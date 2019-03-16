Queens Freshman Alex Kunert Destroys NCAA D2 200 Fly Record

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 13 – Saturday, March 16, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Queens (4x); (results)
Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Finals
- NCAA DII: 1:42.04 3/10/2017 Marius Kusch, Queens (NC)
- Meet: 1:42.04 3/10/2017 Marius Kusch, Queens (NC)
Podium:
- Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) – 1:41.19
- Pedro Terres Illescas, Colorado Mesa – 1:44.28
- Federico Bracco, Delta State – 1:44.83
- Matthew Sims, Bellarmine – 1:46.33
- Leo Laporte, Southern Conn – 1:46.72
- Magnus Poulsen, Nova S’eastern – 1:46.91
- Brian Valedon, TAMPA – 1:48.55
- Aaron Taske, Missouri S&T – 1:48.80
Queens freshman Alex Kunert swam his 6th-ever 200-yard butterfly on Friday night and took an .85 bite out of the NCAA Division II and championship meet record of 1:42.04 set by his teammate Marius Kusch in 2017. Kunert went out slower than Kusch but his back half was 1.3 seconds faster.
Kunert – 22.48 / 25.68 / 25.90 / 27.13 = 48.16 / 53.03
Kusch – 22.26 / 25.38 / 26.99 / 27.41 = 47.64 / 54.40
Kunert won the 1000 free on Wednesday with a NCAA Division II record of 8:56.76. He then won the 200 free on Thursday in 1:33.56. Kunert and Kusch are both entered in the 100 free on Saturday.
