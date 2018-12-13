2018 SC Worlds: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
- *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
- Live Results (Omega)
Day 3 of the 2018 SC World Championships will include the finals of the men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 free, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 fly, women’s 800 free and mixed 4×50 medley relay along with the semifinals of the men’s 100 IM, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 fly, women’s 100 IM, and men’s 50 back.
Men’s 200 Breast – Finals
World Record: 2:00.44, Marco Koch (GER), 2016 Championship Record: 2:01.21, Marco Koch (GER), 2016
- World Junior Record: 2:03.23 (Best Time)
- Kirill Prigoda – RUS – 2:00.16
- Qin Haiyang – CHN – 2:01.15
- Marco Koch – GER – 2:01.42
Kirill Prigoda looked like winning already off the first 25 as he was not only ahead of the field but also ahead of world record pace. Going into the last 75 meters of the race, Prigoda still maintained his lead on the field and the world record. In the end, Prigoda won the event in a new world and championship record of 2:00.16, just shy of breaking the 2-minute mark.
Taking second in a new Asian record of 2:01.15 was Qin Haiyang, which was also under the championship record. Taking third was 2016 SC World Champion in this event Marco Koch, finishing in a 2:01.42.
Women’s 100 Free – Finals
- World Record: 50.25, Cate Cambell (AUS), 2017
Championship Record: 51.37, Femke Heemskerk (NED), 2014
- World Junior Record: 52.09 (Best Time)
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo – NED – 51.95
- Femke Heemskerk – NED – 51.84
- Mallory Comerford – USA – 52.36
2012 Olympic gold medalist Ranomi Kromowidjojo proved her dominance once again as she blew the rest of the field away with her new championship record time of 51.14. Taking second place to create a Dutch 1-2 finish was 2016 champion in this event Femke Heemskerk, finishing in 51.60.
Taking bronze was Mallory Comerford, who set a new American record of 52.36.
Men’s 100 IM – Semifinals
- World Record: 50.26, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2018
- Championship Record: 50.66, Markus Deibler (GER), 2014
World Junior Record: 51.35, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- Kliment Kolesnikov – RUS – 50.90
- Marco Orsi – ITA – 51.42
- Michael Andrew – USA – 51.44
- Hiromas Fujimori – JPN – 51.50
- Wang Shun – CHN – 52.15
- Caio Pumptutis – BRA – 52.31
- Sergei Fesikov – RUS – 52.33
- Kenneth To – HKG – 52.38
Taking top seed into tomorrow’s finals is 18-year-old Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, who set a new world junior record of 50.90. Winning the second semifinal was Italian veteran Marco Orsi, who set a new Italian national record of 51.42. Sneaking into the top three for tomorrow’s final is teen phenom Michael Andrew, who finished in a 51.44.
Rounding out the top eight is Hiromas Fujimori, Wang Shun, Caio Pumptutis, Sergei Fesikov, and Kenneth To.
Women’s 200 Back – Finals
- World Record: 1:59.23, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- Championship Record: 1:59.23, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- World Junior Record: 2:00.93 (Best Time)
- Lisa Bratton – USA – 2:00.71
- Kathleen Baker – USA – 2:00.79
- Emily Seebohm – AUS – 2:01.37
Kathleen Baker and Emily Seebohm were both leading the field off the first two 50s, ahead of world record pace. Into the last 50, Baker, Seebohm, and Lisa Bratton were all in medal contention. It was an American 1-2 finish with Lisa Bratton taking her first international medal in a 2:00.71. Taking the silver medal was fellow American Kathleen Baker in a 2:00.79. Emily Seebohm took the bronze medal in a 2:01.37.
Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu finished out of the top three, settling for fourth place.
Men’s 50 Free – Semifinals
- World Record: 20.26, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014
- Championship Record: 20.26, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014
- World Junior Record:21.24, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017
- Caeleb Dressel – USA – 20.51
- Ben Proud – GBR – 20.71
- Vladimir Morozov – RUS – 20.83
- Cameron McEvoy – AUS– 20.97
- Simonas Bilis – LTU – 21.03
- César Cielo Filho – BRA – 21.06
- Jesse Puts – NED – 21.07
- Brad Tandy – RSA/Pawe Jurasek – POL – 21.12
Taking top spot going into tomorrow’s final is Caeleb Dressel, who set a new American record of 20.51. Winning the first semifinal was taking the second spot was Brit Ben Proud. Also breaking 21 seconds was Vladimir Morozov and Cameron McEvoy.
