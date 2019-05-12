2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Budapest: Day 2 Live Recap

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

Day 2 of the Budapest stop of the FINA Champions Series will feature swims from WR-holders Sarah Sjöström, Federica Pellegrini, Kliment Kolesnikov, and Katinka Hosszu, among many of the world’s other top swimmers.

Men’s 400 Free

Danas Rapsys (Lithuania) – 3:43.36 Mykhailo Romanchuk (Ukraine) – 3:47.08 Aleksandr Krasnykh (Russia) – 3:47.85 Peter Bernek (Hungary) – 3:56.40

Danas Rapsys was out incredibly fast, going 1:50.20 to the feet at the halfway mark. He was ahead of WR pace for 250 meters before falling a bit behind. Rapsys won this race by several body lengths, touching in 3:43.36, breaking his own Lithuanian record by more than three full seconds. That ties him with Italy’s Gabriele Detti for the #2 time in the world this season.

Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine and Aleksandr Krasnykh of Russia were both 3:47’s, with Romanchuk edging Krasnykh at the wall.

Women’s 200 Fly

Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) – 2:06.62 Franziska Hentke (Germany) – 2:07.31 Boglarka Kapas (Hungary) – 2:07.67 Alys Thomas (GBR) – 2:08.52

A deafening crowd behind her, Katinka Hosszu swam a very powerful race, executing a surge over the back 100 to take the win there. She moves to #2 in the world rankings behind Franziska Hentke‘s 2:06.50 from November. Hentke took 2nd in 2:07.31, and Boglarka Kapas, who was in 4th place at the first three walls, moved into third over the final 50 to finish in third (2:07.67).

Men’s 100 Fly

Another race with a big Hungarian presence, Chad le Clos of South Africa denied the win from Kristof Milak. The 200 fly winner from yesterday, Milak, gained some ground over the final 20-30 meters, but le Clos was too strong, hitting the wall at 51.25. Milak was also under 52 seconds with a 51.67.

Le Clos moves to #3 in the world rankings with that swim.

Women’s 50 Free

Sarah Sjöström, making it look easy, dipped under 24 seconds with her win tonight in the 50 free. Her time, 23.97, is just .06 off of her world-leading season best from April.

Pernille Blume, the reigning Olympic champion, looked to have had a late start off the blocks. A costly mistake, she was well back after her underwater and was in second at 24.52. Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros also broke 25 seconds, posting a 24.85.

Men’s 200 Breast

Anton Chupkov (Russia) – 2:08.23 Ippei Watanabe (Japan) – 2:08.61 Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan) – 2:10.73 Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:11.60

This was a two-man race between Japan’s Ippei Watanabe and Russia’s Anton Chupkov. Chupkov hit the wall first in 2:08.23, just ahead of Watanabe’s 2:08.61. Chupkov holds the world #1 time at 2:07.00, with Watanabe right behind in 2:07.02. Both were well off of those marks tonight, and were the only swimmers under 2:10.

Women’s 100 Back

Katinka Hosszu of Hungary grabbed her second win of the night in 59.58, improving upon her season best of 59.95 from the Stockholm Open in April. She moves up to #7 in the world rankings this season. Russia’s Anastasia Fesikova also broke a minute, going 59.73, entering the world top 25 at #11.

Men’s 200 Back

Women’s 50 Fly

Men’s 100 Free

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 50 Breast

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 50 Back

Women’s 200 Free

Mixed 400 Medley Relay