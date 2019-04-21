2019 French Nationals: Marc-Antoine Olivier Scratches 400 Free on Day 6

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M
- Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019
- Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30
- Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League
- Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES
- 50m
- French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships
- Start list: available here
- Results: available here
Day 6: Sunday 21 April 2019
Marc-Antoine Olivier, who so far this week has won a silver medal in the men’s 800 free and a bronze in the 1500 free, pulled out of his final event, the 400 free. He was seeded 8th in the 400 with 3:51.71. Olivier has already qualified for World Championship in open water; he will swim both the 10k and the 25k in Gwangju.
The top 16 seeds of all other Day 6 events are expected to swim in Sunday morning’s heats.
Men’s 50 Freestyle
- FINA “A” cut: 22.18
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 22.05
- French record: 20.94 – Frédérick Bousquet (CN Marseille) – 26/04/2009 – Montpellier
- Top seeds: Yonel Govindin (CN Marseille), 22.13; Maxime Grousset (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 22.14; Oussama Sahnoune (CN Marseille), 22.30
Women’s 50 Butterfly
- FINA “A” cut: 26.34
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 25.82
- French record: 25.63 – Mélanie Henique (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest ( HUN) / 06/04/2018 – Marseille
- Top seeds: Mélanie Henique (CN Marseille), 25.63; Marie Wattel (Montpellier Métropole Natation), 26.16; Lena Bousquin (CN Marseille), 26.56
Men’s 100 Butterfly
- FINA “A” cut: 51.96
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 51.81
- French record: 51.06 – Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN)
- Top seeds: Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille), 51.24; Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 52.54; Pierre Henry Arrenous (ASPTT Poitiers), 52.61
Women’s 200 Backstroke
- FINA “A” cut: 2:11.53
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:10.19
- French record: 2:06.64 – Laure Manaudou (Mulhouse ON) – 26/04/2008 – Dunkerque
- Top seeds: Mathilde Cini (Valence Triathlon), 2:13.50; Louise Lefebvre (Mulhouse ON), 2:14.27; Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 2:14.95
Men’s 400 Freestyle
- FINA “A” cut: 3:48.15
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 3:47.05
- French record: 3:43.85 – Yannick Agnel (Olympic Nice Natation) – 23/03/2011 – Strasbourg
- Top seeds: David Aubry (Montpellier Métropole Natation), 3:48.81; Roman Fuchs (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 3:49.19; Logan Fontaine (Vikings de Rouen), 3:50.00
Women’s 200 IM
- FINA “A” cut: 2:13.03
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:12.58
- French record: 2:09.37 – Camille Muffat (Olympic Nice Natation) – 26/04/2009 – Montpellier
- Top seeds: Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 2:11.71; Cyrielle Duhamel (Stade Béthune Pélican Club), 2:12.68; Camille Dauba (CN Sarreguemines), 2:15.36
Qualified for Gwangju:
|Women
|Event
|Men
|50 free
|Charlotte Bonnet, Béryl Gastaldello
|100 free
|Mehdy Metella, Clément Mignon
|Charlotte Bonnet
|200 free
|400 free
|800 free
|1500 free
|David Aubry, Damien Joly
|50 back
|Jérémy Stravius
|Béryl Gastaldello
|100 back
|200 back
|50 breast
|100 breast
|200 breast
|50 fly
|Marie Wattel
|100 fly
|Mehdy Metella
|200 fly
|200 IM
|Fantine Lesaffre
|400 IM
|4×100 free
|Clément Mignon, Mehdy Metella, Tom Paco Pedroni, Jérémy Stravius, Maxime Grousset
|4×200 free
|4×100 medley
|4×100 free mixed
|4×100 medley mixed