Closing out the top eight were Simonas Bilis, 2008 Olympic gold medalist Cesar Cielo, Jesse Puts, and tying for eighth Brad Tandy and Pawe Jurasek.
Women’s 50 Fly– Semifinals
- World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009
- Championship Record: 24.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
- World Junior Record: 25.14, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo – NED – 24.84
- Holly Barrat – AUS – 24.91
- Kelsi Dahlia – USA – 24.93
- Maaike de Waard – NED – 25.17
- Melanie Henrique – FRA – 25.24
- Wang Yichun – CHN – 25.44
- Haley Black – CAN/Aliena Schmidtke – GER – 25.60
Taking the top three seeds for tomorrow’s 50 fly final is Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Holly Barrat, and Kelsi Dahlia. Dahlia’s 24.93 set a new American record by one one-hundredth.
Also making it back tomorrow night is Maaike de Waard, Melanie Henrique, 13-year-old Wang Yichun, Haley Black, and Aliena Schmidtke.
Men’s 100 Fly – Finals
- World Record: 48.08, Chad le Clos (RSA), 2016
- Championship Record: 48.08, Chad le Clos (RSA), 2016
- World Junior Record: 50.49, Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas (NOR), 2018
- Chad le Clos – RSA – 48.50
- Caeleb Dressel – USA – 48.71
- Li Zhuhao – CHN – 49.25
After missing the 200 free final, Chad le Clos proved his dominance. Le Clos became a 4-peat world champion in this event, winning in a 48.50. Caeleb Dressel just missed the gold and settled for silver in a 48.71.
Taking the bronze was Li Zhuhao, who set a new Asian record of 49.25.
Women’s 100 IM– Semifinals
- World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017
- Championship Record: 56.70, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- World Junior Record: 57.75, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- Katinka Hosszu – HUN – 57.69
- Runa Imai – JPN – 58.04
- Alia Atkinson – JAM – 58.20
- Melanie Margalis – USA – 58.33
- Kathleen Baker – USA – 58.54
- Jenna Laukkanen – FIN/Rika Omoto – JPN – 58.60
- –
- Emily Seebohm – AUS – 58.64
Taking the top three spots were the top three finishers from the second semifinal. Katinka Hosszu, only swimmer to break 58 seconds, Runa Imai, and 50 breast champion Alia Atkinson. Americans Melanie Margalis and Kathleen Baker will also return tomorrow night.
Rounding out the top eight are Jenna Laukkanen, Rika Omoto, and Emily Seebohm. 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ye Shiwen just missed the final, placing ninth.
Men’s 50 Back – Semifinals
- World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014
- Championship Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014
- World Junior Record: 22.82, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- Evgeny Rylov – RUS – 22.68
- Ryan Murphy – USA – 22.87
- Xu Jiayu – CHN – 22.91
- Shane Ryan – IRL – 22.96
- Guilherme Guido – BRA – 23.00
- Simone Sabbioni – ITA – 23.10
- Kliment Kolesnikov – RUS – 23.15
- Christian Diener – GER – 23.18
Taking the top spot into the 50 back final is Russian Evgeny Rylov. Taking second seed, tying the 2008 American record, is Ryan Murphy. Coming back tomorrow and also breaking 23 seconds is Xu Jiayu and Shane Ryan.
Rounding out the top eight for tomorrow’s final is Guilherme Guido, Simone Sabbioni, world junior record holder Kliment Kolesnikov, and Christian Diener.
Women’s 800 Free – Finals
- World Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2013
- Championship Record: 8:03.41, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2015
- World Junior Record: 7:59.44, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 2018
Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay – Finals
- World Record: 1:37.17, United States, 2013
- Championship Record: 1:37.22, United States, 2016
- World Junior Record:1:42.42 (Best Time)
WR!! Prigoda!
Prenot 5th
Great swim by Koch too – he has been relatively quiet on the international scene of late so to come back for 3rd is great!
And at the end of his pro swimmer career one gold and one bronze. Great job.