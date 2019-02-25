2019 Women’s Big 12 Championships Fan Guide: Texas Set for 7 Straight

2019 WOMEN’S BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas is poised for a 7th consecutive Big 12 title after finishing the regular season 8-0. The Longhorns are projected to win the meet by 300+ points according to the current Swimulator projections. The rest of the field is actually a bit more spread out than it was last year, where there was a tight race for 2nd going into the meet. Kansas appears to be the heavy favorite for 2nd place this time around. Reminder: the Big 12 Championships only scores through through the top 16 places, whereas many other major conferences score through the top 24.

Texas didn’t actually graduate many swimmers at all from last year, with only Rebecca Millard and Sam Sutton having graduated. Additionally, Kaitlin Harty has left the program and is seeking to transfer elsewhere. In all, the losses aren’t too much for the Longhorns to be able to overcome with this crop of freshmen. Millard was the heaviest loss in terms of team points, having won the 50 free, placed 2nd in the 100 free, and competed on all 5 Texas relays. Harty came in 3rd in the 100 back and 4th in the 200 back. Sutton’s did not score any points.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday (2/27):

200 Medley Relay

Men’s 1-meter diving

800 Free Relay

Thursday (2/28):

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

Women’s 1-meter diving

400 Medley Relay

Friday (3/1):

Women’s 3-meter diving

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

Men’s 3-meter diving

200 Free Relay

Saturday (3/2):

Women’s platform diving

200 Back

1650 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay

STARS

Iowa State – Emily Haan (freshman backstroker), Anna Andersen (junior sprint freestyler), Haley Ruegemer (senior distance freestyler/IM’er), Lehr Thorson (sophomore breaststroker), Lucia Rizzo (freshman freestyler/flyer) – Anna Andersen is a solid contender in the 50-200 frees, and freshman Elynn Tan will provide some backup for her. Ruegemer has had a good season both in the long freestyles and IMs, setting her up nicely to be competitive.

Kansas – Jenny Nusbaum (junior distance freestyler), Lauryn Parrish (sophomore freestyler/backstroker), Crissie Blomquist (sophomore freestyler), Haley Bishop (junior freestyler/flyer), Vicky Xu (senior diver), Kate Steward (freshman breaststroker) –Kansas has plenty of swimming talent to take note of this season, but the real draw to this team was the 2nd semester addition of diver Vicky Wu. Wu, in her first 2 NCAA meets, beet the defending NCAA 3 meter champion, and set a new conference record. She provides an unforeseen boost to ther Jayhawks that should really help establish them as the clear 2nd place team.

TCU – Emily Visagie (freshman IMer/breaststroker), Alexandra Robertson (senior IM/distance), Kaeleigh Rice (sophomore IM/backstroker) – Visagie is currently leading the IM and breaststroke groups, and could really make an impact in her freshman campaign. Rice nd Robertson are right behind, providing some IM depth in what might be the team’s best events.

Texas – Claire Adams (junior backstroker), Efie Pfeifer (sophomore IM’er/distance freestyler), Grace Ariola (freshman sprint freestyler/backstroker/flyer), Joanna Evans (senior distance freestyler), Lauren Case (junior butterflier/freestyler), Remedy Rule (senior butterflier), Julia Cook (freshman sprint freestyler/backstroker) – First of all, this is a star-studded team. The names listed above just scratch the surface of what Texas has to offer. When it comes to replacing Rebecca Millard, the Longhorns really couldn’t have hope for a better duo than Julia Cook and Grace Ariola. The pair of freshmen are were the fastest 50 freestyler (Ariola) and 100 freestyler (Cook) in the 2018-2019 class of recruits. Not to mention, the pair has virtually the same strengths and versatility as Claire Adams, opening up a lot of options for the filling out the roster evenly. Remedy Rule has had a great season, and will look to capitalize on her fast Fall butterfly times.

West Virginia – Morgan Bullock (junior flier/IMer), Julia Nilton (junior sprinter), Julia Calcutt (senior diver), Emma Harris (senior breaststroker/freestyler) – Bullock has had a great season and will look to be in multiple A finals this week. Calcutt scored big diving points for the Mountaineers last season, and is in position to repeat.

SHOWDOWNS

50 FREE

Texas has probably the best sprint group in the NCAA. This year they are spearheaded by Grace Ariola, who has already hit the A cut and tied the conference record. The psych sheets are not out, but she’ll likely be going up against teammates Julia Cook and Anelise Diener, both of whom have been 22.3 or faster this season.

100 FREE

Texas is even stronger in the 100 free, where they have the fastest 6 swimmers in the conference so far this season, all of whom have been under 50 seconds. Claire Adams leads this group, having already been a 47.3. Cook and Ariola have been low 48s, while Diener and Brooke Hansen have been under 49.

100 BACK

This will be another Texas showdown. Adams, Cook and Ariola are the 3 fastest 100 backstrokers in the conference by far, all having been under 52 seconds this year. This will be a threeway showdown assuming Ariola swims the 100 back, since she could just as well swim the 100 fly, where she currently has the 2nd fastest time on the team this year.

200 IM

This is an event where West Virginia’s Morgan Bullock was the runner-up last year. It should be a good race between Evie Pfeifer, Brooke Hansen, Nora McCullagh, and Bullock.

SELECTIONS

Texas isn’t at any real risk of losing the title here, barring an absolute catastrophe. Kansas could make this a closer meet than expected though, thanks to Vicky Xu cutting into Texas’ diving advantage. While it’s highly unlikely they’ll threaten the Longhorns at all, they could really separate themselves from the teams below. My predictions are below, and the Swimulator projections are directly under.

PREDICTED TEAM STANDINGS

Texas Kansas West Viriginia Iowa State TCU

PROJECTED SCORES (SWIMULATOR)