francesca Bains, Queens (NC) – 4:18.41 Marize Van Jaarsveld, Oklahoma Baptist – 4:19.00 Jana Hellenschmidt, Lindenwood – 4:19.42 Emily Marginean, Wayne State – 4:20.48 Aleksandra Maslova, Nova S’eastern – 4:21.96

Drury freshman Tori Sopp paced the butterfly but when Hannah Kastigar of Northern State took over after the first 50 of backstroke, she never took her foot off the gas and ended up winning the 400 IM by half a body length, in 4:11.15. Kastigar was runner-up in the 200 IM on Wednesday. Second place went to Sopp, who maintained her position as the leader of the next wave of swimmers throughout the whole race. Her teammate Rebecca Cross came from behind to steal 3rd place from Queens’ Francesca Bains, coming home 1.6 seconds faster than Bains over the final 50.

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII: 52.33 3/9/2017 Theresa Michalak, West Florida

Podium:

Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) – 16 Bailee Nunn, Drury – 53.05 Kaleigh Sharkey, Simon Fraser – 53.39 Georgia DaCruz, Queens (NC) – 53.46 Randi Yarnell, WSCU – 54.19 Ann Carozza, West Chester – 54.40 Elodie Poo-Cheong, Azusa Pacific – 54.88 Jessie Gibson, Simon Fraser – 19

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII: 1:44.44 2/10/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Meet: 1:45.27 3/12/2015 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Podium:

Randi Yarnell, SR WSCU – 1:47.28 Ciara Franke, SO UCSD – 1:47.53 Josephina Lorda, SR Queens (NC) – 1:47.58 Emma Sundstedt, SO Nova S’eastern – 1:47.90 Hana Van Loock, SO TAMPA – 1:50.10 Maureen Moore, SO TAMPA – 1:50.79 Simone de Rijcke, SR Lindenwood – 1:05.93 Melina Goebel, JR Grand Valley – 1:51.76

Women’s 1 Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII: 511.55 3/10/2011 Kayla Kelosky, Clarion

Podium:

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Finals

NCAA DII: 3:37.80 3/10/2016 Wingate (Arkhipova, Weiss, Dumur, Petrenko)

Podium: