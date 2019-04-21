Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 French Nationals: Marc-Antoine Olivier Scratches 400 Free on Day 6

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Day 6: Sunday 21 April 2019

Marc-Antoine Olivier, who so far this week has won a silver medal in the men’s 800 free and a bronze in the 1500 free, pulled out of his final event, the 400 free. He was seeded 8th in the 400 with 3:51.71. Olivier has already qualified for World Championship in open water; he will swim both the 10k and the 25k in Gwangju.

The top 16 seeds of all other Day 6 events are expected to swim in Sunday morning’s heats.

Men’s 50 Freestyle

  • FINA “A” cut: 22.18
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 22.05
  • French record: 20.94 – Frédérick Bousquet (CN Marseille) – 26/04/2009 – Montpellier
  • Top seeds: Yonel Govindin (CN Marseille), 22.13; Maxime Grousset (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 22.14; Oussama Sahnoune (CN Marseille), 22.30

Women’s 50 Butterfly

  • FINA “A” cut: 26.34
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 25.82
  • French record: 25.63 – Mélanie Henique (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest ( HUN) / 06/04/2018 – Marseille
  • Top seeds: Mélanie Henique (CN Marseille), 25.63; Marie Wattel (Montpellier Métropole Natation), 26.16; Lena Bousquin (CN Marseille), 26.56

Men’s 100 Butterfly

  • FINA “A” cut: 51.96
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 51.81
  • French record: 51.06 – Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN)
  • Top seeds: Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille), 51.24; Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 52.54; Pierre Henry Arrenous (ASPTT Poitiers), 52.61

Women’s 200 Backstroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 2:11.53
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:10.19
  • French record: 2:06.64 – Laure Manaudou (Mulhouse ON) – 26/04/2008 – Dunkerque
  • Top seeds: Mathilde Cini (Valence Triathlon), 2:13.50; Louise Lefebvre (Mulhouse ON), 2:14.27; Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 2:14.95

Men’s 400 Freestyle

  • FINA “A” cut: 3:48.15
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 3:47.05
  • French record: 3:43.85 – Yannick Agnel (Olympic Nice Natation) – 23/03/2011 – Strasbourg
  • Top seeds: David Aubry (Montpellier Métropole Natation), 3:48.81; Roman Fuchs (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 3:49.19; Logan Fontaine (Vikings de Rouen), 3:50.00

Women’s 200 IM

  • FINA “A” cut: 2:13.03
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:12.58
  • French record: 2:09.37 – Camille Muffat (Olympic Nice Natation) – 26/04/2009 – Montpellier
  • Top seeds: Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 2:11.71; Cyrielle Duhamel (Stade Béthune Pélican Club), 2:12.68; Camille Dauba (CN Sarreguemines), 2:15.36

Qualified for Gwangju:

Women Event Men
50 free
Charlotte Bonnet, Béryl Gastaldello 100 free Mehdy Metella, Clément Mignon
Charlotte Bonnet 200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free David Aubry, Damien Joly
50 back Jérémy Stravius
Béryl Gastaldello 100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
Marie Wattel 100 fly Mehdy Metella
200 fly
200 IM
Fantine Lesaffre 400 IM
4×100 free Clément Mignon, Mehdy Metella, Tom Paco Pedroni, Jérémy Stravius, Maxime Grousset
4×200 free
4×100 medley
4×100 free mixed
4×100 medley mixed

 

