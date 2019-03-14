2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 13 – Saturday, March 16, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Queens (4x); (results)
Day Two
Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Finals
- NCAA DII: 1:17.27 3/10/2016 Tampa (Hammer, Augier, Borgen, Parker)
- Meet: 1:17.27 3/10/2016 Tampa (Hammer, Augier, Borgen, Parker)
Podium:
- Queens (NC) – 1:18.37
- Wayne State – 1:18.79
- Delta State – 1:19.11
- McKendree – 1:19.50
- Florida Tech – 1:19.77
- Grand Valley – 1:20.34
- Missouri S&T – 1:20.54
- Indy – 1:21.16
Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Finals
- NCAA DII: 3:43.84 3/12/2015 Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC)
- Meet: 3:43.84 3/12/2015 Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC)
Podium:
- Matthew Holmes, Florida Southern – 3:47.48
- Adrian VanderHelm, Simon Fraser – 3:49.50
- Cristian Vasquez, Lindenwood – 3:49.75
- Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser – 3:51.08
- Zack Reuter, UCSD – 3:51.35
- Joao Ribeiro, Wayne State – 3:51.44
- Keegan Hawkins, Grand Valley – 3:52.77
- Samuel Brettmann, Nova S’eastern – 3:53.22
Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Finals
- NCAA DII: 44.89 3/12/2015 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)
- Meet: 44.89 3/12/2015 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)
Podium:
- Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) – 44.32
- Pasha Semochkin, Drury – 46.64
- Magnus Poulsen, Nova S’eastern – 46.73
- Victor Rocha Furtado, Florida Tech – 47.08
- Giulio Brugnoni, Delta State – 47.15
- Gabriel Souza, Grand Valley – 47.27
- Spencer Daily, UCSD – 47.30
- Federico Bracco, Delta State – 47.56
Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Finals
- NCAA DII: 1:32.46 3/10/2016 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC)
- Meet: 1:32.46 3/10/2016 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC)
Podium:
- Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) – 1:33.56
- Alex Sobers, Emmanuel – 1:34.76
- Alen Mosic, Queens (NC) – 1:36.00
- Morgan Meyer, Missouri S&T – 1:36.25
- Xander Skinner, McKendree – 1:36.99
- Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens (NC) – 1:37.00
- Ivan Kurakin, UCSD – 1:37.52
- Mathew Fuller, Simon Fraser – 1:38.47
Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Finals
- NCAA DII: 3:07.38 3/9/2017 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Fedyna, Kusch, Dreesens)
- Meet: 3:07.38 3/9/2017 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Fedyna, Kusch, Dreesens)
Podium:
