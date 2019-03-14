Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Finals

  • NCAA DII: 1:17.27 3/10/2016 Tampa (Hammer, Augier, Borgen, Parker)
  • Meet: 1:17.27 3/10/2016 Tampa (Hammer, Augier, Borgen, Parker)

Podium:

  1. Queens (NC) – 1:18.37
  2. Wayne State – 1:18.79
  3. Delta State – 1:19.11
  4. McKendree – 1:19.50
  5. Florida Tech – 1:19.77
  6. Grand Valley – 1:20.34
  7. Missouri S&T – 1:20.54
  8. Indy – 1:21.16

 

 

 

Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

  • NCAA DII: 3:43.84 3/12/2015 Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC)
  • Meet: 3:43.84 3/12/2015 Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC)

Podium:

  1. Matthew Holmes, Florida Southern – 3:47.48
  2. Adrian VanderHelm, Simon Fraser – 3:49.50
  3. Cristian Vasquez, Lindenwood – 3:49.75
  4. Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser – 3:51.08
  5. Zack Reuter, UCSD – 3:51.35
  6. Joao Ribeiro, Wayne State – 3:51.44
  7. Keegan Hawkins, Grand Valley – 3:52.77
  8. Samuel Brettmann, Nova S’eastern – 3:53.22

 

 

 

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Finals

  • NCAA DII: 44.89 3/12/2015 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)
  • Meet: 44.89 3/12/2015 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)

Podium:

  1. Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) – 44.32
  2. Pasha Semochkin, Drury – 46.64
  3. Magnus Poulsen, Nova S’eastern – 46.73
  4. Victor Rocha Furtado, Florida Tech – 47.08
  5. Giulio Brugnoni, Delta State – 47.15
  6. Gabriel Souza, Grand Valley – 47.27
  7. Spencer Daily, UCSD – 47.30
  8. Federico Bracco, Delta State – 47.56

 

 

 

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Finals

  • NCAA DII: 1:32.46 3/10/2016 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC)
  • Meet: 1:32.46 3/10/2016 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC)

Podium:

  1. Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) – 1:33.56
  2. Alex Sobers, Emmanuel – 1:34.76
  3. Alen Mosic, Queens (NC) – 1:36.00
  4. Morgan Meyer, Missouri S&T – 1:36.25
  5. Xander Skinner, McKendree – 1:36.99
  6. Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens (NC) – 1:37.00
  7. Ivan Kurakin, UCSD – 1:37.52
  8. Mathew Fuller, Simon Fraser – 1:38.47

 

 

 

 

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Finals

  • NCAA DII: 3:07.38 3/9/2017 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Fedyna, Kusch, Dreesens)
  • Meet: 3:07.38 3/9/2017 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Fedyna, Kusch, Dreesens)

Podium:

 

 

 

 

2
