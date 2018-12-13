2018 SC Worlds: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Day 3 of the 2018 SC World Championships will include the finals of the men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 free, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 fly, women’s 800 free and mixed 4×50 medley relay along with the semifinals of the men’s 100 IM, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 fly, women’s 100 IM, and men’s 50 back.

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

World Record: 2:00.44, Marco Koch (GER), 2016

Championship Record: 2:01.21, Marco Koch (GER), 2016

World Junior Record: 2:03.23 (Best Time)

Kirill Prigoda looked like winning already off the first 25 as he was not only ahead of the field but also ahead of world record pace. Going into the last 75 meters of the race, Prigoda still maintained his lead on the field and the world record. In the end, Prigoda won the event in a new world and championship record of 2:00.16, just shy of breaking the 2-minute mark.

Taking second in a new Asian record of 2:01.15 was Qin Haiyang, which was also under the championship record. Taking third was 2016 SC World Champion in this event Marco Koch, finishing in a 2:01.42.

Women’s 100 Free – Finals

World Record: 50.25, Cate Cambell (AUS), 2017

Championship Record: 51.37, Femke Heemskerk (NED), 2014

World Junior Record: 52.09 (Best Time)

2012 Olympic gold medalist Ranomi Kromowidjojo proved her dominance once again as she blew the rest of the field away with her new championship record time of 51.14. Taking second place to create a Dutch 1-2 finish was 2016 champion in this event Femke Heemskerk, finishing in 51.60.

Taking bronze was Mallory Comerford, who set a new American record of 52.36.

Men’s 100 IM – Semifinals

World Record: 50.26, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2018

(RUS), 2018 Championship Record: 50.66, Markus Deibler (GER), 2014

World Junior Record: 51.35, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

Kliment Kolesnikov – RUS – 50.90 Marco Orsi – ITA – 51.42 Michael Andrew – USA – 51.44 Hiromas Fujimori – JPN – 51.50 Wang Shun – CHN – 52.15 Caio Pumptutis – BRA – 52.31 Sergei Fesikov – RUS – 52.33 Kenneth To – HKG – 52.38

Taking top seed into tomorrow’s finals is 18-year-old Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, who set a new world junior record of 50.90. Winning the second semifinal was Italian veteran Marco Orsi, who set a new Italian national record of 51.42. Sneaking into the top three for tomorrow’s final is teen phenom Michael Andrew, who finished in a 51.44.

Rounding out the top eight is Hiromas Fujimori, Wang Shun, Caio Pumptutis, Sergei Fesikov, and Kenneth To.

Women’s 200 Back – Finals

World Record: 1:59.23, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

(HUN), 2014 Championship Record: 1:59.23, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

(HUN), 2014 World Junior Record: 2:00.93 (Best Time)

Kathleen Baker and Emily Seebohm were both leading the field off the first two 50s, ahead of world record pace. Into the last 50, Baker, Seebohm, and Lisa Bratton were all in medal contention. It was an American 1-2 finish with Lisa Bratton taking her first international medal in a 2:00.71. Taking the silver medal was fellow American Kathleen Baker in a 2:00.79. Emily Seebohm took the bronze medal in a 2:01.37.

Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu finished out of the top three, settling for fourth place.

Men’s 50 Free – Semifinals

World Record: 20.26, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

Championship Record: 20.26, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

World Junior Record:21.24, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

Taking top spot going into tomorrow’s final is Caeleb Dressel, who set a new American record of 20.51. Winning the first semifinal was taking the second spot was Brit Ben Proud. Also breaking 21 seconds was Vladimir Morozov and Cameron McEvoy.

Closing out the top eight were Simonas Bilis, 2008 Olympic gold medalist Cesar Cielo, Jesse Puts, and tying for eighth Brad Tandy and Pawe Jurasek.

Women’s 50 Fly– Semifinals

World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009

Championship Record: 24.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

World Junior Record: 25.14, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Ranomi Kromowidjojo – NED – 24.84 Holly Barrat – AUS – 24.91 Kelsi Dahlia – USA – 24.93 Maaike de Waard – NED – 25.17 Melanie Henrique – FRA – 25.24 Wang Yichun – CHN – 25.44 Haley Black – CAN/ Aliena Schmidtke – GER – 25.60

Taking the top three seeds for tomorrow’s 50 fly final is Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Holly Barrat, and Kelsi Dahlia. Dahlia’s 24.93 set a new American record by one one-hundredth.

Also making it back tomorrow night is Maaike de Waard, Melanie Henrique, 13-year-old Wang Yichun, Haley Black, and Aliena Schmidtke.

Men’s 100 Fly – Finals

World Record: 48.08, Chad le Clos (RSA), 2016

(RSA), 2016 Championship Record: 48.08, Chad le Clos (RSA), 2016

(RSA), 2016 World Junior Record: 50.49, Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas (NOR), 2018

Chad le Clos – RSA – 48.50 Caeleb Dressel – USA – 48.71 Li Zhuhao – CHN – 49.25

After missing the 200 free final, Chad le Clos proved his dominance. Le Clos became a 4-peat world champion in this event, winning in a 48.50. Caeleb Dressel just missed the gold and settled for silver in a 48.71.

Taking the bronze was Li Zhuhao, who set a new Asian record of 49.25.

Women’s 100 IM– Semifinals

World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017

(HUN), 2017 Championship Record: 56.70, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

(HUN), 2014 World Junior Record: 57.75, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Taking the top three spots were the top three finishers from the second semifinal. Katinka Hosszu, only swimmer to break 58 seconds, Runa Imai, and 50 breast champion Alia Atkinson. Americans Melanie Margalis and Kathleen Baker will also return tomorrow night.

Rounding out the top eight are Jenna Laukkanen, Rika Omoto, and Emily Seebohm. 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ye Shiwen just missed the final, placing ninth.

Men’s 50 Back – Semifinals

World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

Championship Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

World Junior Record: 22.82, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

Evgeny Rylov – RUS – 22.68 Ryan Murphy – USA – 22.87 Xu Jiayu – CHN – 22.91 Shane Ryan – IRL – 22.96 Guilherme Guido – BRA – 23.00 Simone Sabbioni – ITA – 23.10 Kliment Kolesnikov – RUS – 23.15 Christian Diener – GER – 23.18

Taking the top spot into the 50 back final is Russian Evgeny Rylov. Taking second seed, tying the 2008 American record, is Ryan Murphy. Coming back tomorrow and also breaking 23 seconds is Xu Jiayu and Shane Ryan.

Rounding out the top eight for tomorrow’s final is Guilherme Guido, Simone Sabbioni, world junior record holder Kliment Kolesnikov, and Christian Diener.

Women’s 800 Free – Finals

World Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2013

Championship Record: 8:03.41, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2015

World Junior Record: 7:59.44, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 2018

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay – Finals