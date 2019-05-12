Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Danas Rapsys Annihilates Lithuanian 400 Free Record In 3:43.36

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

Swimming in the opening event on day two of the FINA Champions Series in Budapest, Danas Rapsys had an incredible performance to win the men’s 400 freestyle in a new Lithuanian Record.

The 23-year-old destroyed the four-swimmer field in a time of 3:43.36, smashing his previous national mark of 3:46.73 set in May of 2018. His best time at the beginning of 2018 was 3:53.33.

The 2016 Olympian now has two wins for the competition after winning the 200 on day one and moves into a tie for second in the world this year with Italian Gabriele Detti.

Reigning world champion Sun Yang set the top time in the world at the first Champions Series stop in Guangzhou, clocking 3:42.75. Rapsys didn’t swim the 400 there but was the runner-up to Sun in the 200 free.

Take a look at his splits compared to those done in his previous best time (he was notably under world record pace through the 250-metre mark):

Rapsys, 2018 Rapsys, 2019
25.48 25.45
54.15 (28.67) 53.49 (28.04)
1:23.28 (29.13) 1:21.81 (28.32)
1:52.45 (29.17) 1:50.20 (28.39)
2:21.51 (29.06) 2:18.59 (28.39)
2:50.58 (29.07) 2:47.25 (28.66)
3:19.33 (28.75) 3:15.87 (28.62)
3:46.73 (27.40) 3:43.36 (27.49)

Rapsys continues his recent string of success in the 400 after he won the Short Course World Championship title back in December in a time of 3:34.01 which made him the #3 performer of all-time.

