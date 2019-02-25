2019 Men’s Big 12 Championships Fan Guide: Texas Back to Full Health

2019 MEN’S BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

While a small conference, the Big 12 men’s championship is always an exciting look into what the Texas Longhorns will do at the NCAAs. This year Texas looks to be facing even stiffer competition from Cal then last year, and this should be Texas’ first big meet this season at full force. At their invite back in November, freshman standout Daniel Krueger was out due to illness, and several other top swimmers only competed minimally at the meet. This week, though, it appears Texas will be 100%, at least in terms of the health of their roster. It will likely be the best gauge of what this team has got so far this season.

Texas lost a few heavy hitters from last year to graduation, including Brett Ringgold, Jonathan Roberts, and Joseph Schooling. But, Texas is set to overcome those losses thanks to one of the best freshmen classes ever. Additionally, Texas has filled a hole that had plagued them a little bit last year, being that they didn’t have a true breaststroker. Freshman Charlie Scheinfeld has filled that role nicely, and has proven to not only be sufficient for Texas, but also one of the fastest breaststrokers in the NCAA this season.

With everyone healthy, we should get a better idea of what the longhorn relays are capable of, although they will likely not be quite as fast this weekend as they will be at NCAAs.

West Virginia and TCU are the only other 2 men’s teams in the Big 12. West Virginia

Last year’s team scores:

Texas – 1081 WVU – 870 TCU – 702

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

200 Medley Relay

1 Meter Diving- Men

800 Free Relay

Thursday

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

1 Meter Diving- Women

400 Medley Relay

Friday

3 Meter Diving- Women

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

3 Meter Diving- Men

200 Free Relay

Saturday

Platform Diving- Men

200 Back

100 Free

1650 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving- Women

400 Free Relay

STARS

Texas – Drew Kibler (freshman freestyler), Charlie Scheinfeld (senior sprint freestyler), Tate Jackson (senior sprinter), Townley Haas (senior freestyler), John Shebat (senior backstroker), Austin Katz (sophomore backstroker) – This is a team of stars from top to bottom, and they should win every event. Tate Jackson had a breakout performance in the 50 in November, and it will be interesting to see where he’s at now. Charlie Scheinfled has quickly become one of the NCAAs top breaststrokers, and he has been particularly lethal on relays. Shebat and Katz are always a fun duo in the backstroke events.

TCU – Joao Andrade (sophomore freestyler), Noah Cumby (freshman sprinter) – TCU has a solid freestyle core with Cumby leading things on the sprint end, and Andrade taking the longer events. TCU also has some backstroke/butterfly speed that could show through into some A finals.

West Virginia – Merwane Elmerini (senior sprinter), David Dixon (sophomore flyer/IM’er), Trayton Saladin (junior freestyler/backstroker), Sam Neaveill (junior sprint free/flyer) – David Dixon led the NCAA in the men’s 200 fly earlier this season, and he’s proven to be quite speedy in the IMs as well. If he does not swim the 100 fly, Sam Neaveill should be able to hold down the fort for the Mountaineers, having been 48.6 this season.

SHOWDOWNS

SHEBAT VS KATZ VS HARTY – 100/200 BACK:

It’s always a good time watching these two fight it out in the backstroke events. Katz is the defending NCAA champion in the 200 back, where Shebat was the runner-up. With even more 200 back competition emerging nationally this season, it will be interesting to see where these two are this week. Ryan Harty is in the mix as well, having been very fast in the backstrokes this season, he may be able to sneak past his teammates here.

200 FLY:

This may be the event where West Virginia has the best chance of grabbing a big 12 title. Afterall, David Dixon did lead the NCAA in the 200 fly for a while this season. Texas has a lot of power in the event, between Sam Pomajevich, Andrew Koustik, and Max Houlter, Texas has the top 3 seeds. It should be a really interesting battle to watch.

SELECTIONS:

Texas is the undisputed favorite to win this meet, and it will likely be by roughly the same margin they did it in last year. Menawhile, West Virginia seems to have a significant advantage over TCU this year, and should have runner-up locked down.

PREDICTIONS:

Texas West Virginia TCU

The Swimulator season-best swimulation comes out with final swimming scores of Texas 1011, WVU 781, and TCU 541.