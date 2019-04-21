2019 French Nationals: Marc-Antoine Olivier Scratches 400 Free on Day 6

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Day 6: Sunday 21 April 2019

Marc-Antoine Olivier, who so far this week has won a silver medal in the men’s 800 free and a bronze in the 1500 free, pulled out of his final event, the 400 free. He was seeded 8th in the 400 with 3:51.71. Olivier has already qualified for World Championship in open water; he will swim both the 10k and the 25k in Gwangju.

The top 16 seeds of all other Day 6 events are expected to swim in Sunday morning’s heats.

Men’s 50 Freestyle

FINA “A” cut: 22.18

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 22.05

French record: 20.94 – Frédérick Bousquet (CN Marseille) – 26/04/2009 – Montpellier

Top seeds: Yonel Govindin (CN Marseille), 22.13; Maxime Grousset (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 22.14; Oussama Sahnoune (CN Marseille), 22.30

Women’s 50 Butterfly

FINA “A” cut: 26.34

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 25.82

French record: 25.63 – Mélanie Henique (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest ( HUN) / 06/04/2018 – Marseille

Top seeds: Mélanie Henique (CN Marseille), 25.63; Marie Wattel (Montpellier Métropole Natation), 26.16; Lena Bousquin (CN Marseille), 26.56

Men’s 100 Butterfly

FINA “A” cut: 51.96

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 51.81

French record: 51.06 – Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN)

(CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN) Top seeds: Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille), 51.24; Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 52.54; Pierre Henry Arrenous (ASPTT Poitiers), 52.61

Women’s 200 Backstroke

FINA “A” cut: 2:11.53

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:10.19

French record: 2:06.64 – Laure Manaudou (Mulhouse ON) – 26/04/2008 – Dunkerque

Top seeds: Mathilde Cini (Valence Triathlon), 2:13.50; Louise Lefebvre (Mulhouse ON), 2:14.27; Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 2:14.95

Men’s 400 Freestyle

FINA “A” cut: 3:48.15

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 3:47.05

French record: 3:43.85 – Yannick Agnel (Olympic Nice Natation) – 23/03/2011 – Strasbourg

Top seeds: David Aubry (Montpellier Métropole Natation), 3:48.81; Roman Fuchs (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 3:49.19; Logan Fontaine (Vikings de Rouen), 3:50.00

Women’s 200 IM

FINA “A” cut: 2:13.03

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:12.58

French record: 2:09.37 – Camille Muffat (Olympic Nice Natation) – 26/04/2009 – Montpellier

Top seeds: Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 2:11.71; Cyrielle Duhamel (Stade Béthune Pélican Club), 2:12.68; Camille Dauba (CN Sarreguemines), 2:15.36

